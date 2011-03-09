Westminster Voting Intention:



LAB: 43% (+2)

CON: 28% (-4)

LDM: 12% (+1)

GRN: 4% (+1)

SNP: 4% (=)



Via

@SavantaComRes

, On 8-10 July,

Changes w/ 1-3 July.



These numbers would see a Lab Majority of 116.

The tory leadership candidates will be throwing out all sorts of expensive pledges over the coming weeks. Suspect loads around tax cuts, fuel duty etc.



Free trips to Rwanda?The membership of the Tory party must be truly rancid and disgusting. Looking at the policies the candidates are pushing in an attempt to appeal to the membership.Benefit claimants are scroungers, tax cuts, Rwanda flights to be resumed, cut the NHS and Education by 20%, schools spend too much time teaching about racism and not enough on reading and writing.Its a fascist pile on.The lastest shite from Truss really boils yer piss. A pity she didnt pay attention in citizenship lessons. Every single one of them is an evil nasty bastard, trying to outdo each other in nastiness, in the hope that wealthy old white racist bastards in the shire as well as not so well off Mrs Bucket types, will support them.Horrible horrible bastards.