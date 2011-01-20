Poll

Is Brexit 'over'

Yep. They won. Let's accept it and move on
Things need to be sorted and changed, but Brexit stays
Not sure
Things need to be sorted and Brexit needs to be reversed over time
Brexit is not over. It needs to go ASAP
Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 09:34:55 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:02:20 am
Starmer should be asking that exact question of Johnson and the Government. Starmer does not need to mention Brexit.* The economy and results (and contradictions) because of Brexit must be brought into sharp focus. If not now, when?

* Not that I think the direct topic of Brexit should be totally off the table. But it can be gradually introduced by concentrating on its effects.
I'm not sure the nationalisation of EDF is linked to brexit though. Even if brexit didnt happen we'd still find out nuclear power run by a foreign state .
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 10:05:23 am
"Judge my actions, not my wealth - Sunak"


Ok mate. You're fucking shite at your job and an absolute fucking bellend to boot

Get to fuck, dickhead.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 10:08:02 am
In Truss we Trust .
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 10:11:46 am
Truss just doesn't ever speak with any conviction.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 10:12:45 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:08:02 am
In Truss we Trust .

Truss is on the telly now waffling away.

And too much RED in that dress.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 10:14:10 am
Truss has let me down.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 10:15:06 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:14:10 am
Truss has let me down.

Why? Have you got a hernia? ;D
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 10:16:31 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:11:46 am
Truss just doesn't ever speak with any conviction.

She can barely speak.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 10:16:50 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:12:45 am
Truss is on the telly now waffling away.

And too much RED in that dress.


She talks like she's in opposition - yet her party has been in power for 12 years, with her in cabinet for the last few.

It's surreal. Straight out of the Bannon/Trump playbook, though.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 10:17:22 am
Truss as expected totally underwhelming here, although its a low bar anyway.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 10:18:10 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:16:31 am
She can barely speak.

Yeah true she is incredibly dull to listen to.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 10:21:30 am
Anemic growth historically says Truss.  Is she oblivious to the fact her party have been in power for 12 years?
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 10:21:47 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:05:23 am
"Judge my actions, not my wealth - Sunak"


Ok mate. You're fucking shite at your job and an absolute fucking bellend to boot

Get to fuck, dickhead.

Exactly this.

Has overseen the most crippling economic conditions since the 70's as chancellor how does he reconcile those actions? Massive prick.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 10:25:08 am
I want to transform the country youve been in power for 12 years you idiot, if needs transforming its only to fix the damage you have inflicted you stupid bint!
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 10:26:46 am
I don't know much about this Penny Mordaunt except she is a Tory c*nt. So the question is, how big of a c*nt is she?
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 10:29:06 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:21:47 am
Exactly this.

Has overseen the most crippling economic conditions since the 70's as chancellor how does he reconcile those actions? Massive prick.

Your falling into the Tory trap my friend. It wasnt Sunak, it was all of them. Everything he did they came on the TV and supported, campaigned for and vote for. Now they are all trying to distance themselves from it, it wasnt us, it was him is just an attempt to isolate the toxicity to one individual when its the whole rotten party.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 10:31:14 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:26:46 am
I don't know much about this Penny Mordaunt except she is a Tory c*nt. So the question is, how big of a c*nt is she?

Typical brexit dickhead
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 10:32:14 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:18:10 am
Yeah true she is incredibly dull to listen to.

The only reason she is popular is  few red meat articles and quite clearly a great social media/pr team. They have kept her away from where she has to speak.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 10:34:37 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:19:25 am
Thangam Debbonaire is my local MP, and she's absolutely awesome.  She's on Sky slating Johnson, bringing up his dalliance with an ex-KGB agent, bringing up his rule breaking during lockdown.  Really like her.

There's a lot of talent in the PLP. Some of it has found its way to the front bench too since Starmer took over. Clearly there's dead wood too. Dawn Butler is a shambles, as someone said earlier. But compared with the Tories or the other parties Labour looks to have some stature.

