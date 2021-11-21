Poll

Is Brexit 'over'

Yep. They won. Let's accept it and move on
Things need to be sorted and changed, but Brexit stays
Not sure
Things need to be sorted and Brexit needs to be reversed over time
Brexit is not over. It needs to go ASAP
Aye chicken Biriyani with extra beans
Koalas should be seen and not heard
Penguins with jumpers
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 217 218 219 220 221 [222]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace  (Read 291036 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,199
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8840 on: Today at 01:08:13 pm »
The number of candidates shows how little direction they have and just how poor the field is.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Mr Grieves

  • at losing other mr, ending years of Broken Wings encores.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 397
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8841 on: Today at 01:22:53 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:54:25 pm
I cant see either Rees-Mogg or Patel standing. Rees-Mogg is just Rees-Mogg, and from what I read Patel was backing Truss and her close friend Kwasi Kwateng (these are the same three who labelled British workers among the worst idlers in the world)

I've spent most of the day perusing this site, i fear they may have a point.
Logged
Put the ball in the goddamn basket chief

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,242
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8842 on: Today at 01:23:37 pm »


Just got round to listening to the latest Pod Save the World. David Lammy absolutely rips Bozo a new one in his thoughts on Johnson`s "legacy".
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,347
  • Klopptimist
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8843 on: Today at 01:41:55 pm »
It's a few days old so may have been put in here already, but this popped up for me this morning.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lKrLBPmRsrM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lKrLBPmRsrM</a>

He doesn't seem to put as much content out these days as he did back with all the Brexit chaos.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:56:42 pm by Riquende »
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8844 on: Today at 02:05:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:08:13 pm
The number of candidates shows how little direction they have and just how poor the field is.

Feels like the political equivalent of Everton's first 11.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,076
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8845 on: Today at 02:09:42 pm »
Quote from: Mr Grieves on Today at 01:22:53 pm
I've spent most of the day perusing this site, i fear they may have a point.

I have the day off at least! :D
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8846 on: Today at 02:19:46 pm »
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,489
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8847 on: Today at 03:01:47 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:49:22 pm
Rumours swirling around a Rees-Mogg bid, as per a Times journalist. Patel still to officially declare too. The votes on the far right of the party could get split in so many directions none of them make the threshold for later rounds. Now THAT would be fun.

:lmao

Could you imagine Rees-Mogg as PM? Hed probably have been regarded as a bit much in the 19th century.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,238
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8848 on: Today at 03:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:01:47 pm
:lmao

Could you imagine Rees-Mogg as PM? Hed probably have been regarded as a bit much in the 19th century.

Quote
Johnny Rotten backs Jacob Rees-Mogg to be the next Prime Minister

The Tory minister said he was honoured to be endorsed by the punk singer.

Former Sex Pistols frontman Johnny Rotten has backed Jacob Rees-Mogg to be the next Prime Minister as the Tory leadership contest gets under way unofficially.

Speaking on TalkTVs Piers Moron Uncensored, Rotten, whose real name is John Lydon, said he loves the Brexit Opportunities Ministers World War Two respect, put Britain first attitude.

Rees-Mogg later responded to the endorsement saying he was honoured even if the punk singer made the comment jokingly.

During an interview with Morgan on his TalkTV show, the pair discussed potential contenders to claim the Tory crown following the dramatic resignation of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

The presenter asked: Would you vote for me? to which Lydon responded by laughing before admitting: I probably would, but youd know who Id like even more, and I know this is like way out and hes probably not even in the running, is Rees-Mogg.

After Morgan incredulously asked Really?, Lydon continued: Yeah really, I love that World War Two respect, put Britain first attitude he has.

And in every interview Ive ever seen him do, he has been on the floor with his humour.

And I think hes just genuinely a nice person.

Morgan noted that he feels there has been a dramatic reduction in basic manners and civility in public and in politics but that when he met Rees-Mogg, recently, he found him to be a very charming, polite guy.

He added: I dont agree with a lot of his politics but he certainly understands how to be respectful and to have respectful discourse.

The singer replied: You dont have to, because he has civility and that makes him interesting, and it makes debate and conversation interesting.

And theres just too much of this nonsense running now.

Rees-Mogg responded to a clip of the interview shared on Twitter, writing: Even if my leg is being pulled I am honoured by this exceptionally kind endorsement by Mr Lydon, alias Johnny Rotten.

Johnsons resignation on Thursday after haemorrhaging support among his ministers and MPs fired the starting gun on a contest to replace him.

Since the announcement, attention has turned to potential successors with a number of Conservative MPs already putting their bids in.

