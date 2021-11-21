Is that true?



My missus works part-time ('permanent' role) but also does some bank work.



Both are at the same grade, but the rate of pay for her bank work is slightly lower.



Yes. My Partner is a Ward ANP who picks up last minute bank shifts when they're desperate and crank the wages up. During covid, when agency were getting £40 an hour and bank staff £35 for taking on last minute shifts where numbers were desperate, plenty of nurses went down to part time hours as staff nurses but maintained full time hours by picking up bank or agency shifts to increase their earnings.Hard to blame them, but it's definitely abused and just paying the staff a better wage in the first instance would without doubt save money. As would kicking out horrid parasites like Sodexo from their wide-spread hospital contracts.