Author Topic: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK  (Read 306330 times)

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9400 on: Yesterday at 07:08:45 pm »
Pretty mad that people can actually loose votes from one round to the other
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9401 on: Yesterday at 07:13:06 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:08:45 pm
Pretty mad that people can actually loose votes from one round to the other
The tactical voting would make a decent game.
Pity the stakes are so high!
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9402 on: Yesterday at 07:14:11 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 03:03:18 pm
Braverman out. Down to 27 votes.

Tugendhat hanging by a thread.

Maybe tugging into a sock would work better...
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9403 on: Yesterday at 07:16:48 pm »
Mean while this is going on:

Ambulance response times rise and NHS waiting lists reach all-time high, latest figures show

https://www.itv.com/news/2022-07-14/nhs-ambulance-times-rise-and-hospital-waiting-lists-hit-record-high-data-shows
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9404 on: Yesterday at 07:39:01 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:16:48 pm
Mean while this is going on:

Ambulance response times rise and NHS waiting lists reach all-time high, latest figures show

https://www.itv.com/news/2022-07-14/nhs-ambulance-times-rise-and-hospital-waiting-lists-hit-record-high-data-shows

Countrys in dire straits and absolutely zip chance this cabal will do anything to make any impact.  Not that they care anyway, beyond looking to more private sector involvement (contracts for mates).
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9405 on: Yesterday at 07:46:02 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:39:01 pm
Countrys in dire straits and absolutely zip chance this cabal will do anything to make any impact.  Not that they care anyway, beyond looking to more private sector involvement (contracts for mates).

The campaign is basically about access to toilets, who will offer the biggest tax cuts to the rich and who will force us out of the ECHR so they can stick some asylum seekers on a plane to Rwanda.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9406 on: Yesterday at 07:48:02 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 04:36:49 pm
decency and Tories now there's an oxymoron if ever I saw one.


I'm guessing you were too young to be overly concerned with the Thatcherite policies both  of these decent blokes helped to enable.


There has never been a decent Tory and there never will be, they are to a man and a woman only out for what can protect them and their rich friends.


All Tories are scum of the earth

Some being the operative word. Heseltine did 'some' good with Liverpool. Teresa May has shown some decency over Hillsborough, even after leaving office.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9407 on: Yesterday at 08:20:52 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:16:48 pm
Mean while this is going on:

Ambulance response times rise and NHS waiting lists reach all-time high, latest figures show

https://www.itv.com/news/2022-07-14/nhs-ambulance-times-rise-and-hospital-waiting-lists-hit-record-high-data-shows
This is all by design, the Tories want a weak and underfunded NHS, so they sell it off bit by bit, it's already underway with rat Richard Branson and his Virgin group.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9408 on: Yesterday at 08:36:51 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:20:52 pm
This is all by design, the Tories want a weak and underfunded NHS, so they sell it off bit by bit, it's already underway with rat Richard Branson and his Virgin group.

For fear of being called a Tory c*nt ....

It was a LABOUR government who were the first to start privatising the NHS.

#justsaying ;)
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9409 on: Yesterday at 08:47:19 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 04:36:49 pm
decency and Tories now there's an oxymoron if ever I saw one.


I'm guessing you were too young to be overly concerned with the Thatcherite policies both  of these decent blokes helped to enable.


There has never been a decent Tory and there never will be, they are to a man and a woman only out for what can protect them and their rich friends.


All Tories are scum of the earth

Amen
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9410 on: Yesterday at 08:49:42 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:01:36 pm
They both have their pros and cons from a Labour perspective.

[...]

Mordor is very unknown by most people, she has about as much personality as Starmer but also because shes low profile doesnt have the same amount of baggage as Truss.

The biggest threat is that she can wipe her hands clean of Johnson quite reasonably. The English public love voting for a Tory if they can excuse it.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9411 on: Yesterday at 09:37:13 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 08:36:51 pm
For fear of being called a Tory c*nt ....

It was a LABOUR government who were the first to start privatising the NHS.

#justsaying ;)
PFI ?
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9412 on: Yesterday at 09:53:23 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 08:36:51 pm
For fear of being called a Tory c*nt ....

It was a LABOUR government who were the first to start privatising the NHS.

