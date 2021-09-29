Poll

Is Brexit 'over'

Yep. They won. Let's accept it and move on
Things need to be sorted and changed, but Brexit stays
Not sure
Things need to be sorted and Brexit needs to be reversed over time
Brexit is not over. It needs to go ASAP
Aye chicken Biriyani with extra beans
Koalas should be seen and not heard
Penguins with jumpers
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 215 216 217 218 219 [220]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace  (Read 288609 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8760 on: Today at 05:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 04:27:36 pm
I'm not sure how you arrive at the 1/3 figure, by definition that would mean 3 people splitting the vote evenly make it into the final two...
I am unsure of the exact procedure, but if there is a large field of candidates, there are several rounds of voting where they whittle down the field. When there are three candidates left, and one candidate receives more than a third of the vote (it is highly unlikely that each will receive exactly a third of the vote after all), then there are less then two-thirds of the vote remaining - split evenly, they each receive less than a third of the vote. So, if a candidate wins a third of the vote (+1, if you like), they are absolutely guaranteed of going through to the final round. And the final round is a vote amongst Party members.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8761 on: Today at 05:36:03 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:35:40 pm
A bit harsh to call cake a non-food. It does have some nutrition.
The point being, of course, there is no VAT on essential, proper food. I am not that exercised by VAT on 'non-food' stuffs, as much as I am with VAT on clothing (which is essential), on VAT existing at all. But worst of all, is NI.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8762 on: Today at 05:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:15:06 pm
Clearly, you have not a clue about how income tax works. Genius.

I understand perfectly thanks. And for the vast majority of people in this country, NI is not a regressive tax. It only starts to become a regressive tax when comparing the extremely high earners to the low earners.

It is also ring-fenced in the sense that everyone knows what it is for. You move it back into the pool of income tax (no matter how much number jiggling you have to do to make sure not a penny is lost in tax revenue) then no one will have what is going on.
Logged

Offline SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8763 on: Today at 05:46:28 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:25:45 pm
Johnson only needs one third of the PCP votes for him to make into the final two. Again, though, this assumes there is some sneaky way he can make into the election.

FFS ... how many more times :butt. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson CAN NOT STAND in the race for Party Leader.

Mind you when you believe that to get from the final 3 candidates to the final 2, a candidate only needs 1/3 of the vote then maybe you'll never grasp the even simpler stuff ;)
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,340
  • Klopptimist
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8764 on: Today at 06:06:10 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 05:46:28 pm
FFS ... how many more times :butt. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson CAN NOT STAND in the race for Party Leader.

People are allowed to explore the thought experiment of how he'd do if he could, whilst acknowledging that it can't happen. It's been made very clear throughout the exchange.

You're entirely welcome to just not reply to the comments, as apparently you're not even reading them fully.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,340
  • Klopptimist
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8765 on: Today at 06:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:33:03 pm
I am unsure of the exact procedure, but if there is a large field of candidates, there are several rounds of voting where they whittle down the field. When there are three candidates left, and one candidate receives more than a third of the vote (it is highly unlikely that each will receive exactly a third of the vote after all), then there are less then two-thirds of the vote remaining - split evenly, they each receive less than a third of the vote. So, if a candidate wins a third of the vote (+1, if you like), they are absolutely guaranteed of going through to the final round. And the final round is a vote amongst Party members.

Ah okay, I thought you meant like there was a rule somewhere about hitting 1/3 was some sort of bye to the final round. I can see the point that a candidate who starts off with a solid number (like Johnson in 2019 and Sunak seems to be this time) is really in the driving seat - as we saw in 2019, Johnson's campaign was able to peel off his own voters to tactically knock others out of the race.

