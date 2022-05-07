Poll

Is Brexit 'over'

Yep. They won. Let's accept it and move on
Things need to be sorted and changed, but Brexit stays
Not sure
Things need to be sorted and Brexit needs to be reversed over time
Brexit is not over. It needs to go ASAP
Aye chicken Biriyani with extra beans
Koalas should be seen and not heard
Penguins with jumpers
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 210 211 212 213 214 [215]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace  (Read 282546 times)

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,049
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8560 on: Today at 11:25:07 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:13:10 am
It really is daft isn't it?  In an age where we are encouraged to save energy - from energy efficient homes, to solar panels, to light bulbs - our energy costs are spiralling out of control.

"Cost of Living". The clue is in the name. Human beings are the only species who pay to live on this planet, and we're being priced out of living. We try to use less energy but that doesn't stop providers effectively doubling what we're paying for what we ARE using. At what point to people start resorting to candles and camp stoves?

This is going to kill people this winter.

The problem isnt just the providers, they make something like £30-50 a year per household. The problems are further downstream, the cost of gas, a lack of alternatives (be that nuclear or renewables) and as usual most privatised industries too much short term thinking.

The one interesting point (and take note of this because its rare) Johnson was right about something even though he only raised it about a week or two ago, why is the cost of electricity based on the cost of gas when gas provides only about 40% of our electricity? The price of electricity produced by wind goes up when the cost of gas goes up, how on earth does that make any sense?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,483
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8561 on: Today at 11:34:44 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:25:07 am
The problem isnt just the providers, they make something like £30-50 a year per household. The problems are further downstream, the cost of gas, a lack of alternatives (be that nuclear or renewables) and as usual most privatised industries too much short term thinking.

The one interesting point (and take note of this because its rare) Johnson was right about something even though he only raised it about a week or two ago, why is the cost of electricity based on the cost of gas when gas provides only about 40% of our electricity? The price of electricity produced by wind goes up when the cost of gas goes up, how on earth does that make any sense?

I guess the energy companies tie the whole price down to the most volatile/profitable variable.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,049
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8562 on: Today at 11:38:30 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:34:44 am
I guess the energy companies tie the whole price down to the most volatile/profitable variable.

Yeah, thats definitely what they are doing but that doesnt mean they should be allowed to, Im sure they are bright enough to do the maths and work out what % of electricity is made from different fuels and sources and apportion the cost accordingly.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,483
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8563 on: Today at 11:46:03 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:38:30 am
Yeah, thats definitely what they are doing but that doesnt mean they should be allowed to, Im sure they are bright enough to do the maths and work out what % of electricity is made from different fuels and sources and apportion the cost accordingly.

Of course. But then listen to them whine about how it's not "cost effective" or an "efficient use of resources" to develop a pricing structure that incorporates changes to ALL generating factors, rather than the one that's most likely to turn them a fat profit. ::)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,049
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8564 on: Today at 11:48:48 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:46:03 am
Of course. But then listen to them whine about how it's not "cost effective" or an "efficient use of resources" to develop a pricing structure that incorporates changes to ALL generating factors, rather than the one that's most likely to turn them a fat profit. ::)

Activity Based Costing - its Accounting 101! :D
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,243
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8565 on: Today at 12:23:24 pm »
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,509
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8566 on: Today at 12:24:25 pm »
The bungs to his supporters are ludicrous.

Andrea Jenkyns being made a Minister is for two reasons only.

1) A reward to her of around £20k in Ministerial salary/pay-off.
2) A big fuck you to civil servants and sector workers who have to interact with the British Marjorie Taylor-Greene.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,096
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8567 on: Today at 12:25:37 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 02:44:32 pm
Apologies for the source but the iternary doesn't say that they'd be going back to work.

The "20:40: KS to leave the call" appears to be the last bit of work for the day. Where's the work in "Dinner in Miners Hall with Mary Foy"?



Fucking hell mate. You really need to sort out your drug problem :(

Is that from the S*n as well?
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,049
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8568 on: Today at 12:39:19 pm »
Ben Wallace has ruled himself out
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8569 on: Today at 12:40:14 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:42:18 am
you sound like Jacob Rees-Mogg

Good God, I hope not  :o

But the point still stands - opinion polls are pretty much irrelevant at this point (and as others have said they were probably taken before he quit). Labour have zero say in when the next GE is; they just know there will be at least one in the next two years. And no governing party, not even Labour, would hold a GE if they were that far behind in the polls.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,395
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8570 on: Today at 12:43:15 pm »
Ben Wallace has ruled himself out.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8571 on: Today at 12:44:54 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:22:39 am
And as I've a dozen times he'll end up getting a Knighthood.

Yeah, but they give knighthoods to anybody these days.