#justsaying ;)
1992 The Conservatives introduce Private Finance Initiatives (PFIs), an unnecessary and expensive method of borrowing money for new hospitals designed to deliver attractive, risk-free returns for private investors, drain money out of the NHS, lock the taxpayer into long-term debt and justify hospital closures.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9413 on: Yesterday at 09:54:10 pm »
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9414 on: Yesterday at 09:55:04 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 08:36:51 pm
For fear of being called a Tory c*nt ....

It was a LABOUR government who were the first to start privatising the NHS.

#justsaying ;)
I'm not a Labour member or supporter, but you on the other hand, despite saying you're *NOT* a Tory, you sure seem to act like one.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9415 on: Yesterday at 09:55:12 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:16:48 pm
Mean while this is going on:

Ambulance response times rise and NHS waiting lists reach all-time high, latest figures show

https://www.itv.com/news/2022-07-14/nhs-ambulance-times-rise-and-hospital-waiting-lists-hit-record-high-data-shows

My girlfriend caught her wheel in a tramline on broad street on Monday.

She was told it would be six hours at least for an ambulance
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9416 on: Yesterday at 10:00:00 pm »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Yesterday at 09:53:23 pm
1992 The Conservatives introduce Private Finance Initiatives (PFIs), an unnecessary and expensive method of borrowing money for new hospitals designed to deliver attractive, risk-free returns for private investors, drain money out of the NHS, lock the taxpayer into long-term debt and justify hospital closures.

And schools. Some local authorities are locked in to the loans for building schools even if the school / building becomes unfunctional, meaning converting the building to alternative use comes with penalties.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9417 on: Yesterday at 10:08:07 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 08:36:51 pm
For fear of being called a Tory c*nt ....

It was a LABOUR government who were the first to start privatising the NHS.

#justsaying ;)

No it wasnt.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9418 on: Yesterday at 10:21:24 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 08:36:51 pm
For fear of being called a Tory c*nt ....

It was a LABOUR government who were the first to start privatising the NHS.

#justsaying ;)
like many people who are Tories many are afraid to admit voting for them,also anyone on here who admitted to being a Tory would be given short shrift by most of the posters si let's pretend not to be one and say it in nearly every post that is made to ensure people get the message
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9419 on: Yesterday at 10:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:21:05 pm
Well you're accusing Labour of starting something that John Major's Tory government started in 1992

For someone that's not a Tory, you seem to talk quite a lot of shite about Labour

You could argue that Blair continued the practice (Which he did) but Labour didn't start it
think you may have quoted the wrong post Andy!
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9420 on: Yesterday at 10:23:11 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 08:36:51 pm
For fear of being called a Tory c*nt ....

It was a LABOUR government who were the first to start privatising the NHS.

#justsaying ;)

Well you're accusing Labour of starting something that John Major's Tory government started in 1992

For someone that's not a Tory, you seem to talk quite a lot of shite about Labour

You could argue that Blair continued the practice (Which he did) but Labour didn't start it

EDIT: Noticed that HarryLabrador had already corrected you
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9421 on: Yesterday at 10:23:44 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:22:20 pm
think you may have quoted the wrong post Andy!

Aye, I did cheers :)
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9422 on: Yesterday at 10:25:27 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 08:36:51 pm
For fear of being called a Tory c*nt ....

It was a LABOUR government who were the first to start privatising the NHS.

#justsaying ;)

Before posting why not do some research, such as;

https://www.patients4nhs.org.uk/how-is-the-nhs-being-privatised/

No surprise Tory attempts started in 1979.

Wonder why.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9423 on: Yesterday at 10:29:15 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:25:27 pm
Before posting why not do some research, such as;

https://www.patients4nhs.org.uk/how-is-the-nhs-being-privatised/

No surprise Tory attempts started in 1979.

Wonder why.


#justsaying  :puke2
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9424 on: Yesterday at 10:37:47 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 08:36:51 pm
For fear of being called a Tory c*nt ....

It was a LABOUR government who were the first to start privatising the NHS.

#justsaying ;)

#justlying
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9425 on: Yesterday at 11:57:57 pm »
Have we all reached the point where this Tory melodrama is just fucking boring.

The drawn out elections of party leaders always feel a bit self indulgent. Pandering towards a self selecting electorate who use their tenner a month to set the direction of a country.

As far as Im concerned it has to be anyone but Truss. She believes in nothing. Sunaks a hard right Thatcherite Libertarian tax dodging prick. But at least he plays the same game as the rest. Him vs Starmer etc is a game of two people with fundsmanetslly different beliefs, ideologies etc but a respect for the norm.

