Watched a short video of a Loose Woman clip a few days ago of Eastenders Pam St Clair who played Pat Butcher talking about why she's sorry to see Boris go. maddening but tells you how these Boris fans minds work. how she likes him and think's he's been very unlucky. so many things have hit the country since he became PM. he also helped Taxi drivers during the lockdown and nobody helps taxi drivers do they so he did a good job. these are the reasons she's thinks Johnson did a good job. this is the sort of mindset the country is up against.

Why is she even praising Johnson for helping Taxi drivers, I would of thought she would be more concerned over how her fellow actors coped during the period, I get the impression she is incapable of forming opinions on politics herself and was won over on something a Boris Taxi driver fan said to her one day and that's it. did Johnson help actors during the lockdowns, I know there were calls to support the Theatres but were all the actors given money to help them. seems strange for a actor to praise Johnson for helping Taxi drivers without mentioning if the government looked after her friends.

Leaving that all aside though, the biggest thing you can't get through is why people like her love Johnson as he is talks to her like she's a mug. would she like someone else who lied to her over and over to cover up their many failings. everyone hates Johnson because they know he's a liar. they know he's corrupt, this doesn't seem to register with Johnson supporters. they embarrass themselves telling people they like him.