As I said though, I just don't see a hypothetical (with apologies to SalahsLeftFoot) Johnson campaign starting with anything remotely close to 1/3 of MPs after events since the VoNC failure. Sure, he'd have his weirdo loyalists, and maybe some that realise they rely on him to carry their seats (Red Wallers), but he'd have haemorraghed support from every wing of the party since over 40% of them tried to oust him and could no longer count on any of the payroll as he would have last time.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8766 on: Today at 06:15:14 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 06:06:10 pm
People are allowed to explore the thought experiment of how he'd do if he could, whilst acknowledging that it can't happen. It's been made very clear throughout the exchange.

Very true - if they really have nothing else to do. Quite why any rational/sane person would do such a thing is anyone's guess ;)
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,068
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8767 on: Today at 06:33:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:05:47 pm
Couple of weeks old now, but Boris was trying to defend himself by saying labour are funded by the unions.
I'm surprised they didn't hit back and point out russian funding. Not mention this at the rare occasion Boris bring as up Ukraine. Is there some unofficial rule stopping it?

Its a point often lamented by myself and Dr Beaker, Labour really dont go hard enough on the Labour Party funded by Unions ie nurses, cleaners etc and the Tories funded by Russians ie ex KGB agents and friends of Putin. Its such an obvious attack line there must be a reason its not used more.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,340
  • Klopptimist
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8768 on: Today at 06:37:37 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 06:15:14 pm
Very true - if they really have nothing else to do. Quite why any rational/sane person would do such a thing is anyone's guess ;)

I'm not sure why a rational and sane person such as yourself is engaging in a topic of conversation they see no purpose in, nor have time for.

If you don't want to get involved in what other people are discussing, then perhaps just... don't?
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,068
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8769 on: Today at 06:37:53 pm »
Apologies in advance if this has been asked before but can Johnson stand for a leadership contest in the future? Yes, he cannot stand for this one as has been said already, but can he stand in the future say if theres another contest in a few years time? In other words I assume there isnt like a lifetime ban on Johnson trying to become leader again?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,340
  • Klopptimist
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8770 on: Today at 06:44:32 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:37:53 pm
Apologies in advance if this has been asked before but can Johnson stand for a leadership contest in the future? Yes, he cannot stand for this one as has been said already, but can he stand in the future say if theres another contest in a few years time? In other words I assume there isnt like a lifetime ban on Johnson trying to become leader again?

The rule in the document in the Commons Library says (my emphasis):

Quote
A leader who resigns is not eligible to contest the subsequent leadership election.

So he'd be free to do so. However, even if it said the reverse, the 1922 committee could always change it if they wanted to restore a former leader.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline LuverlyRita

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8771 on: Today at 06:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 06:44:32 pm
The rule in the document in the Commons Library says (my emphasis):

So he'd be free to do so. However, even if it said the reverse, the 1922 committee could always change it if they wanted to restore a former leader.
Regardless of the rules, you have to suspect there are a number of scandals still lurking and hopefully at least one that will see Johnson behind bars.
I wonder what the odds are on another "Anthony Blunt" moment when the establishment realise they've been taken for a ride by Moscow?
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,239
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8772 on: Today at 06:54:52 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:23:58 pm
It is about the fella upon Snapps lawyers served papers demanding a retraction and apology for his claim that Snapps was operating a business the alias of Michael Green. Dean Archer did indeed retract and apologise under threat of being sued. But, of course, Snapps's denial was a fraud. So Archer served paper on Snapps tio demand his own apology and retraction. As far as I know, Snapps neither apologised, nor retract his claim against Archer.

I like how youve tied Snapps & Archer together. Peachy.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8773 on: Today at 07:34:11 pm »
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,926
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8774 on: Today at 07:38:42 pm »
New minister Lia Nici repeats Angela Rayner legs slur

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-62113335

Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,408
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8775 on: Today at 08:04:27 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:38:42 pm
New minister Lia Nici repeats Angela Rayner legs slur