What a time to be alive. Johnny Rotten on a Piers Moron chat show endorsing Rees-Mogg as next PM. 2022 ladies and gents.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8849 on: Today at 03:17:20 pm »
Watched a short video of a Loose Woman clip a few days ago of Eastenders Pam St Clair who played Pat Butcher talking about why she's sorry to see Boris go. maddening but tells you how these Boris fans minds work. how she likes him and think's he's been very unlucky. so many things have hit the country since he became PM. he also helped Taxi drivers during the lockdown and nobody helps taxi drivers do they so he did a good job. these are the reasons she's thinks Johnson did a good job. this is the sort of mindset the country is up against.
  Why is she even praising Johnson for helping Taxi drivers, I would of thought she would be more concerned over how her fellow actors coped during the period, I get the impression she is incapable of forming opinions on politics herself and was won over on something a Boris Taxi driver fan said to her one day and that's it. did Johnson help actors during the lockdowns, I know there were calls to support the Theatres but were all the actors given money to help them. seems strange for a actor to praise Johnson for helping Taxi drivers without mentioning if the government looked after her friends.
Leaving that all aside though, the biggest thing you can't get through is why people like her love Johnson as he is talks to her like she's a mug. would she like someone else who lied to her over and over to cover up their many failings.  everyone hates Johnson because they know he's a liar. they know he's corrupt, this doesn't seem to register with Johnson supporters. they embarrass themselves telling people they like him.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:25:31 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,242
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8850 on: Today at 03:35:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:01:47 pm
:lmao

Could you imagine Rees-Mogg as PM? Hed probably have been regarded as a bit much in the 19th century.

Gotta be a wind-up?

Rees-Mogg would have used Lydon`s ancestors as cannon fodder.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,460
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8851 on: Today at 03:44:29 pm »
We'd have gone from Bozo in the clown car, to the bloke on stilts. What next, a bearded Truss.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,260
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8852 on: Today at 03:48:36 pm »
Quote from: Mr Grieves on Today at 01:22:53 pm
I've spent most of the day perusing this site, i fear they may have a point.

 ;D
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,490
  • The first five yards........
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8853 on: Today at 03:48:46 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 03:35:10 pm
Gotta be a wind-up?

Rees-Mogg would have used Lydon`s ancestors as cannon fodder.

That's probably what attracts Lydon. He's never before shown any sign of political or class consciousness, so I wouldn't expect him to start now. He'd most likely find it "an honour to die, sir" in order to preserve Rees Mogg's wealth and privilege.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,460
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8854 on: Today at 03:53:00 pm »
Two legs good, two longer legs better.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,504
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8855 on: Today at 04:17:30 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:17:20 pm
Watched a short video of a Loose Woman clip a few days ago of Eastenders Pam St Clair who played Pat Butcher talking about why she's sorry to see Boris go. maddening but tells you how these Boris fans minds work. how she likes him and think's he's been very unlucky. so many things have hit the country since he became PM. he also helped Taxi drivers during the lockdown and nobody helps taxi drivers do they so he did a good job. these are the reasons she's thinks Johnson did a good job. this is the sort of mindset the country is up against.
  Why is she even praising Johnson for helping Taxi drivers, I would of thought she would be more concerned over how her fellow actors coped during the period, I get the impression she is incapable of forming opinions on politics herself and was won over on something a Boris Taxi driver fan said to her one day and that's it. did Johnson help actors during the lockdowns, I know there were calls to support the Theatres but were all the actors given money to help them. seems strange for a actor to praise Johnson for helping Taxi drivers without mentioning if the government looked after her friends.
Leaving that all aside though, the biggest thing you can't get through is why people like her love Johnson as he is talks to her like she's a mug. would she like someone else who lied to her over and over to cover up their many failings.  everyone hates Johnson because they know he's a liar. they know he's corrupt, this doesn't seem to register with Johnson supporters. they embarrass themselves telling people they like him.

