Madness that, with everything going on from the cost of living crisis, climate crisis, war in Ukraine and the looming possibility of another global recession (wander if they will manage to pin that one on Labour as well?!!) - that this leadership contest is apparently boiling down to tax cuts and culture wars over trans rights.
Madness, although entirely expected from this absolute shower.
Only silver lining is watching Liz Truss flounder, and the growing possibility that I will not have to see that smarmy c*nt Rees-Moggs face on the government front bench again for a while at least.