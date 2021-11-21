Incredible really, huge cost of living crisis, massive inflation . Yet not one of them has mentioned any sort of plan to deal with either.



How can you argue in favour of system where a party gets 35-40 percent of the votes, but 100 percent of the power. It's nonsense.



Because they are challenging to be leader of the Party - not the leader of the countryThey are not trying to appeal to the electorate; they are trying to appeal to Tory members.Because, clearly no other individual party got moreAnd they don't get 100% of the power otherwise, surely, there would only be Tory MPs in the House of Commons. For all the pros/cons of each system, there are plenty of countries which use PR where nothing ever gets done due the regular changes in power.PR is advocated by parties who would gain from it; not because of some moral high ground and/or the public good and/or fairness but simply because they have worked out they would get more seats. IIRC it was the LibDems who started demanding it, in the UK, when they realised that when they didn't win a seat they usually came 2nd so PR would have got them a lot more seats. The LibDems are the only party who will not win a GE under FPTP