Truss is like Johnson but thick. She just wants power. she has no vision, opinion or principles. Her latest is willing to throw out the ECHR membership to get 15 MPs or so from stupid Suella. Nonsense.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9426 on: Today at 12:41:08 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:57:57 pm
Have we all reached the point where this Tory melodrama is just fucking boring.

The drawn out elections of party leaders always feel a bit self indulgent. Pandering towards a self selecting electorate who use their tenner a month to set the direction of a country.

As far as Im concerned it has to be anyone but Truss. She believes in nothing. Sunaks a hard right Thatcherite Libertarian tax dodging prick. But at least he plays the same game as the rest. Him vs Starmer etc is a game of two people with fundsmanetslly different beliefs, ideologies etc but a respect for the norm.

Truss is like Johnson but thick. She just wants power. she has no vision, opinion or principles. Her latest is willing to throw out the ECHR membership to get 15 MPs or so from stupid Suella. Nonsense.

It's boring to me, because every thing they say is an outright lie, misdirection or brain dead warbling.

If this honestly is the best that the top Universities in this country can provide then fucking hell. Depressing. Most of them look like they got their degrees in a box of cornflakes.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9427 on: Today at 12:50:45 am »
Is there any chance that all this in-fighting, sniping and them basically saying the Tories are shite will make their voters think 'er hang on, yeah, you're right, Tories ARE shite' and change their votes?

This is a real shit show and they are saying 'things need to change' when they were all part of the 12 year bollocks they are now saying is shite.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9428 on: Today at 06:50:46 am »
Madness that, with everything going on from the cost of living crisis, climate crisis, war in Ukraine and the looming possibility of another global recession (wander if they will manage to pin that one on Labour as well?!!) - that this leadership contest is apparently boiling down to tax cuts and culture wars over trans rights.

Madness, although entirely expected from this absolute shower.

Only silver lining is watching Liz Truss flounder, and the growing possibility that I will not have to see that smarmy c*nt Rees-Moggs face on the government front bench again for a while at least.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9429 on: Today at 06:59:38 am »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 08:36:51 pm
For fear of being called a Tory c*nt ....

It was a LABOUR government who were the first to start privatising the NHS.

#justsaying ;)

Really?  Thatcher started privatisation back in the eighties - not by selling off the whole thing but by 'outsourcing' to private firms. Services that were provided by in-house NHS staff began to be delivered by private companies. It was still free at the point of delivery and funded by taxation but the profit motive and the mantra of 'market forces' improving everything began to undermine the whole structire of the NHS.

Maintenance contracts and other services are tendered to large conglomerates like Accenture, Capita, ATOS and many others.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9430 on: Today at 07:33:31 am »
On the flip side ( and I've admitted to Tory tendencies) , we look at how abominable this government is and how a lot of the behaviours wouldn't be tolerated in business. Yet we advocate that it's wrong to ship the running of the NHS out to the private sector.
Obviously there's nuance and we need to do a lot more about getting value , not just cheap private services and it's by no means right at the moment. But we can't just say corporate bad, state good when we slate the government so much
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9431 on: Today at 07:55:35 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:33:31 am
On the flip side ( and I've admitted to Tory tendencies) , we look at how abominable this government is and how a lot of the behaviours wouldn't be tolerated in business. Yet we advocate that it's wrong to ship the running of the NHS out to the private sector.
Obviously there's nuance and we need to do a lot more about getting value , not just cheap private services and it's by no means right at the moment. But we can't just say corporate bad, state good when we slate the government so much

There's a world of difference between various governments (Tory vs Labour).  There are certain things the private sector shouldn't be anywhere near, public services are one.

The private sector has a history of failure across the board, when it comes to utilities, transport and other public services.  They haven't delivered for communities or the environment.

The private sectors primary aim is to make as much money as possible, with everything else coming second, third etc..  Fine for the local resturant or B&B, not fine when you are supplying water or running a transport system for millions.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9432 on: Today at 07:57:09 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:33:31 am
But we can't just say corporate bad, state good when we slate the government so much

I think it's more that there are some public services that just should never be run for profit, either because such services being free are inherently the 'right' thing to do, but also because introducing a requirement for a profit margin can introduce conflicts of interest (for-profit prisons in the US for example, which have created a slave labour force for the owners and give them an incentive to want as many  inmates as they can get, incarcerated for as long as possible).
