Poll

Should Tories be immediately called out by everyone for lying?

Yes! Call them liars every time they lie and keep repeating it
Not sure. Probably just approach it the way that's it's traditionally done
No! Lying is fine if you're a Tory
Les idiots de droite allongés ne méritent même pas le fromage
De fettvendte innavlede gobshittene lukter ost
Nid yw byrbrydau cawslyd ar gyfer yr idiotiaid gorwedd drewllyd hyn
Peynir yüzlü palyaçolar. Hayır de! onlar için peynir.
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 207 208 209 210 211 [212]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace  (Read 279454 times)

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,087
  • ....mmm
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8440 on: Today at 06:13:42 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xaUkwy1mm5o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xaUkwy1mm5o</a>

 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2
Logged
:D

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,219
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8441 on: Today at 06:14:00 pm »
I see Sunak has officially thrown his hat into the ring.

Slick video. I wonder how long it took to put that together.

More smarmy than substance
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,027
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8442 on: Today at 06:15:44 pm »
At this rate it might be easier to say who isnt standing in the leadership contest.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,557
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8443 on: Today at 06:16:11 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:06:13 pm
Anyone surprised that Wallace hasn't yet thrown his hat in the ring? Everyone was very sure he would run but he seems to be dithering a bit and still talking with his family.

Seen some commentators saying he is happy where he is, that was the job he wanted and he had no ambition to be PM.

Seems unlikely for a Tory, but you never know.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,488
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8444 on: Today at 06:18:13 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:06:13 pm
Anyone surprised that Wallace hasn't yet thrown his hat in the ring? Everyone was very sure he would run but he seems to be dithering a bit and still talking with his family.

Reminds me a bit of another "perfect" candidate - Dan Jarvis.

I think it's much easier to look impressive as a military type / defence secretary - support the troops, appear patriotic, attack the bad guys. Actual governing is a lot more complex though - sorting out the cost of living crisis and balancing debt vs tax cuts is a much harder than simply shipping some weapons to Ukraine. I supect he would be exposed quite quickly in the debates.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8445 on: Today at 06:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 06:13:42 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xaUkwy1mm5o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xaUkwy1mm5o</a>

 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2

Christopher Nolan has sold out
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,373
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8446 on: Today at 06:21:18 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 06:14:00 pm
I see Sunak has officially thrown his hat into the ring.

Slick video. I wonder how long it took to put that together.

More smarmy than substance


Leaves out the bit where he goes working for the Vampire Squid as a vulture capitalist hedge fund manager and married a pampered, tax-dodging daughter of a billionaire.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 725
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8447 on: Today at 06:21:52 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 06:13:42 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xaUkwy1mm5o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xaUkwy1mm5o</a>

 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2

Couldn't watch beyond let me tell you a story.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,507
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8448 on: Today at 06:22:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:21:18 pm

Leaves out the bit where he goes working for the Vampire Squid as a vulture capitalist hedge fund manager and married a pampered, tax-dodging daughter of a billionaire.

I think thats in the directors cut.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,373
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8449 on: Today at 06:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:16:11 pm
Seen some commentators saying he is happy where he is, that was the job he wanted and he had no ambition to be PM.

Seems unlikely for a Tory, but you never know.


He'd go up in my estimation if true!

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,087
  • ....mmm
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8450 on: Today at 06:23:44 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:22:00 pm
I think thats in the directors cut.

#releasethesnydercut
Logged
:D

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,373
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8451 on: Today at 06:24:03 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 06:21:52 pm
Couldn't watch beyond let me tell you a story.



As a Max Bygraves impression, it needs work
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,617
  • IFWT
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8452 on: Today at 06:24:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:24:03 pm


As a Max Bygraves impression, it needs work

Ooh - one for the kids there  ;D
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,087
  • ....mmm
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8453 on: Today at 06:25:03 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:06:13 pm
Anyone surprised that Wallace hasn't yet thrown his hat in the ring? Everyone was very sure he would run but he seems to be dithering a bit and still talking with his family.