Blair lied to Parliament and as a result hundreds of British soldiers were sent to their deaths and 1000s of innocent Iraqis lost their lives. And they still gave the c*nt a knighthood  :butt
Logged

Offline Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,388
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8572 on: Today at 12:48:09 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:39:19 pm
Ben Wallace has ruled himself out

Clearly not stupid. Why would you want to inherit this shite?

All in for #readyforrishi
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,049
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8573 on: Today at 12:51:23 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 12:40:14 pm
Good God, I hope not  :o

But the point still stands - opinion polls are pretty much irrelevant at this point (and as others have said they were probably taken before he quit). Labour have zero say in when the next GE is; they just know there will be at least one in the next two years. And no governing party, not even Labour, would hold a GE if they were that far behind in the polls.

So opinion polls are irrelevant but the Tories would never hold an election because of the opinion polls?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online mkferdy

  • "Zlat's all, folks!" (yes, that's MY joke!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,230
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8574 on: Today at 12:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 12:48:09 pm
Clearly not stupid. Why would you want to inherit this shite?

All in for #readyforrishi

Sounds like number 10 are not happy hes running 😁. Still got this feeling he wont resign coming up with some wild accusations again sunak and saying he needs to stay for the good of the people or some nonsense.

Personally hoping for a massive full out with many blue on blue sniping resulting in the party splitting. One can dream.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,049
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8575 on: Today at 12:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 12:48:09 pm
Clearly not stupid. Why would you want to inherit this shite?

All in for #readyforrishi

Sunak isnt winning it. The poor immigrant done good wont wash for obvious reasons, and I suspect the Johnson loyalists will start leaking again like they did about his wife and green card, and even in this country people are not stupid enough to believe he can fix the economy hes spent nearly 3 years managing to its current situation.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,395
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8576 on: Today at 12:58:52 pm »
With Ben Wallace turning down the chance to run for leader it will be interesting to see who he gives his support to.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,771
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8577 on: Today at 01:05:34 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:57:26 pm
Sunak isnt winning it. The poor immigrant done good wont wash for obvious reasons, and I suspect the Johnson loyalists will start leaking again like they did about his wife and green card, and even in this country people are not stupid enough to believe he can fix the economy hes spent nearly 3 years managing to its current situation.

I also suspect the economic downturn is going to roll on for a while yet, recession incoming, and there's not a lot of measures he could take to actually right that ship - it isn't just the UK. Governments sometimes get a harder time about the economy than they can strictly affect

Sort of why with my "anybody but the Tories" desire I would be happy to wait two years for the General Election. Longer term Labour maybe

Absolutely fucked "choice" that though. Wish more hardship just so they're kicked out harder. Ugh, what am I saying? But I think any government will struggle economically for a while to come.

This winter might be nasty in a few ways though. Cost of living rise, is cruel. I mean even COVID - the NHS isn't exactly "back to normal". With a generation of rule, they've created a lot of systemic issues that will take a long while to reverse.

A one-term "anybody else" government even with a great majority... you can bet your arse the right wing media would pin the blame for a recession on a new Labour government. Which shouldn't matter, but some people will believe it.
Logged

Online SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8578 on: Today at 01:06:18 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:51:23 pm
So opinion polls are irrelevant but the Tories would never hold an election because of the opinion polls?

That's not what I meant.

The idea that "the opinion polls show a 14 point lead = the Tories are in trouble" is nonsense unless they had no choice but to hold a GE in the foreseeable future. Labour's problem [ other than having a totally unelectable leader in many peoples' eyes ;) ] is the the Tories do have a choice.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:53:28 pm by SalahsLeftFoot »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,771
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8579 on: Today at 01:23:01 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:14:00 am
Steve Baker saying the country needs to be turned around youve been in power for 12 fucking years, your the reason it needs turning around  :butt

Baker is an absolute looney. He's pitching to be leader with his recent appearances IMO.

Let's pick some things at random from TheyWork for You...

Quote
Consistently voted for mass surveillance of peoples communications and activities
Generally voted against measures to prevent climate change
Consistently voted for selling Englands state owned forests
Generally voted for restricting the scope of legal aid
Consistently voted against paying higher benefits over longer periods for those unable to work due to illness or disability
Almost always voted for reducing the rate of corporation tax





https://www.theyworkforyou.com/mp/24786/steven_baker/wycombe/votes

wiki
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_Baker_(politician)#Parliament
Quote
Baker has expressed scepticism about the exact scope of human influence on climate change, stating in 2010 that the science appears to be subject to uncertainties and that bad economics are a greater threat to civilisation than climate change.[58] In 2022 he shared a paper on social media which claimed the climate crisis isn't real.[59]
He is a trustee of the Global Warming Policy Foundation, an organisation which has historically breached Charity Commission rules on impartiality in its climate change coverage.]
« Last Edit: Today at 01:27:15 pm by ToneLa »
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8580 on: Today at 01:25:40 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:58:52 pm
With Ben Wallace turning down the chance to run for leader it will be interesting to see who he gives his support to.
There has to be a new Tory PM and Wallace +Tom Tugendhat looked the best choice. both gave me the impression they hated Johnsons effect on the party. I wouldn't be surprised to see Wallace supporting Tugendhat.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Online SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8581 on: Today at 01:25:47 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:23:01 pm
Baker is an absolute looney. He's pitching to be leader with his recent appearances IMO.

