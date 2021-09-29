I am unsure of the exact procedure, but if there is a large field of candidates, there are several rounds of voting where they whittle down the field. When there are three candidates left, and one candidate receives more than a third of the vote (it is highly unlikely that each will receive exactly a third of the vote after all), then there are less then two-thirds of the vote remaining - split evenly, they each receive less than a third of the vote. So, if a candidate wins a third of the vote (+1, if you like), they are absolutely guaranteed of going through to the final round. And the final round is a vote amongst Party members.



Ah okay, I thought you meant like there was a rule somewhere about hitting 1/3 was some sort of bye to the final round. I can see the point that a candidate who starts off with a solid number (like Johnson in 2019 and Sunak seems to be this time) is really in the driving seat - as we saw in 2019, Johnson's campaign was able to peel off his own voters to tactically knock others out of the race.As I said though, I just don't see a(with apologies to SalahsLeftFoot) Johnson campaign starting with anything remotely close to 1/3 of MPs after events since the VoNC failure. Sure, he'd have his weirdo loyalists, and maybe some that realise they rely on him to carry their seats (Red Wallers), but he'd have haemorraghed support from every wing of the party since over 40% of them tried to oust him and could no longer count on any of the payroll as he would have last time.