Still the second favourite mind you.
Logged
:D

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,373
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8454 on: Today at 06:28:43 pm »
I still want Truss (to be leader, I feel I need to clarify)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,159
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8455 on: Today at 06:37:40 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,488
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8456 on: Today at 06:38:42 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 06:21:52 pm
Couldn't watch beyond let me tell you a story.

Surprised he didn't use Morgan Freeman's voice  ;D
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,796
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8457 on: Today at 06:44:24 pm »
I don't think any of the current crop of candidates should hold any fear to a competent opposition.

Each one of those Tories has the same Johnson baggage and it's easy enough to clip together everything needed to drag them down. And the second they are thrown in front of a camera and questioned they crumble

If they had people like Rory Stewart involved then maybe I'd be more worried.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,796
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8458 on: Today at 06:46:23 pm »
That stupid woman Andrea Jenkyns who went up to the crowd during his 'resignation' speech (those who laugh last laughs longest) has been rewarded with an education minister role
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,796
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8459 on: Today at 06:57:57 pm »
Domain Name: https://t.co/fKL1z6vwAj
Registry Domain ID: 2663481587_DOMAIN_COM-VRSN
Registrar WHOIS Server: https://t.co/p71dp5y2Et
Updated Date: 2021-12-23 T11:31:20Z
Creation Date: 2021-12-23 T11:31:19Z
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,027
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8460 on: Today at 06:59:12 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:21:18 pm

Leaves out the bit where he goes working for the Vampire Squid as a vulture capitalist hedge fund manager and married a pampered, tax-dodging daughter of a billionaire.



Or where hes gotta fill up a car and pay for some petrol.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,385
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8461 on: Today at 07:02:30 pm »
A couple of interesting articles on Johnson and Lebedev, the second one in particular shows just how close he is to Putin and why once he's left this could become a huge story.

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and Alexander Lebedev: The questions that must still be answered

https://www.theneweuropean.co.uk/boris-johnson-and-alexander-lebedev-questions

Lebedev: The KGB Spy Who Helped Put Putin in the Kremlin  Byline Times

https://bylinetimes.com/2022/03/15/lebedev-the-kgb-spy-who-helped-put-putin-in-the-kremlin/

A number of podcasts have been made on the subject as well.

https://podfollow.com/1625862285
« Last Edit: Today at 07:22:14 pm by jillc »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,219
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8462 on: Today at 07:05:59 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:57:57 pm
Domain Name: https://t.co/fKL1z6vwAj
Registry Domain ID: 2663481587_DOMAIN_COM-VRSN
Registrar WHOIS Server: https://t.co/p71dp5y2Et
Updated Date: 2021-12-23 T11:31:20Z
Creation Date: 2021-12-23 T11:31:19Z

So your saying Ready for Rushi was created in December?
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8463 on: Today at 07:07:56 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:57:57 pm
Domain Name: https://t.co/fKL1z6vwAj
Registry Domain ID: 2663481587_DOMAIN_COM-VRSN
Registrar WHOIS Server: https://t.co/p71dp5y2Et
Updated Date: 2021-12-23 T11:31:20Z
Creation Date: 2021-12-23 T11:31:19Z
For me, it is showing:

Creation Date: 2022-07-06T17:32:53Z
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,796
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8464 on: Today at 07:10:29 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 07:05:59 pm
So your saying Ready for Rushi was created in December?
.

That was what was quoted.

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:07:56 pm
For me, it is showing:

Creation Date: 2022-07-06T17:32:53Z
Checked before and it was saying December but looked again now and it's showing July so it must have been tweaked
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,027
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8465 on: Today at 07:21:03 pm »
National treasure Martin Lewis has said the latest predictions for energy price increases in October will be 64%.

Im not sure how we are supposed to deal with that even with a functioning government, never mind the current omnishambles.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,192
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8466 on: Today at 07:22:56 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:21:03 pm
National treasure Martin Lewis has said the latest predictions for energy price increases in October will be 64%.