Didn't he rule himself out yesterday  ???
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,771
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8582 on: Today at 01:27:51 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 01:25:47 pm
Didn't he rule himself out yesterday  ???

yeah, good

Go read what else is in that post. It isn't about my mistakes ;) You don't want him near government. He may cosey up to someone.

They're a bad lot, he's a terrible one.
Logged

Offline johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,348
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8583 on: Today at 01:30:20 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:57:26 pm
Sunak isnt winning it.

Massive favourite at the moment according to the bookies.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,922
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8584 on: Today at 01:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:29:50 am
There are a number of strategies that have to be avoided, that certain factions will push for as red lines lest Labour lose their vote. If they really are red lines, Labour have to take the hit. The vision has to be centrist. The tone has to be centrist.

Well Labour committed electoral suicide with their Brexit stance in 2019 which was always going to cost them in Brexit areas (a majority of seats). Starmer part of the problem.there, although the labour establishment didn't want Corbyn in anyway. They've at least learned from that but they have to show a vision for fixing the mess. Many of Corbyn's policies were popular and the world has changed from the mid 90s.  New Labour revisited won't cut it.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:33:28 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,490
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8585 on: Today at 01:31:25 pm »
Very good news for Labour that.

Wallace was probably one of the few (only?) relatively moderate and capable candidates with a chance of winning. Now it seems to be a battle between Sunak and whoever the right/Johnsonite wing of the party coalesce around. Unless someone like Mordaunt can make a breakthrough.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,049
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8586 on: Today at 01:35:23 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 01:30:20 pm
Massive favourite at the moment according to the bookies.

Dont they always say the favourite never wins a Tory leadership contest.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:37:41 pm by west_london_red »
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,049
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8587 on: Today at 01:37:29 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 01:06:18 pm
That's not what I meant.

The idea that "the opinion polls show a 14 point lead = the Tories are in trouble" is nonsense unless they had no choice but to hold a GE in the foreseeable future. Labour's problem [ other than having a totally unelectable leader in my peoples' eyes ;) ] is the the Tories do have a choice.

Who are these my people?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8588 on: Today at 01:53:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:30:49 pm
Well Labour committed electoral suicide with their Brexit stance in 2019 which was always going to cost them in Brexit areas (a majority of seats). Starmer part of the problem.there, although the labour establishment didn't want Corbyn in anyway. They've at least learned from that but they have to show a vision for fixing the mess. Many of Corbyn's policies were popular and the world has changed from the mid 90s.  New Labour revisited won't cut it.
I disagree with a lot you say but the biggest mistake was made before the referendum took place. all the shit that followed which hit Corbyn and Labour is down to leave wining the referendum. he came out of the referendum thinking we would all return to every day politics, how wrong he was. Corbyn put himself and the Labour party in a impossible position. his stance after was dictated by the Tory party dictating public opinion.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,922
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8589 on: Today at 01:59:39 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:53:27 pm
I disagree with a lot you say but the biggest mistake was made before the referendum took place. all the shit that followed which hit Corbyn and Labour is down to leave wining the referendum. he came out of the referendum thinking we would all return to every day politics, how wrong he was. Corbyn put himself and the Labour party in a impossible position. his stance after was dictated by the Tory party dictating public opinion.

Corbyn never cared for the EU anyway which was a problem. Could another leader have swung the referendum 2% the other way? Perhaps. But once it was lost it was lost there was no going back. Labour pledged to carry out Brexit in 2017 and ended the Tory majority so they had to bung DUP. They fell into a massive trap in 2019.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8590 on: Today at 02:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:59:39 pm
Corbyn never cared for the EU anyway which was a problem. Could another leader have swung the referendum 2% the other way? Perhaps. But once it was lost it was lost there was no going back. Labour pledged to carry out Brexit in 2017 and ended the Tory majority so they had to bung DUP. They fell into a massive trap in 2019.
It's some of the anti EU arguments he and other left supporters made to influence his supporters which was the problem. they did affect how his supporters voted.
Around 650K vote the other way for remain or even less if the abstainers voted remain and Brexit stances and all the other s,, that ripped the country apart would never have happened.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:14:59 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,771
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8591 on: Today at 02:20:32 pm »
Donnnt turn it into labour thread they get locked

Want to hate tories. My tory hating safe space   :D

Have put a sticker on my wallet TORY LIVES COST LIVES. I'll let yous know if I EVER get anyone moaning about it!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 210 211 212 213 214 [215]   Go Up
« previous next »
 