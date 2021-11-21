Poll

Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:14:10 pm

Where do you think their votes would come from?

Existing Tory voters.
The angry man in the street vote. I don't even know what the aim of the party would be. neither would they at first,  they would look for something to stir the shit and form a party asking for support. it's about making money and power for them and they will argue for anything that gives them it.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:14:10 pm

Where do you think their votes would come from?

Existing Tory voters.



I wouldnt underestimate Frottage and Galloways ability to take votes away from Labour Brexit voters in Farages case, and Galloway always plays the Israel Palestine card to the Muslim community (look at the constituencies he stands in, always areas with large Muslim voters).
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:34:05 am
The missus had the Vine show on the telly yesterday and loads of callers wanted Johnson to be given a cabinet post, as they think he deserves it/was not allowed enough time to do the job properly, was unfairly treated. The longer he hangs about and undermines them the better.

Not sure about that Rob because he carries some votes with him who would still vote tory if he was on the front bench, and we have a better chance of them dissipating with him off the scene or sniping from the back benches.
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:10:31 pm
Seriously. this is something we should be considering when we hear all these arguments for PR. Frottage. Galloway and possibly Johnson as he must fear loosing his seat at the next election. all of these people and more are dangerous. all of them and more would waltz into parliament under PR. they would fall behind the Tory party to keep Labour out of power.

Is that your arguement against PR?

As Nonny said, where do you think their votes will be coming from?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:27:56 am
Is that true?

My missus works part-time ('permanent' role) but also does some bank work.

Both are at the same grade, but the rate of pay for her bank work is slightly lower.
Yes. My Partner is a Ward ANP who picks up last minute bank shifts when they're desperate and crank the wages up. During covid, when agency were getting £40 an hour and bank staff £35 for taking on last minute shifts where numbers were desperate, plenty of nurses went down to part time hours as staff nurses but maintained full time hours by picking up bank or agency shifts to increase their earnings.

Hard to blame them, but it's definitely abused and just paying the staff a better wage in the first instance would without doubt save money. As would kicking out horrid parasites like Sodexo from their wide-spread hospital contracts.
