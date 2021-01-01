Poll

Should Tories be immediately called out by everyone for lying?

Yes! Call them liars every time they lie and keep repeating it
Not sure. Probably just approach it the way that's it's traditionally done
No! Lying is fine if you're a Tory
Les idiots de droite allongés ne méritent même pas le fromage
De fettvendte innavlede gobshittene lukter ost
Nid yw byrbrydau cawslyd ar gyfer yr idiotiaid gorwedd drewllyd hyn
Peynir yüzlü palyaçolar. Hayır de! onlar için peynir.
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 206 207 208 209 210 [211]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace  (Read 277876 times)

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,190
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8400 on: Today at 02:58:03 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:52:21 pm
I can disagree with the interpretation of the rules that has been made "Reasonably necessary" is subjective.

Interesting that posters here are suddenly taking the statement of a police force as gospel, given the almost daily bashing of the Met and American police forces. Has nothing whatsoever to do with said statement clearing the Labour leader at a time when the Tories are in disarray and an election possibly on the horizon.

From what I have seen recently, I'm not expecting the Police to be doing Labour any favours
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,504
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8401 on: Today at 02:59:41 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:52:21 pm
I can disagree with the interpretation of the rules that has been made "Reasonably necessary" is subjective.

Interesting that posters here are suddenly taking the statement of a police force as gospel, given the almost daily bashing of the Met and American police forces. Has nothing whatsoever to do with said statement clearing the Labour leader at a time when the Tories are in disarray and an election possibly on the horizon.

Have you banged your head and turned into Dan Hodges?
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,381
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8402 on: Today at 03:05:47 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 02:59:41 pm
Have you banged your head and turned into Dan Hodges?

I mean even the retired police commissioner of Durham claimed this was nothing more than a smear campaign on Starmer. Maybe hes gone off Starmer, who knows?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jb2319

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8403 on: Today at 03:09:49 pm »
One of the most positive few days in recent memory for the Labour party, an actual sense of change being possible for the first time in years, and there are still people on here who would rather pick at Starmer. Fuck me.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,549
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8404 on: Today at 03:17:31 pm »
Shaka's having a mare here.  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 206 207 208 209 210 [211]   Go Up
« previous next »
 