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-62113335



No depths that this shower of c*nts will not stoop to is there.
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,011
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8776 on: Today at 08:22:20 pm »
I'd like to take the thought experiment further. If Johnson runs for party leader, wins and becomes PM. Do the resignations filed in protest at him being PM still stand? Is if the seemingly half the party that quit posts in disgust at his leadership then vote for him to be leader, what happebs? Do the opposition lose the next election because they are too busy falling about laughing at the Tory party to campaign? Or forget to order in beer and curry ahead of working on into the evening?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,286
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8777 on: Today at 08:56:31 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 06:54:52 pm
I like how youve tied Snapps & Archer together. Peachy.
So we're going to meister up schnapps puns now?
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8778 on: Today at 09:13:57 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:25:45 pm
Johnson only needs one third of the PCP votes for him to make into the final two. Again, though, this assumes there is some sneaky way he can make into the election.
This all stems from the Tweet by Johnson's ex. Again, and again, if Johnson can somehow join the race - this was the only way to make sense of the tweet. Even in the post of mine you quoted, I stated:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:25:45 pm
Johnson only needs one third of the PCP votes for him to make into the final two. Again, though, this assumes there is some sneaky way he can make into the election.
We then moved on to a discussion about the maths involved. All in theory of course, because how Johnson could join the race is far from apparent. Do try to keep up.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8779 on: Today at 09:21:17 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 06:14:55 pm
Ah okay, I thought you meant like there was a rule somewhere about hitting 1/3 was some sort of bye to the final round. I can see the point that a candidate who starts off with a solid number (like Johnson in 2019 and Sunak seems to be this time) is really in the driving seat - as we saw in 2019, Johnson's campaign was able to peel off his own voters to tactically knock others out of the race.

As I said though, I just don't see a hypothetical (with apologies to SalahsLeftFoot) Johnson campaign starting with anything remotely close to 1/3 of MPs after events since the VoNC failure. Sure, he'd have his weirdo loyalists, and maybe some that realise they rely on him to carry their seats (Red Wallers), but he'd have haemorraghed support from every wing of the party since over 40% of them tried to oust him and could no longer count on any of the payroll as he would have last time.
Dominic Cummings is convinced Johnson has no intention of going. Now, Cummings has an axe to grind of course, but on the other hand, he knows Johnson and his conniving ways as well as anyone. If Cummings is correct, it will be interesting (I guess) to see what Johnson attempts.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8780 on: Today at 09:27:23 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:37:53 pm
Apologies in advance if this has been asked before but can Johnson stand for a leadership contest in the future? Yes, he cannot stand for this one as has been said already, but can he stand in the future say if theres another contest in a few years time? In other words I assume there isnt like a lifetime ban on Johnson trying to become leader again?
Interesting thought. Are there enough ERG-types, complete loons and other assorted misfits in the PCP to force a VoNC? They could do that any time I assume. But surely not!? :o

And with regard to my earlier comments about the maths, is a there third of ERG-types, complete loons and other assorted misfits in the PCP? It surely would be electoral suicide. But these are not normal people.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8781 on: Today at 09:31:33 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 06:54:52 pm
I like how youve tied Snapps & Archer together. Peachy.
Sorry, I don't follow, KR. There were several typos in my post (now corrected) - are we at cross-purposes?
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,239
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8782 on: Today at 09:36:03 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:31:33 pm
Sorry, I don't follow, KR. There were several typos in my post (now corrected) - are we at cross-purposes?

Bad joke mate, Archers make Peach Schnapps.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8783 on: Today at 09:38:51 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:36:03 pm
Bad joke mate, Archers make Peach Schnapps.
Oh, very good! ;D I'm way too slow.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,340
  • Klopptimist
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8784 on: Today at 09:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:27:23 pm
And with regard to my earlier comments about the maths, is a there third of ERG-types, complete loons and other assorted misfits in the PCP? It surely would be electoral suicide. But these are not normal people.

Andrew Bridgen and Steve Baker are both ERG loons and have been amongst the most strident of Johnson's critics, way out ahead of most calling for him to go. The trouble with the ERG loons is twofold: they're still hardcore low-tax, zero regulation Tories and many will have been appalled at how he has governed, and also that he's failed to achieve any of the "true benefits" of their Brexit project (and is still stuck in the NI morass).

