It really is daft isn't it? In an age where we are encouraged to save energy - from energy efficient homes, to solar panels, to light bulbs - our energy costs are spiralling out of control.



"Cost of Living". The clue is in the name. Human beings are the only species who pay to live on this planet, and we're being priced out of living. We try to use less energy but that doesn't stop providers effectively doubling what we're paying for what we ARE using. At what point to people start resorting to candles and camp stoves?



This is going to kill people this winter.



The problem isnt just the providers, they make something like £30-50 a year per household. The problems are further downstream, the cost of gas, a lack of alternatives (be that nuclear or renewables) and as usual most privatised industries too much short term thinking.The one interesting point (and take note of this because its rare) Johnson was right about something even though he only raised it about a week or two ago, why is the cost of electricity based on the cost of gas when gas provides only about 40% of our electricity? The price of electricity produced by wind goes up when the cost of gas goes up, how on earth does that make any sense?