Ever since Johnson became the Tory leader I've thought it a thankless and pointless task to create a similar profile for Starmer. As an alternative Labour ought to promoting itself as a TEAM. The accent should be on the shadow cabinet, if you like, not just the leader. The aim should be to make Angela Rayner, David Lammy, Jess Phillips, Lisa Nandy, Rachel Reeves, Hilary Benn, Yvette Cooper, Stella Creasy, Bridget Philipson etc better known figures, and part of a team that will bring back ('British') cabinet government and illustrate the power of unity and collective effort. Their faces, not just Starmer's, should be all over election posters.

Johnson's going now (we think) but the same principle should be applied against his successor. The Labour Team v Fishy Rishy. The Labour Team v Truss. The Tories have been rather helpful in recent weeks in letting us know how much they hate each other. All the more reason for Labour showing itself to be a band of brothers and sisters who will promise, among other things, to bring back cabinet government and joined-up-thinking.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 10:44:56 am
Truss is useless. If she wants to stay in the race she needs to keep her gob shut
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 10:55:11 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:34:55 am
I'm not sure the nationalisation of EDF is linked to brexit though. Even if brexit didnt happen we'd still find out nuclear power run by a foreign state .
Not directly, but 'sovereignty, innit'. It is the contradiction which is important.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 11:00:09 am
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 11:01:25 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:55:11 am
Not directly, but 'sovereignty, innit'. It is the contradiction which is important.

Precisely.

(Incidentally, it also gives the lie to the Corbynite/Lexiteer argument that the EU does not allow state ownership)
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 11:01:32 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:34:37 am
There's a lot of talent in the PLP. Some of it has found its way to the front bench too since Starmer took over. Clearly there's dead wood too. Dawn Butler is a shambles, as someone said earlier. But compared with the Tories or the other parties Labour looks to have some stature.

Ever since Johnson became the Tory leader I've thought it a thankless and pointless task to create a similar profile for Starmer. As an alternative Labour ought to promoting itself as a TEAM. The accent should be on the shadow cabinet, if you like, not just the leader. The aim should be to make Angela Rayner, David Lammy, Jess Phillips, Lisa Nandy, Rachel Reeves, Hilary Benn, Yvette Cooper, Stella Creasy, Bridget Philipson etc better known figures, and part of a team that will bring back ('British') cabinet government and illustrate the power of unity and collective effort. Their faces, not just Starmer's, should be all over election posters.

Johnson's going now (we think) but the same principle should be applied against his successor. The Labour Team v Fishy Rishy. The Labour Team v Truss. The Tories have been rather helpful in recent weeks in letting us know how much they hate each other. All the more reason for Labour showing itself to be a band of brothers and sisters who will promise, among other things, to bring back cabinet government and joined-up-thinking.

I think this is absolutely spot on Yorky!
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 11:08:08 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:27:26 am
Yes I have seen the polls, and they look very promising, I just dont want anything to be taken for granted.

Im certainly not a Starmer basher either, I just wish we were more on the front foot when it comes to correcting the Tories on their bullshit because we cant rely on the media to do it. And lets be honest, its not hard to do right now either, theres more holes in the Tory narrative then there is in a sieve.

Yeah.  Being happy labour will come up against sunak,  mordaunt or truss is just too slack,  lacking in ambition. Mordaunt's got enough beige and control in her moves to beat Labour anyway, imo.  The lowest rated candidate from anywhere,  any party,  should have the level and character of someone like The Gulleysucker from here,  then we can relax,  the job's done commensurate to the issue's critical importance,   however it then pans out.  Not the garbage mostly on show. And the UK,  when you compare globally,   is one of the better set-ups,  as hard as it is to believe when you're in it.



Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 11:29:53 am
This is the current Chancellor of the Exchequer, the person responsible for UK tax policy:

Quote
Ive spent some time looking into Nadhim Zahawis tax affairs, and thats culminated in Sundays FT story, and the report that follows below. Ive used information in the public domain, my tax expertise, and input from other tax experts, to try to reverse-engineer Zahawis tax and corporate planning, and work out whats going on. This may or may not relate to yesterdays report in the Times that HMRC is investigating Zahawi, following a tip-off from the National Crime Agency.

https://www.taxpolicy.org.uk/2022/07/10/zahawi/
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 11:44:56 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:34:37 am
There's a lot of talent in the PLP. Some of it has found its way to the front bench too since Starmer took over. Clearly there's dead wood too. Dawn Butler is a shambles, as someone said earlier. But compared with the Tories or the other parties Labour looks to have some stature.

