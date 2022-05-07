Poll

Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace  (Read 282119 times)

Online west_london_red

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8560 on: Today at 11:25:07 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:13:10 am
It really is daft isn't it?  In an age where we are encouraged to save energy - from energy efficient homes, to solar panels, to light bulbs - our energy costs are spiralling out of control.

"Cost of Living". The clue is in the name. Human beings are the only species who pay to live on this planet, and we're being priced out of living. We try to use less energy but that doesn't stop providers effectively doubling what we're paying for what we ARE using. At what point to people start resorting to candles and camp stoves?

This is going to kill people this winter.

The problem isnt just the providers, they make something like £30-50 a year per household. The problems are further downstream, the cost of gas, a lack of alternatives (be that nuclear or renewables) and as usual most privatised industries too much short term thinking.

The one interesting point (and take note of this because its rare) Johnson was right about something even though he only raised it about a week or two ago, why is the cost of electricity based on the cost of gas when gas provides only about 40% of our electricity? The price of electricity produced by wind goes up when the cost of gas goes up, how on earth does that make any sense?
Offline Red Berry

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8561 on: Today at 11:34:44 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:25:07 am
The problem isnt just the providers, they make something like £30-50 a year per household. The problems are further downstream, the cost of gas, a lack of alternatives (be that nuclear or renewables) and as usual most privatised industries too much short term thinking.

The one interesting point (and take note of this because its rare) Johnson was right about something even though he only raised it about a week or two ago, why is the cost of electricity based on the cost of gas when gas provides only about 40% of our electricity? The price of electricity produced by wind goes up when the cost of gas goes up, how on earth does that make any sense?

I guess the energy companies tie the whole price down to the most volatile/profitable variable.
Online west_london_red

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8562 on: Today at 11:38:30 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:34:44 am
I guess the energy companies tie the whole price down to the most volatile/profitable variable.

Yeah, thats definitely what they are doing but that doesnt mean they should be allowed to, Im sure they are bright enough to do the maths and work out what % of electricity is made from different fuels and sources and apportion the cost accordingly.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8563 on: Today at 11:46:03 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:38:30 am
Yeah, thats definitely what they are doing but that doesnt mean they should be allowed to, Im sure they are bright enough to do the maths and work out what % of electricity is made from different fuels and sources and apportion the cost accordingly.

Of course. But then listen to them whine about how it's not "cost effective" or an "efficient use of resources" to develop a pricing structure that incorporates changes to ALL generating factors, rather than the one that's most likely to turn them a fat profit. ::)
Online west_london_red

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8564 on: Today at 11:48:48 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:46:03 am
Of course. But then listen to them whine about how it's not "cost effective" or an "efficient use of resources" to develop a pricing structure that incorporates changes to ALL generating factors, rather than the one that's most likely to turn them a fat profit. ::)

Activity Based Costing - its Accounting 101! :D
Offline No666

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8565 on: Today at 12:23:24 pm »
Online Circa1892

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8566 on: Today at 12:24:25 pm »
The bungs to his supporters are ludicrous.

Andrea Jenkyns being made a Minister is for two reasons only.

1) A reward to her of around £20k in Ministerial salary/pay-off.
2) A big fuck you to civil servants and sector workers who have to interact with the British Marjorie Taylor-Greene.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8567 on: Today at 12:25:37 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 02:44:32 pm
Apologies for the source but the iternary doesn't say that they'd be going back to work.

The "20:40: KS to leave the call" appears to be the last bit of work for the day. Where's the work in "Dinner in Miners Hall with Mary Foy"?



Fucking hell mate. You really need to sort out your drug problem :(

Is that from the S*n as well?
Online west_london_red

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8568 on: Today at 12:39:19 pm »
Ben Wallace has ruled himself out
Online SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8569 on: Today at 12:40:14 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:42:18 am
you sound like Jacob Rees-Mogg

Good God, I hope not  :o

But the point still stands - opinion polls are pretty much irrelevant at this point (and as others have said they were probably taken before he quit). Labour have zero say in when the next GE is; they just know there will be at least one in the next two years. And no governing party, not even Labour, would hold a GE if they were that far behind in the polls.
Online jillc

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8570 on: Today at 12:43:15 pm »
Ben Wallace has ruled himself out.
Online SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8571 on: Today at 12:44:54 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:22:39 am
And as I've a dozen times he'll end up getting a Knighthood.

Yeah, but they give knighthoods to anybody these days.

Blair lied to Parliament and as a result hundreds of British soldiers were sent to their deaths and 1000s of innocent Iraqis lost their lives. And they still gave the c*nt a knighthood  :butt
Online Felch Aid

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8572 on: Today at 12:48:09 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:39:19 pm
Ben Wallace has ruled himself out

Clearly not stupid. Why would you want to inherit this shite?

All in for #readyforrishi
Online west_london_red

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8573 on: Today at 12:51:23 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 12:40:14 pm
Good God, I hope not  :o

But the point still stands - opinion polls are pretty much irrelevant at this point (and as others have said they were probably taken before he quit). Labour have zero say in when the next GE is; they just know there will be at least one in the next two years. And no governing party, not even Labour, would hold a GE if they were that far behind in the polls.

So opinion polls are irrelevant but the Tories would never hold an election because of the opinion polls?
