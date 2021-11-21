Poll

Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace

Kashinoda

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8440 on: Today at 06:13:42 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xaUkwy1mm5o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xaUkwy1mm5o</a>

 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2
gjr1

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8441 on: Today at 06:14:00 pm
I see Sunak has officially thrown his hat into the ring.

Slick video. I wonder how long it took to put that together.

More smarmy than substance
west_london_red

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8442 on: Today at 06:15:44 pm
At this rate it might be easier to say who isnt standing in the leadership contest.
Elmo!

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8443 on: Today at 06:16:11 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:06:13 pm
Anyone surprised that Wallace hasn't yet thrown his hat in the ring? Everyone was very sure he would run but he seems to be dithering a bit and still talking with his family.

Seen some commentators saying he is happy where he is, that was the job he wanted and he had no ambition to be PM.

Seems unlikely for a Tory, but you never know.
Libertine

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8444 on: Today at 06:18:13 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:06:13 pm
Anyone surprised that Wallace hasn't yet thrown his hat in the ring? Everyone was very sure he would run but he seems to be dithering a bit and still talking with his family.

Reminds me a bit of another "perfect" candidate - Dan Jarvis.

I think it's much easier to look impressive as a military type / defence secretary - support the troops, appear patriotic, attack the bad guys. Actual governing is a lot more complex though - sorting out the cost of living crisis and balancing debt vs tax cuts is a much harder than simply shipping some weapons to Ukraine. I supect he would be exposed quite quickly in the debates.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8445 on: Today at 06:20:26 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 06:13:42 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xaUkwy1mm5o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xaUkwy1mm5o</a>

 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2

Christopher Nolan has sold out
Nobby Reserve

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8446 on: Today at 06:21:18 pm
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 06:14:00 pm
I see Sunak has officially thrown his hat into the ring.

Slick video. I wonder how long it took to put that together.

More smarmy than substance


Leaves out the bit where he goes working for the Vampire Squid as a vulture capitalist hedge fund manager and married a pampered, tax-dodging daughter of a billionaire.

Mahern

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8447 on: Today at 06:21:52 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 06:13:42 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xaUkwy1mm5o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xaUkwy1mm5o</a>

 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2 :puke2

Couldn't watch beyond let me tell you a story.
Circa1892

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8448 on: Today at 06:22:00 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:21:18 pm

Leaves out the bit where he goes working for the Vampire Squid as a vulture capitalist hedge fund manager and married a pampered, tax-dodging daughter of a billionaire.

I think thats in the directors cut.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8449 on: Today at 06:22:13 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:16:11 pm
Seen some commentators saying he is happy where he is, that was the job he wanted and he had no ambition to be PM.

Seems unlikely for a Tory, but you never know.


He'd go up in my estimation if true!

Kashinoda

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8450 on: Today at 06:23:44 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:22:00 pm
I think thats in the directors cut.

#releasethesnydercut
Nobby Reserve

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8451 on: Today at 06:24:03 pm
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 06:21:52 pm
Couldn't watch beyond let me tell you a story.



As a Max Bygraves impression, it needs work
Millie

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8452 on: Today at 06:24:59 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:24:03 pm


As a Max Bygraves impression, it needs work

Ooh - one for the kids there  ;D
Kashinoda

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8453 on: Today at 06:25:03 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:06:13 pm
Anyone surprised that Wallace hasn't yet thrown his hat in the ring? Everyone was very sure he would run but he seems to be dithering a bit and still talking with his family.

Still the second favourite mind you.