Ever since Johnson became the Tory leader I've thought it a thankless and pointless task to create a similar profile for Starmer. As an alternative Labour ought to promoting itself as a TEAM. The accent should be on the shadow cabinet, if you like, not just the leader. The aim should be to make Angela Rayner, David Lammy, Jess Phillips, Lisa Nandy, Rachel Reeves, Hilary Benn, Yvette Cooper, Stella Creasy, Bridget Philipson etc better known figures, and part of a team that will bring back ('British') cabinet government and illustrate the power of unity and collective effort. Their faces, not just Starmer's, should be all over election posters.

Johnson's going now (we think) but the same principle should be applied against his successor. The Labour Team v Fishy Rishy. The Labour Team v Truss. The Tories have been rather helpful in recent weeks in letting us know how much they hate each other. All the more reason for Labour showing itself to be a band of brothers and sisters who will promise, among other things, to bring back cabinet government and joined-up-thinking.

It also shows Starmer is secure enough, unlike Johnson, to have others take their turn in the limelight. The 1997 Labour team had a number of individuals whom many favoured over Blair. I favoured Brown, others Prescott, yet others Cook, and so on.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 12:05:20 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:34:37 am
There's a lot of talent in the PLP. Some of it has found its way to the front bench too since Starmer took over. Clearly there's dead wood too. Dawn Butler is a shambles, as someone said earlier. But compared with the Tories or the other parties Labour looks to have some stature.

Ever since Johnson became the Tory leader I've thought it a thankless and pointless task to create a similar profile for Starmer. As an alternative Labour ought to promoting itself as a TEAM. The accent should be on the shadow cabinet, if you like, not just the leader. The aim should be to make Angela Rayner, David Lammy, Jess Phillips, Lisa Nandy, Rachel Reeves, Hilary Benn, Yvette Cooper, Stella Creasy, Bridget Philipson etc better known figures, and part of a team that will bring back ('British') cabinet government and illustrate the power of unity and collective effort. Their faces, not just Starmer's, should be all over election posters.

Johnson's going now (we think) but the same principle should be applied against his successor. The Labour Team v Fishy Rishy. The Labour Team v Truss. The Tories have been rather helpful in recent weeks in letting us know how much they hate each other. All the more reason for Labour showing itself to be a band of brothers and sisters who will promise, among other things, to bring back cabinet government and joined-up-thinking.


Agree with your general point (said as much previously), but keep Lammy out of there. He's on a Dawn Butler level of thick.

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 12:06:14 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:44:56 am
It also shows Starmer is secure enough, unlike Johnson, to have others take their turn in the limelight. The 1997 Labour team had a number of individuals whom many favoured over Blair. I favoured Brown, others Prescott, yet others Cook, and so on.

Although Blair did make the office more presidential unfortunately.

Labour's most successful years have always been about the team, so it's in our tradition. Attlee, famously, was a chairman rather than a PM. The big guns in the 1945 government were Herbert Morrison, Ernie Bevin, Nye Bevan, Hugh Dalton and Stafford Cripps. Attlee's job was to let them define policy and to keep the ship on course. Look at the men who fought to succeed Wilson in 1976 - Jim Callaghan, Michael Foot, Tony Crosland, Denis Healey, Tony Benn, Roy Jenkins. All heavyweights, all with big public profiles and part of a definite team, despite severe ideological differences between them. There was also, of course, Barbara Castle and Shirley Williams but the Left wasn't as bold as the Right when it came to thinking about female PMs.

I do think a lot of people are fed-up with the idea of 'Big Dogs' at No 10 and they want to see Cabinet Ministers doing something other than saying what 'Big Dog' says and aping his manners. They want a sense that competence runs through government. And competence is never derivative. Labour should appeal to this feeling, and - if it must - dress it up in the Union Jack (metaphorically speaking). "This is way Britain is meant to be governed."
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Today at 12:09:05 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:05:20 pm

Agree with your general point (said as much previously), but keep Lammy out of there. He's on a Dawn Butler level of thick.



Is he? I've always seen him as an interesting thinker. Sometimes he'll say something that makes you go "Oh no", but that's the price you pay for not having identikit politicians.
