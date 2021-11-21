The Tory front bench looked very uncomfortable today at PMQT while Johnson came out with his usual lies and propaganda about building 40 new hospitals and a strong economy. gone was the usual nodding in agreement. all the smiles were gone, faces blank without emotion.

They know they are going to be attacked for supporting Johnsons lies. bit late for that, am sure they will be reminded of the many times they did cheer all his lies over the last 3 yrs.

The Tory MPs must be looking for a leader who will protect them when Starmer points the finger at them for cheering on the many lies they now want to disown.