Im not sure how we are supposed to deal with that even with a functioning government, never mind the current omnishambles.

Next winter is going to be brutal, and that increase is nearly locked in now.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,488
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8467 on: Today at 07:30:06 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 07:22:56 pm
Next winter is going to be brutal, and that increase is nearly locked in now.

Makes you wonder why some many want the top job at this point - talk about a poison chalice.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,557
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8468 on: Today at 07:31:25 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:30:06 pm
Makes you wonder why some many want the top job at this point - talk about a poison chalice.

They'll fall back on the classic - blame the last Labour Government.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8469 on: Today at 07:33:56 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:30:06 pm
Makes you wonder why some many want the top job at this point - talk about a poison chalice.

I said it before the job simply isn't worth it. It pays about the same as running a local council. In fact I'd say being an MP isn't worth it either. 80 grand really isn't worth all the responsibility and stress. Think it's why we end up with such shit; the pay isn't competitive enough to attract the good ones from private jobs. Not a popular opinion though.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,027
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8470 on: Today at 07:44:37 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:30:06 pm
Makes you wonder why some many want the top job at this point - talk about a poison chalice.

The list of things to fix is truly frightening, you could throw a historical political heavyweight, a Churchill, an Attlee, whoever you like and I wouldnt put the odds of them dealing with everything at even 50:50, never mind the current crop of idiots.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,328
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8471 on: Today at 07:47:40 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:33:56 pm
I said it before the job simply isn't worth it. It pays about the same as running a local council. In fact I'd say being an MP isn't worth it either. 80 grand really isn't worth all the responsibility and stress. Think it's why we end up with such shit; the pay isn't competitive enough to attract the good ones from private jobs. Not a popular opinion though.

Its not about the job, its about what comes afterwards. Cameron got £160k plus expenses for one public speaking event after Brexit. You can get a cushy board position or lucrative consulting work without even trying. Johnson has insight on loads of current world leaders that big business will be eager to mine.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,159
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8472 on: Today at 07:48:16 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:21:03 pm
National treasure Martin Lewis has said the latest predictions for energy price increases in October will be 64%.

Im not sure how we are supposed to deal with that even with a functioning government, never mind the current omnishambles.

Quote
Rough Ready Reckoner based on predicted future price cap...

If you pay £100/mth now, from Oct £165, Jan £170
If you pay £150/mth now, from Oct £250, Jan £255
If you pay £200/mth now, from Oct £330, Jan £340
If you pay £300/mth now, from Oct £495, Jan £510


Genuinely dont know where Im going to get that from.  £450 a month

And Im a darn site luckier than most  this is horrific
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,914
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8473 on: Today at 07:53:14 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 06:14:00 pm
I see Sunak has officially thrown his hat into the ring.

Slick video. I wonder how long it took to put that together.

More smarmy than substance

The Tory Chuka Ummuna.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,027
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8474 on: Today at 07:58:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:48:16 pm

Genuinely dont know where Im going to get that from.  £450 a month

And Im a darn site luckier than most  this is horrific

I know. Im in the relatively lucky position that my son starts getting his 30 hours a week of free nursery care from September, so the £400 a month we pay for his nursery currently will instead be used to pay for energy, but most people dont have something where they can save that kind of money and divert it to keep themselves warm.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,557
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8475 on: Today at 07:59:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:48:16 pm

Genuinely dont know where Im going to get that from.  £450 a month

And Im a darn site luckier than most  this is horrific

I pay about £100 per month just now but I assume that is based on paying £100 per month on the price cap. I'm lucky enough to still be on a fix from before the prices went completely crazy which ends in October, so I assume mine is going to go up to considerably more than £165....

I'm lucky enough to be fairly financially comfortable despite not having a huge income but god help other people not so fortunate.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 207 208 209 210 211 [212]   Go Up
« previous next »
 