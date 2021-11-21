It seems quite likely to me that the leadership could be decided by MPs alone. Like with May, the last two standing will come to an arrangement and the Tory membership won't get to vote. In that circumstance, the only thing that matters will be whether backbenchers think the candidate will be attractive to the voting public.



I think Hunt could do well here.



Leadsolm would have been an awful PM, clearly she saw that and was persuaded to step down in favour of May, leading to her coronation.I can't see Hunt courting favour with enough MPs to make it anywhere near the final two.I'm not convinced Sunak should be the favourite, his star has fallen a lot in recent times based on his failure to act decisively on cost of living.Javid's plans would get more money back into people's pockets in the short term which would appeal to backbenchers and party members, although not too sure how the members would take to having a person of colour as leader. If Javid wins there would be an emergency budget immediately which reverses NI rise, possibly a cynical 1p off income tax which would lead to a short term polling boost and I think he would go to the country before the shit those decisions cause hits the fan