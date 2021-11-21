Poll

Author Topic: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK  (Read 301204 times)

Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9240 on: Today at 10:16:09 pm »
Hunt is now backing Sunak - apparently this is a blow to Mordaunt, who backed Hunt in the 2019 leadership election. Hopefully we're still going to end up with Sunak v Truss in the final two.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9241 on: Today at 10:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 10:16:09 pm
Hunt is now backing Sunak - apparently this is a blow to Mordaunt, who backed Hunt in the 2019 leadership election. Hopefully we're still going to end up with Sunak v Truss in the final two.

Truss would be perfect. From Labour's point of view I mean.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline KillieRed

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9242 on: Today at 10:26:53 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 09:17:37 pm
https://twitter.com/PennyMordaunt/status/1547251768328855555/video/1
I watched this and my over riding thought is, why do I find Penny Mourdant attractive?

Help.

Ah, thats what she looks like. Didnt recognise her, yet she may be the next PM. Strange days.
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9243 on: Today at 10:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:25:48 pm
Truss would be perfect. From Labour's point of view I mean.

Yep, but for some reason the Tories love her. I don't think she's as thick as she appears, but she just has a knack of coming across as a bit dim and slightly bemused by everything.
Offline SamLad

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9244 on: Today at 10:49:59 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 10:33:20 pm
Yep, but for some reason the Tories love her. I don't think she's as thick as she appears, but she just has a knack of coming across as a bit dim and slightly bemused by everything.
unlike Boris :)
Online oldfordie

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9245 on: Today at 10:56:37 pm »
The Tory front bench looked very uncomfortable today at PMQT while Johnson came out with his usual lies and propaganda about building 40 new hospitals and a strong economy.  gone was the usual nodding in agreement. all the smiles were gone, faces blank without emotion.
They know they are going to be attacked for supporting Johnsons lies.  bit late for that, am sure they will be reminded of the many times they did cheer all his lies over the last 3 yrs.
The Tory MPs must be looking for a leader who will protect them when Starmer points the finger at them for cheering on the many lies they now want to disown.
Online west_london_red

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9246 on: Today at 11:25:02 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:56:37 pm
The Tory front bench looked very uncomfortable today at PMQT while Johnson came out with his usual lies and propaganda about building 40 new hospitals and a strong economy.  gone was the usual nodding in agreement. all the smiles were gone, faces blank without emotion.
They know they are going to be attacked for supporting Johnsons lies.  bit late for that, am sure they will be reminded of the many times they did cheer all his lies over the last 3 yrs.
The Tory MPs must be looking for a leader who will protect them when Starmer points the finger at them for cheering on the many lies they now want to disown.

The 40 new hospitals is another open goal that Labour really need to burying. Not a chance in hell the Tories are building them, the NAO has started a review into the program, challenge the Tories to name where the 40 will be built.
Online bornandbRED

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9247 on: Today at 11:47:22 pm »
Looks like itll be Sunak then. Think thats good for Labour as little chance I can see the (former) red wall voting for an ethnic minority candidate, especially one who is a multi millionaire with a billionaire father in law.
Online west_london_red

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9248 on: Today at 11:50:46 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:47:22 pm
Looks like itll be Sunak then. Think thats good for Labour as little chance I can see the (former) red wall voting for an ethnic minority candidate, especially one who is a multi millionaire with a billionaire father in law.


You realise the final decision is made by Tory party members and not MP votes like today?
Online oldfordie

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9249 on: Today at 11:51:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:25:02 pm
The 40 new hospitals is another open goal that Labour really need to burying. Not a chance in hell the Tories are building them, the NAO has started a review into the program, challenge the Tories to name where the 40 will be built.
It's a joke. Put a tent in the hospital car park and Johnson would class it as a new hospital.
A new Hospital is self explanatory. it's a new Hospital. it's not a little extension to a old hospital. shocking this is even up for debate.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9250 on: Today at 11:53:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:05:02 pm
I took it more as a comment on the state of the UK, than her own personal feelings - hope that was all it was.

Yes thats right. There are quite a lot of people that will take ethnicity into account when they vote so Labour need to take that into account when promoting Starmer. Its shit, but then thats this country for you and ultimately Labour need to win.
