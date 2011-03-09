Have we all reached the point where this Tory melodrama is just fucking boring.



The drawn out elections of party leaders always feel a bit self indulgent. Pandering towards a self selecting electorate who use their tenner a month to set the direction of a country.



As far as Im concerned it has to be anyone but Truss. She believes in nothing. Sunaks a hard right Thatcherite Libertarian tax dodging prick. But at least he plays the same game as the rest. Him vs Starmer etc is a game of two people with fundsmanetslly different beliefs, ideologies etc but a respect for the norm.



Truss is like Johnson but thick. She just wants power. she has no vision, opinion or principles. Her latest is willing to throw out the ECHR membership to get 15 MPs or so from stupid Suella. Nonsense.