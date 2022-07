The ultimate problem with these leadership campaigns - is they pledge loads of shit that isn’t in manifestos. I’ll do this I’ll do that. On what fucking mandate you stupid piece of shit? Your racist nan and your gammon neighbour who pay £3 a month to go and sit and eat lukewarm sandwiches and watch Jim Davidson dvds down the local conservative club and get to use their fat stubby fingers to scribble their vote for whichever two pieces of shit get sent to the members. Fuck off.



Whoever wins has an absolute and unquestionable right to implement anything in the Conservative Party manifesto that Johnson hasn’t yet done. We probably won’t like it - but “Dems the breaks”. Fundamental reshaping of the state, tax system etc… no.