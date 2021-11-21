Freedom to do what ?



Thusfar.....freedom to (hopefully) get the UK electorate to re-engage with it's own domestic political parties, and also (hopefully) to realise that without the stability of EU influence or affiliation.....they're ALL woefully disharmonious, corrupt and unfit for purpose.So yes..."freedom" to realiseThat truth being....that the UK has become incapable of any kind of self-governance that requires party and voter harmony....because that level of harmony simply does not exist anymore.Freedom to realise that our EU membership (as was) has been masking this unhappy truth for some time now.IMHO, this is something which (unfortunately) would have to be evidenced as a reality in order to get the ENTIRE UK electorate to realise and accept it, and these are precisely the times we find ourselves now living in.The UK either gets its shit together and evolves into a country with harmonious, self-strengthening aims...OR....it goes back to the EU and tries to pretend that "operation independence" didn't really happen.Eventually....one way or another....truth will out.Some may argue that this is far too disruptive and damaging an "experiment" ....if all that the UK learns is that it really ought not have left the EU, but hopefully....a future generation....armed with this truth.....will be able to make the appropriate political responses.If the UK is ever handed back to the EU....then at least the next time around, it might be done the way it ought to have been done the first time round, rather than leaving some UK citizens with the notion that the UK was somehow "taken" without its will....or "given away" without consent.The only viable way of doing this ought to be:"Here is our country...it's now yours to do with as you see fit....and thank-you for agreeing to oversee and govern us, as we obviously have become utterly incapable of doing this for ourselves..."So long as this becomes the UNITED wish of the UK electorate....then we'll have finally answered the million-dollar question:"At what price harmony?"So yes.....We've now got the freedom to make a proper fist of "independence" ......or at the very least.....we'll have the freedom to finally do ahand-back of the country to the EU.One that's based on the entire country's acceptance of its own failure and political debility.But at least we'll haveFinally.