High time in their book for one of their own to take over (Baker backs Braverman, Bridgen I don't think has declared) so they can cut all the taxes and tell the EU to do one.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:41:51 pm by Riquende »
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8785 on: Today at 09:55:22 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:39:23 pm
Andrew Bridgen and Steve Baker are both ERG loons and have been amongst the most strident of Johnson's critics, way out ahead of most calling for him to go. The trouble with the ERG loons is twofold: they're still hardcore low-tax, zero regulation Tories and many will have been appalled at how he has governed, and also that he's failed to achieve any of the "true benefits" of their Brexit project (and is still stuck in the NI morass).

High time in their book for one of their own to take over (Baker backs Braverman, Bridgen I don't think has declared) so they can cut all the taxes and tell the EU to do one.
Interesting and informative. Thanks, Riquende.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,760
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8786 on: Today at 09:59:29 pm »
Here comes Liz!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-62115709

Please make it happen
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,495
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8787 on: Today at 10:01:04 pm »
Gove has bizarrely backed Kemi Badenoch.

Perhaps more impactful, the chairman of the Northern "research" group of red wall MPs is supporting Tugendhat.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,760
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8788 on: Today at 10:01:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:22:20 pm
I'd like to take the thought experiment further. If Johnson runs for party leader, wins and becomes PM. Do the resignations filed in protest at him being PM still stand? Is if the seemingly half the party that quit posts in disgust at his leadership then vote for him to be leader, what happebs? Do the opposition lose the next election because they are too busy falling about laughing at the Tory party to campaign? Or forget to order in beer and curry ahead of working on into the evening?
well he can't stand unless the 1922 Committee change the rules to allow him to do so and I think that is highly unlikely to happen given the animosity to the individual
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,340
  • Klopptimist
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8789 on: Today at 10:07:54 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:01:04 pm
Gove has bizarrely backed Kemi Badenoch.

It's a weird one. But he's a cunning guy, and perhaps doesn't want to declare for a likely finalist yet in case they lose, and he ends up out of government? This way he can see the tallies in round one and pick who to back after Badenoch is taken out.

Best reason I can think of anyway.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,198
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8790 on: Today at 10:24:14 pm »
Rehman Chishti is also standing


Yep, me neither.  Has anyone heard of him before?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8791 on: Today at 10:29:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:24:14 pm
Rehman Chishti is also standing


Yep, me neither.  Has anyone heard of him before?

The more the better.  It becomes much more comical, especially when it gets dirty, which it will, as theyre all tories.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,068
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8792 on: Today at 10:29:22 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 10:07:54 pm
It's a weird one. But he's a cunning guy, and perhaps doesn't want to declare for a likely finalist yet in case they lose, and he ends up out of government? This way he can see the tallies in round one and pick who to back after Badenoch is taken out.

Best reason I can think of anyway.

Shes young and inexperienced, he can be the puppet master pulling the strings?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,051
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8793 on: Today at 10:40:43 pm »
#trustintruss the pound shop thatcher. Hilarious
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,008
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8794 on: Today at 10:44:32 pm »
Its looking good for Labour right now.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,760
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8795 on: Today at 10:51:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:44:32 pm
Its looking good for Labour right now.
I'd feel more confident if we were 4 years in rather than 2.5 but it's certainly looking positive at the moment. 

These Tories will stop at nothing though to stay in power, containing with their gerrymandering of the electorate through the boundary commission and making it harder for people to register to vote.

Let's not forget these Tories used to get elected via "Rotten Boroughs". They would love to take us back to such times

Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,760
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8796 on: Today at 10:54:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:24:14 pm
Rehman Chishti is also standing


Yep, me neither.  Has anyone heard of him before?
pretty soon it will be easier to name who isn't standing...
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,198
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8797 on: Today at 11:39:55 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,523
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8798 on: Today at 11:44:36 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 215 216 217 218 219 [220]   Go Up
« previous next »
 