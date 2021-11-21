Poll

Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9240 on: Yesterday at 10:16:09 pm »
Hunt is now backing Sunak - apparently this is a blow to Mordaunt, who backed Hunt in the 2019 leadership election. Hopefully we're still going to end up with Sunak v Truss in the final two.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9241 on: Yesterday at 10:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 10:16:09 pm
Hunt is now backing Sunak - apparently this is a blow to Mordaunt, who backed Hunt in the 2019 leadership election. Hopefully we're still going to end up with Sunak v Truss in the final two.

Truss would be perfect. From Labour's point of view I mean.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline KillieRed

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9242 on: Yesterday at 10:26:53 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 09:17:37 pm
https://twitter.com/PennyMordaunt/status/1547251768328855555/video/1
I watched this and my over riding thought is, why do I find Penny Mourdant attractive?

Help.

Ah, thats what she looks like. Didnt recognise her, yet she may be the next PM. Strange days.
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9243 on: Yesterday at 10:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:25:48 pm
Truss would be perfect. From Labour's point of view I mean.

Yep, but for some reason the Tories love her. I don't think she's as thick as she appears, but she just has a knack of coming across as a bit dim and slightly bemused by everything.
Offline SamLad

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9244 on: Yesterday at 10:49:59 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 10:33:20 pm
Yep, but for some reason the Tories love her. I don't think she's as thick as she appears, but she just has a knack of coming across as a bit dim and slightly bemused by everything.
unlike Boris :)
Online oldfordie

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9245 on: Yesterday at 10:56:37 pm »
The Tory front bench looked very uncomfortable today at PMQT while Johnson came out with his usual lies and propaganda about building 40 new hospitals and a strong economy.  gone was the usual nodding in agreement. all the smiles were gone, faces blank without emotion.
They know they are going to be attacked for supporting Johnsons lies.  bit late for that, am sure they will be reminded of the many times they did cheer all his lies over the last 3 yrs.
The Tory MPs must be looking for a leader who will protect them when Starmer points the finger at them for cheering on the many lies they now want to disown.
Online west_london_red

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9246 on: Yesterday at 11:25:02 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:56:37 pm
The Tory front bench looked very uncomfortable today at PMQT while Johnson came out with his usual lies and propaganda about building 40 new hospitals and a strong economy.  gone was the usual nodding in agreement. all the smiles were gone, faces blank without emotion.
They know they are going to be attacked for supporting Johnsons lies.  bit late for that, am sure they will be reminded of the many times they did cheer all his lies over the last 3 yrs.
The Tory MPs must be looking for a leader who will protect them when Starmer points the finger at them for cheering on the many lies they now want to disown.

The 40 new hospitals is another open goal that Labour really need to burying. Not a chance in hell the Tories are building them, the NAO has started a review into the program, challenge the Tories to name where the 40 will be built.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9247 on: Yesterday at 11:47:22 pm »
Looks like itll be Sunak then. Think thats good for Labour as little chance I can see the (former) red wall voting for an ethnic minority candidate, especially one who is a multi millionaire with a billionaire father in law.
Online west_london_red

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9248 on: Yesterday at 11:50:46 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:47:22 pm
Looks like itll be Sunak then. Think thats good for Labour as little chance I can see the (former) red wall voting for an ethnic minority candidate, especially one who is a multi millionaire with a billionaire father in law.


You realise the final decision is made by Tory party members and not MP votes like today?
Online oldfordie

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9249 on: Yesterday at 11:51:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:25:02 pm
The 40 new hospitals is another open goal that Labour really need to burying. Not a chance in hell the Tories are building them, the NAO has started a review into the program, challenge the Tories to name where the 40 will be built.
It's a joke. Put a tent in the hospital car park and Johnson would class it as a new hospital.
A new Hospital is self explanatory. it's a new Hospital. it's not a little extension to a old hospital. shocking this is even up for debate.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9250 on: Yesterday at 11:53:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:05:02 pm
I took it more as a comment on the state of the UK, than her own personal feelings - hope that was all it was.

