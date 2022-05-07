Sunak isnt winning it. The poor immigrant done good wont wash for obvious reasons, and I suspect the Johnson loyalists will start leaking again like they did about his wife and green card, and even in this country people are not stupid enough to believe he can fix the economy hes spent nearly 3 years managing to its current situation.



I also suspect the economic downturn is going to roll on for a while yet, recession incoming, and there's not a lot of measures he could take to actually right that ship - it isn't just the UK. Governments sometimes get a harder time about the economy than they can strictly affectSort of why with my "anybody but the Tories" desire I would be happy to wait two years for the General Election. Longer term Labour maybeAbsolutely fucked "choice" that though. Wish more hardship just so they're kicked out harder. Ugh, what am I saying? But I think any government will struggle economically for a while to come.This winter might be nasty in a few ways though. Cost of living rise, is cruel. I mean even COVID - the NHS isn't exactly "back to normal". With a generation of rule, they've created a lot of systemic issues that will take a long while to reverse.A one-term "anybody else" government even with a great majority... you can bet your arse the right wing media would pin the blame for a recession on a new Labour government. Which shouldn't matter, but some people will believe it.