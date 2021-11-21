Poll

Tories - a national disgrace

west_london_red

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8720 on: Today at 11:43:57 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:36:19 am
Instead of cutting VAT on all items how about removing it from fresh food items?

It already is I think. You only pay VAT on food in restaurants etc
Wabaloolah

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8721 on: Today at 11:52:19 am
9 contenders currently with hardly a braincell between them and Liz Truss yet to throw her hat and she isn't exactly over-furnished in the braincell department!

Whoever wins it will be more of the same, I don't think any of them have yet called Johnson out on being a compulsive liar
Felch Aid

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8722 on: Today at 11:53:30 am
Warning - those of a nervous disposition do not view but the day today is happening

https://twitter.com/PennyMordaunt/status/1546049184373121024?t=vok6Pny1dEeCFKEiCyTwBg&s=19
Riquende

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8723 on: Today at 12:00:28 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:20:25 am
* I don't know Johnson's level of support within the PCP. But it was just a few weeks ago where he won 59% in the Tory VoNC.

True, but that means that BEFORE the loss of two byelections (including an incredibly safe seat) and BEFORE the Pincher scandal broke, he already had over 40% of the PCP wanting him to go. We can probably also factor in a decent wedge of his support then as Tories loathe to kick off a leadership contest, rather than eagerly supporting Johnson personally. If the contest is happening anyway then there's no reason to back him.

And given how many ministers resigned last week, his parliamentary support clearly collapsed from all quarters. And we know how well these Tories triangulate around the elimination rounds to ensure that some candidates can't squeeze through.

Irrelevant anyway as the Tory rules do indeed preclude him running.
McSquared

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8724 on: Today at 12:03:27 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:56:57 am
Whats extraordinary about ll of this is that most people will never have heard of half the candidates. And atkeast one has a good shot at winning.

Who even is Penny Mourdant??

Summed up here: https://youtu.be/2Ens-MNzQOE
BarryCrocker

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8725 on: Today at 12:05:38 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:43:57 am
It already is I think. You only pay VAT on food in restaurants etc

Well that's good. To prevent companies from taking any reduction in VAT they should consider a 'super profits tax.
Wabaloolah

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8726 on: Today at 12:07:55 pm
Quote from: Crumble on Today at 09:24:57 am
It seems quite likely to me that the leadership could be decided by MPs alone. Like with May, the last two standing will come to an arrangement and the Tory membership won't get to vote. In that circumstance, the only thing that matters will be whether backbenchers think the candidate will be attractive to the voting public.

I think Hunt could do well here.
Leadsolm would have been an awful PM, clearly she saw that and was persuaded to step down in favour of May, leading to her coronation.

I can't see Hunt courting favour with enough MPs to make it anywhere near the final two.

I'm not convinced Sunak should be the favourite, his star has fallen a lot in recent times based on his failure to act decisively on cost of living.

Javid's plans would get more money back into people's pockets in the short term which would appeal to backbenchers and party members, although not too sure how the members would take to having a person of colour as leader. If Javid wins there would be an emergency budget immediately which reverses NI rise, possibly a cynical 1p off income tax which would lead to a short term polling boost and I think he would go to the country before the shit those decisions cause hits the fan
oldfordie

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8727 on: Today at 12:10:13 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:41:38 am
Forget PR, I want naked election fixing as the Tories have been doing. Reduce the voting age to 16, I dont personally agree with it but it will help Labour electorally so they should do it, the need to bring ID banned or substantially watered down (a library card will suffice), ballot papers available in other languages to help BAME voters (can you imagine the Tory fume over that :D ), extend postal voting as much as possible, a polling booth in every mosque, and anything else that will completely stack the cards against the Tories that people can think of.

Also party funding need to be looked at, you need to be resident here for at least 10 years to make a donation, spend at least 180 days in the country, and again anything else anyone can think of that will disproportionately impact the Tories.
Great post. I wouldn't go as far as a Library card but something on those lines, a Bus pass
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:45:03 am
Didn't the Democrats in America use these kind of methods in the 2020 election? That was what the Republican meltdown was generally about, they got played at their own game.
I know Trump and the Republicans vilified Stacy Abrahams who played a massive part in organising a campaign in many States to help people who had never voted to register to vote and help them to get out and vote on the day, typical Conservative smear campaign against her, people saying they saw her drag a old woman into the polling booth and stood over her forcing her to vote Democrat, absolute boll.... 
Rob Dylan

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8728 on: Today at 12:31:43 pm
I think Truss is going to win as she's the least offensive to everyone. Fortunately she's also useless and comes across as slightly thick and desperate.
TSC

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8729 on: Today at 12:34:05 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 10:20:29 am
Why are Tories so obsessed with tax cuts, as though it's what the public wants above everything? Maybe if you have a small business it would be useful, but for most people a tax cut would make virtually no difference, just an extra 5 quid a month or something. The problem is that people's wages are much too low, that's what needs to be addressed.

This bizarre situation of the rats fighting in a sack isnt driven by the electorate of course, notwithstanding the state of the polls.  Its to appeal to the Tory party, that supposed party of low tax.  Same party of course responsible for the following

https://www.cityam.com/uk-households-to-be-saddled-with-heaviest-tax-burden-since-1940s/
Crosby Nick

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8730 on: Today at 12:36:04 pm
Bearing in mind theres no real palatable answer, who would be the least bad option from the contenders so far (or any others likely to put their hat in the ring)?
TSC

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8731 on: Today at 12:40:04 pm
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 11:53:30 am
Warning - those of a nervous disposition do not view but the day today is happening

https://twitter.com/PennyMordaunt/status/1546049184373121024?t=vok6Pny1dEeCFKEiCyTwBg&s=19

Wasted 3 mins of my life watching that jingoistic tosh waiting on Mordaunt actually saying something.  Def wasnt worth the wait.
Wabaloolah

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8732 on: Today at 12:48:52 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:36:04 pm
Bearing in mind theres no real palatable answer, who would be the least bad option from the contenders so far (or any others likely to put their hat in the ring)?
whoever causes most damage to the Tory election chances, so a non-entity like Mordaunt would be good, the Attorney-General would be utterly hopless and fingers crossed Truss or Patel decide to stand as that would as good as guarantee the Tories lose the next election
Wabaloolah

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8733 on: Today at 12:50:48 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:40:04 pm
Wasted 3 mins of my life watching that jingoistic tosh waiting on Mordaunt actually saying something.  Def wasnt worth the wait.
as someone said on twitter it was like one of those Little Britain opening monologues where Ton Baker did the voice over, its like she's used that as her inspiration not realising it was actually a piss take against flag shaggers like her
rob1966

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8734 on: Today at 12:57:06 pm
Jshooters

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8735 on: Today at 01:08:53 pm
