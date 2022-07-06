Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Anyone surprised that Wallace hasn't yet thrown his hat in the ring? Everyone was very sure he would run but he seems to be dithering a bit and still talking with his family.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xaUkwy1mm5o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xaUkwy1mm5o</a>
I see Sunak has officially thrown his hat into the ring.Slick video. I wonder how long it took to put that together.More smarmy than substance
Leaves out the bit where he goes working for the Vampire Squid as a vulture capitalist hedge fund manager and married a pampered, tax-dodging daughter of a billionaire.
Seen some commentators saying he is happy where he is, that was the job he wanted and he had no ambition to be PM.Seems unlikely for a Tory, but you never know.
I think thats in the directors cut.
Couldn't watch beyond let me tell you a story.
As a Max Bygraves impression, it needs work
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Domain Name: https://t.co/fKL1z6vwAjRegistry Domain ID: 2663481587_DOMAIN_COM-VRSNRegistrar WHOIS Server: https://t.co/p71dp5y2EtUpdated Date: 2021-12-23 T11:31:20ZCreation Date: 2021-12-23 T11:31:19Z
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
So your saying Ready for Rushi was created in December?
For me, it is showing:Creation Date: 2022-07-06T17:32:53Z
National treasure Martin Lewis has said the latest predictions for energy price increases in October will be 64%.Im not sure how we are supposed to deal with that even with a functioning government, never mind the current omnishambles.
Next winter is going to be brutal, and that increase is nearly locked in now.
Makes you wonder why some many want the top job at this point - talk about a poison chalice.
I said it before the job simply isn't worth it. It pays about the same as running a local council. In fact I'd say being an MP isn't worth it either. 80 grand really isn't worth all the responsibility and stress. Think it's why we end up with such shit; the pay isn't competitive enough to attract the good ones from private jobs. Not a popular opinion though.
Rough Ready Reckoner based on predicted future price cap...If you pay £100/mth now, from Oct £165, Jan £170If you pay £150/mth now, from Oct £250, Jan £255If you pay £200/mth now, from Oct £330, Jan £340If you pay £300/mth now, from Oct £495, Jan £510
Genuinely dont know where Im going to get that from. £450 a month And Im a darn site luckier than most
this is horrific
Genuinely dont know where Im going to get that from. £450 a month And Im a darn site luckier than most
