Tories - a national disgrace

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8920 on: Yesterday at 11:25:19 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:13:25 pm
this is looking more like the 1992-1997 electoral cycle with each passing day. The Tories trashed the economy back then too when Lamont increased interest rates to 15% and then reduced them as we fell out of the ERM.

The economy had recovered by the time the election came around but the damage was done, hit people in the pocket and they will bare a grudge for a long time

A good point, the economy was on its arse 1990-92 when the Tories won the election in 1992 somehow (I was just a kid at the time but I remember daily stories on the news about home repossessions), 1993 to 1997 growth was actually pretty good but the country had just had enough of Tories, and the daily stories were about Tory sleaze by then.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8921 on: Yesterday at 11:44:08 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:13:25 pm
this is looking more like the 1992-1997 electoral cycle with each passing day. The Tories trashed the economy back then too when Lamont increased interest rates to 15% and then reduced them as we fell out of the ERM.

The economy had recovered by the time the election came around but the damage was done, hit people in the pocket and they will bare a grudge for a long time

Yep, feels a bit like history repeating itself based on what I read. I am confident that Labour will be in next.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8922 on: Today at 12:27:12 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:25:19 pm
A good point, the economy was on its arse 1990-92 when the Tories won the election in 1992 somehow (I was just a kid at the time but I remember daily stories on the news about home repossessions), 1993 to 1997 growth was actually pretty good but the country had just had enough of Tories, and the daily stories were about Tory sleaze by then.

Yep, i remember Black Wednesday, we were playing Apollon Limassol at home in the old Cup Winners Cup, the BBC broke off due to newsflash that the UK had pulled out of the ERM, after a turbulent day when interest rates went to 15%, but finished the day at 12% [interest rates started the day at 10%, just kept going up], the government spent £2 billion propping up the pound, the economy had recovered by 1997, however aided by the tax rises & new taxes in the 93 budget, the damage had been done & the Tory's were seen as incompetent, & was one of the reasons they got humiliated in the 97 election
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8923 on: Today at 01:13:26 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:13:25 pm
this is looking more like the 1992-1997 electoral cycle with each passing day. The Tories trashed the economy back then too when Lamont increased interest rates to 15% and then reduced them as we fell out of the ERM.

The economy had recovered by the time the election came around but the damage was done, hit people in the pocket and they will bare a grudge for a long time

The economy wont have recovered by the election this time.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8924 on: Today at 01:18:57 am
Can't stand them.

Absolute c*nts. Anyone who votes for them too.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8925 on: Today at 01:25:58 am
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 10:02:03 pm
I simply don't buy the narrative a new leader is a problem for labour.

Speaking to plenty of people that I know the Tories are tainted whether Johnson or any other leader

Short termism is going to cut it and I think (hope) the country has learnt it's lessons from bullshit slogans. Serious and boring politics is perhaps the order of the day.

Sunak will get absolutely nowhere at pmqs and he won't resonate with ordinary or floating voters.

Bring it on I say
I don't buy it either. Especially considering that there's still those insane pockets of support for Johnson who will hold grudge against Tories for getting rid. I say that with the issue unfortunately close to home. It's great how it makes me laugh now
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8926 on: Today at 06:46:44 am
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 08:12:48 pm
It gives the Tories two years to get their act together, the economy two years to recover, and the voting public has shown they don't exactly have the memories of an elephant. A GE now is far more advantageous for Labour IMHO.
Energy is going up to average £3000 a house by oct and going up further in the new year. An election is likely in 18 months. The right-wing press will do their best but if the Tories do win the next election then public services (including the NHS) are basically finished due to all the  tax cuts they're promising.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8927 on: Today at 06:49:45 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:17:20 pm
Watched a short video of a Loose Woman clip a few days ago of Eastenders Pam St Clair who played Pat Butcher talking about why she's sorry to see Boris go. maddening but tells you how these Boris fans minds work. how she likes him and think's he's been very unlucky. so many things have hit the country since he became PM. he also helped Taxi drivers during the lockdown and nobody helps taxi drivers do they so he did a good job. these are the reasons she's thinks Johnson did a good job. this is the sort of mindset the country is up against.
  Why is she even praising Johnson for helping Taxi drivers, I would of thought she would be more concerned over how her fellow actors coped during the period, I get the impression she is incapable of forming opinions on politics herself and was won over on something a Boris Taxi driver fan said to her one day and that's it. did Johnson help actors during the lockdowns, I know there were calls to support the Theatres but were all the actors given money to help them. seems strange for a actor to praise Johnson for helping Taxi drivers without mentioning if the government looked after her friends.
Leaving that all aside though, the biggest thing you can't get through is why people like her love Johnson as he is talks to her like she's a mug. would she like someone else who lied to her over and over to cover up their many failings.  everyone hates Johnson because they know he's a liar. they know he's corrupt, this doesn't seem to register with Johnson supporters. they embarrass themselves telling people they like him.

You sure you're not talking Linda Robson (birds of a feather)?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8928 on: Today at 07:11:19 am
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot link=topic=351223.msg18415504#msg18If targ415504 date=1657571055
And higher taxes.
If targeted correctly higher taxes  aren't a bad thing per se. Trouble is were paying high taxes now and the question is are the right people/companies paying enough? Look at what many consider some of the best countries to live in, the Nordic countries, they're pretty high tax.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8929 on: Today at 07:42:55 am
Tom Tugenhat has a logo that literally says 'TIT'

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8930 on: Today at 07:49:12 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:27:12 am
Yep, i remember Black Wednesday, we were playing Apollon Limassol at home in the old Cup Winners Cup, the BBC broke off due to newsflash that the UK had pulled out of the ERM, after a turbulent day when interest rates went to 15%, but finished the day at 12% [interest rates started the day at 10%, just kept going up], the government spent £2 billion propping up the pound, the economy had recovered by 1997, however aided by the tax rises & new taxes in the 93 budget, the damage had been done & the Tory's were seen as incompetent, & was one of the reasons they got humiliated in the 97 election

The economy had recovered because the pound devalued when we came out the ERM making our exports cheaper and imports more expensive. The Tories could hardly take any credit for that as Lamonts 15% interest rates were intended to prevent that very thing happening.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8931 on: Today at 07:49:21 am
Amazing stuff, from the Tories' most competent candidate as well.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8932 on: Today at 07:50:17 am
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 06:49:45 am
You sure you're not talking Linda Robson (birds of a feather)?

I think it was Barbara Windsor and I don't think it was on Loose Women, but in oldfordie's dreams.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8933 on: Today at 07:59:00 am
Might be finally time to bail this country and go elsewhere.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8934 on: Today at 08:06:35 am
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8935 on: Today at 08:07:00 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:42:55 am
Tom Tugenhat has a logo that literally says 'TIT'



Like something from the Apprentice