Ever seen a taxi driver's tax return?  I have. They don't need any help. ;) ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,076
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8856 on: Today at 04:20:46 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:17:20 pm
Watched a short video of a Loose Woman clip a few days ago of Eastenders Pam St Clair who played Pat Butcher talking about why she's sorry to see Boris go. maddening but tells you how these Boris fans minds work. how she likes him and think's he's been very unlucky. so many things have hit the country since he became PM. he also helped Taxi drivers during the lockdown and nobody helps taxi drivers do they so he did a good job. these are the reasons she's thinks Johnson did a good job. this is the sort of mindset the country is up against.
  Why is she even praising Johnson for helping Taxi drivers, I would of thought she would be more concerned over how her fellow actors coped during the period, I get the impression she is incapable of forming opinions on politics herself and was won over on something a Boris Taxi driver fan said to her one day and that's it. did Johnson help actors during the lockdowns, I know there were calls to support the Theatres but were all the actors given money to help them. seems strange for a actor to praise Johnson for helping Taxi drivers without mentioning if the government looked after her friends.
Leaving that all aside though, the biggest thing you can't get through is why people like her love Johnson as he is talks to her like she's a mug. would she like someone else who lied to her over and over to cover up their many failings.  everyone hates Johnson because they know he's a liar. they know he's corrupt, this doesn't seem to register with Johnson supporters. they embarrass themselves telling people they like him.


Its funny because I remember when he was Mayor there was at least a couple of protests where black cab drivers would block the roads around the Transport for London HQ where I worked.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8857 on: Today at 04:49:08 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:20:46 pm
Its funny because I remember when he was Mayor there was at least a couple of protests where black cab drivers would block the roads around the Transport for London HQ where I worked.
Yeah, thinking things though doesn't seem to be something she's capable of.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,347
  • Klopptimist
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8858 on: Today at 05:25:21 pm »
Between a lack of Covid support for the arts, a lack of interest in the effects of Brexit for touring etc, and the various assaults at all levels from the government's culture warriors, you'd think most artists might have a negative view of the current lot, regardless of their normal political bias.

Maybe someone whose entire career has essentially been playing a single soap character might not consider themselves an artist, though.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8859 on: Today at 05:26:26 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:20:46 pm
Its funny because I remember when he was Mayor there was at least a couple of protests where black cab drivers would block the roads around the Transport for London HQ where I worked.

Probably the Uber blockades.

And the Tories were doing their best to make things easy for Uber;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-62099061
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,076
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8860 on: Today at 05:40:17 pm »
Tory MP wearing leather mini-skirt and high heels in road crash, court told
The representative for Bridgend is being tried for four traffic offences related to an incident last year.

https://apple.news/AWHNDZnhMQOai3E9IJyiaiA

If hes found guilty is that grounds for a recall and subsequent by-election?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,020
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8861 on: Today at 05:46:42 pm »
My gut feel isn't that Johnson will cling on to power. I think he'd rather just freewheel his way to the next easy gig. I don't even think PM was something off his bucket list, more it just seemed a bit of wheeze at the time.
Maybe a coulpe of cruises on Putin's yacht. And then see what offers await him.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,272
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8862 on: Today at 05:47:56 pm »
Westminster Voting Intention:

LAB: 43% (+2)
CON: 28% (-4)
LDM: 12% (+1)
GRN: 4% (+1)
SNP: 4% (=)

Via
@SavantaComRes
, On 8-10 July,
Changes w/ 1-3 July.

These numbers would see a Lab Majority of 116.
The tory leadership candidates will be throwing out all sorts of expensive pledges over the coming weeks. Suspect loads around tax cuts, fuel duty etc.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,460
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8863 on: Today at 05:55:02 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:40:17 pm
Tory MP wearing leather mini-skirt and high heels in road crash, court told
The representative for Bridgend is being tried for four traffic offences related to an incident last year.

https://apple.news/AWHNDZnhMQOai3E9IJyiaiA

If he's found guilty is that grounds for a recall and subsequent by-election?
Christ I thought you were joking.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,020
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8864 on: Today at 06:08:01 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:55:02 pm
Christ I thought you were joking.
Wallace probay had a heads up and knew too many voters would be confused by Wallis and decided not to throw his name in the hat .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,076
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8865 on: Today at 06:12:04 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:55:02 pm
Christ I thought you were joking.

I have to be honest, I had to stop for a minute and think whether I should use he or she as its obviously quite a hot topic these day but the article used he so I assumed that was the correct one to use.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8866 on: Today at 06:18:03 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:40:17 pm
Tory MP wearing leather mini-skirt and high heels in road crash, court told
The representative for Bridgend is being tried for four traffic offences related to an incident last year.

https://apple.news/AWHNDZnhMQOai3E9IJyiaiA

If hes found guilty is that grounds for a recall and subsequent by-election?

Wasn't he getting lots of support the other month when he came out as trans ?? Or am I mixing him up with somebody else ?

At least he didn't perjure himself in court, and try to get his brother to take the blame, all whist still being a sitting MP and then try and do everything possible to not lose his seat - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fiona_Onasanya ???
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 217 218 219 220 221 [222]   Go Up
« previous next »
 