Yes thats right. There are quite a lot of people that will take ethnicity into account when they vote so Labour need to take that into account when promoting Starmer. Its shit, but then thats this country for you and ultimately Labour need to win.
Online west_london_red

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9251 on: Today at 12:01:39 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:51:10 pm
It's a joke. Put a tent in the hospital car park and Johnson would class it as a new hospital.
A new Hospital is self explanatory. it's a new Hospital. it's not a little extension to a old hospital. shocking this is even up for debate.

This is what slightly bothers me, theres a lot of these very simple lines of attack or even simple retorts that dont seem to be being made. Ill give you another one, Starmer is boring, now a simple response is better a grown up then a clown or words to that effect, or Tories saying how fucked the economy is and no one seems to want to remind them they are the wankers who have been in power for the last 12 years. I dont know if Labour MPs are too dim to think of an adequate response or is it part of some clever plan Im not seeing but its beginning to get on my tits  :no
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9252 on: Today at 12:04:00 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:50:46 pm
You realise the final decision is made by Tory party members and not MP votes like today?

I presume he meant during an election.

Looks like its Mordaunts to lose, albeit anything could happen. In one way I dont rate her and I dont think the public will be very impressed, but she is still a more solid pair of hands than the likes of Truss.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9253 on: Today at 12:08:34 am »
That Peston show was a joke, it was basically a party political broadcast for concept of tax cuts.
Online west_london_red

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9254 on: Today at 12:16:19 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:08:34 am
That Peston show was a joke, it was basically a party political broadcast for concept of tax cuts.

It was shocking wasnt it. Baker spouting completely bollocks unchallenged.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9255 on: Today at 12:25:46 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:16:19 am
It was shocking wasnt it. Baker spouting completely bollocks unchallenged.

It was typical that at the very end Dawn Butlers little brain cogs turned enough for her to mention austerity.

Online west_london_red

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9256 on: Today at 12:30:32 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:25:46 am
It was typical that at the very end Dawn Butlers little brain cogs turned enough for her to mention austerity.



See my earlier post about Labour MPs being too dim to respond back adequately to the Tories, that was pretty much inspired by Dawn Butler on Peston  :butt
Online oldfordie

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9257 on: Today at 12:49:15 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:01:39 am
This is what slightly bothers me, theres a lot of these very simple lines of attack or even simple retorts that dont seem to be being made. Ill give you another one, Starmer is boring, now a simple response is better a grown up then a clown or words to that effect, or Tories saying how fucked the economy is and no one seems to want to remind them they are the wankers who have been in power for the last 12 years. I dont know if Labour MPs are too dim to think of an adequate response or is it part of some clever plan Im not seeing but its beginning to get on my tits  :no
Amazing how people think they form their own opinions when they have really been given them by others.
We've heard Starmer is Boring, no charisma.  (Q) Who was the best PM this country ever had, who delivered massive change for the good.  easy one. Clement Attlee. hardly noted for his charisma or personality.
The Boring tag to attack Starmer will be used but I think the Torys will continue with the nobody knows what Starmer stands for, he has no policys attacks.
People who don't follow politics will like that so it has to be fought and to be honest Starmers not doing himself any favours not fighting it. Johnson attacked him  twice on it today, how Starmer had no solutions or policys during Covid, he then contradicted himself arguing Starmer wanted to stay in lockdown longer.
Every single PMQT during Covid Starmer stood up and told Johnson what he was doing wrong, he told him he had to do this or that, I remember when Johnson ridiculed Starmer over him telling him he had to tighten restrictions just before Xmas only for Johnson to do a u-turn and tighten those restrictions just as Starmer asked for. so it's wrong to say Starmer had no solutions or policys for Covid.
I watched Starmer rip Johnson apart to day on Tax avoidance, demanded he tightened the off shore tax avoidance, do away with the absurd Nom Dom tax avoidance that stops the rich from paying tax, Johnson stood up battered and told the house, Starmer has no policy's, think he added the usual nobody knows what he stands for. Starmer should defend himself and tell him ive just told you 1 of my policy's, how I would tighten up tax avoidance. do away with the absurd Non Dom Status. tax avoidance, I see Starmer do this sort of thing every week, he tells Johnson what he's doing wrong and what he should do, I take this to mean what Starmer would do if he was PM . they are Starmers policy's  and solutions.

