Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace  (Read 276746 times)

Offline No666

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8320 on: Today at 08:33:47 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:11:24 am
Im loving reading the mail this morning , its like reading the caf after United get hammered. Absolute meltdowns, infighting, a mad attempt at rewinding time. Just sit back and watch it all collapse.
Boris wasnt even the worst of them, Priti Rishi and Truss are downright evil.
The Sarah Vine portrait of the Johnson-Gove relationship was pure comedy. Imagine hitching your wagon to that wastrel and taking years to realise your mistake.
Online Nick110581

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8321 on: Today at 08:37:25 am »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 08:33:47 am
What are the chances that Johnson gets a few candidates to run as proxy for him and if one gets the job installs him as Deputy PM - that still gets the popular national vote onside and keeps him in the limelight (with a big FU to Labour and SNP too).

Other than the fact that may involve work for him without the being leader, it wouldn't surprise me.

No chance.

His ego wont allow that - he will be given some high paid job where he doesnt have to do anything.
Offline Fromola

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8322 on: Today at 08:44:19 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:43:02 pm
Some awful vox pop opinions in support of Johnson.
They don't care about him lying to cover up a long list of scandals and incompetence. They don't even care about his contempt for democracy. they voted for him and the like him. interviewers leaves at that. I wish one of them would ask them if they would feel the same way for someone in another walk of life behaved like this, how would they feel if a Doctor, Lawyer even a builder lied to them to cover up all their mistakes. that's how people are viewing them right now, gullible d/heads.
They are even going along with Johnsons 14 mill people voted for him so only the public should have the power to get rid of them.

Presumably by the BBC who'll stand outside Wetherspoons all afternoon waiting until they find some Brexit loving goon who'll go on camera in support of him, in the name of 'balance'.

Anyone still backing him is beyond deluded. Dacre in the Mail just wants his peerage Boris has promised him.

Offline KillieRed

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8323 on: Today at 08:55:04 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:33:47 am
The Sarah Vine portrait of the Johnson-Gove relationship was pure comedy. Imagine hitching your wagon to that wastrel and taking years to realise your mistake.

Which one?
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8324 on: Today at 09:01:32 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:42:23 pm
I cannot stand how Fiona Bruce runs the show. Obviously she needs to keep some control, but some interruptions aid discussion. Some back and forth can be more enlightening and more entertaining too. God, it is shit. And this is not a particularly bad episode.

She is fucking awful. Some girl went through how shit the Tories have been, with legitimate points, and then Bruce asks her who she votes for, the girl replied Labour and then Bruce just left it and went to someone else. Its almost to say your view doesnt count, you vote Labour.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8325 on: Today at 09:12:13 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:47:20 am
..... people would look at Nationalisation as communism. Starmer believes in Nationalisation but he has to make the right arguments when the mood of the country has changed. it shouldn't be about Socialism. you will loose the country arguing clause 4 and socialism. it should be about proving the privatisation of services has been a disaster for all of us.

And pointing out that a key part of our energy sector has in fact just been nationalised. EDF, which swallowed up British Energy and runs our nuclear power stations, was nationalised yesterday. The French state took a 100 per cent share of the company.

Irony upon irony.

Online Nick110581

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8326 on: Today at 09:18:13 am »
Nads is tweeting lads
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8327 on: Today at 09:23:37 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:24:10 am
Been aware for years but the media brainwash people so easily.

It’s mental that someone working class would vote for Johnson. Imagine using a foodbank and think this guy is in your side.

In what other country is a PM addressed by their first name ?
Much of the Labour Party members did similar with 'Jeremy' Corbyn. Yep, a bit weird. It seems to indicate that they feel they are mates with their leader. Not how I want to think of the leader of the party I support or the PM I may or may not support. It should be mutual respect. I mean, I do not even call my GP by her first name - nor her, me - why would we? Even weirder, though, are those who are against Johnson who refer to him as 'Boris'. Though, to be fair, they are just generally picking up and following the general language around them. Still weird though.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8328 on: Today at 09:26:26 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:01:32 am
She is fucking awful. Some girl went through how shit the Tories have been, with legitimate points, and then Bruce asks her who she votes for, the girl replied Labour and then Bruce just left it and went to someone else. Its almost to say your view doesnt count, you vote Labour.
Yep. I noticed that too.
Online Red Raw

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8329 on: Today at 09:29:30 am »
Has he 'actually' resigned yet.
Quote
Chris Bryant @RhonddaBryant
He hasnt resigned as PM or as Tory leader. He says he will. Thats all.
https://twitter.com/RhonddaBryant/status/1545010241020084234
We all know that his word means nothing, he will hang arround like a fart in a Volkswagon if given half a chance.

He is in disgrace and has been forced to act by his own colleagues so he should not be permitted to stuff the Lords with more donors, Russians and cronies or use national assets for his personal gratification - especially if the Lebedev stuff is going to be investigated.

Labour and simpathetic Tories really need to get together to get rid asap.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8330 on: Today at 09:32:40 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 06:48:15 am
Campbell is brilliant. His podcast is a must listen.

Yes, highly recommended.
Online redbyrdz

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8331 on: Today at 09:33:50 am »
I'm getting sent tons of memes about Johnson (makimg fun of him), even from people I've never spoke with about politics. Which just again makes me wonder, just who voted for him or the tories?  Maybe it's a Liverpool thing, but I really don't understand how they ever got a majority.
Online redbyrdz

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8332 on: Today at 09:34:57 am »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 09:29:30 am
Has he 'actually' resigned yet.We all know that his word means nothing, he will hang arround like a fart in a Volkswagon if given half a chance.

He is in disgrace and has been forced to act by his own colleagues so he should not be permitted to stuff the Lords with more donors, Russians and cronies or use national assets for his personal gratification - especially if the Lebedev stuff is going to be investigated.

Labour and simpathetic Tories really need to get together to get rid asap.

Said that yesterday, but apparently he went to the Queen? I don't know if he did or not, or if there is a written resignation.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8333 on: Today at 09:37:51 am »
I know the new channels always take batshit views to broadcast but if anyone was in any doubt of the scale of the task facing Labour, just watch the way they basically swallow anything Boris has said.

There's lots of criticisms of Starmer but I think the only thing you can  throw is his lack of charisma to appeal to these idiots. Not sure any of the alternatives have it either even if some of think they are better options.

In terms of policy there's not much he can do as the middle ground is the only way he is going to get the votes to get into power. That means swallowing shit like Brexit and not (publicly) backing unions. Those are fights that can be done later when the public are more in tune of what is best for the country.

Johnson has changed the game completely previously other leaders could use spin or small half-truths to get elected. He has shown that you can use blatent lies and bollocks and get everyone on your side.
Offline reddebs

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8334 on: Today at 09:42:59 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:18:13 am
Nads is tweeting lads

Come on Nick give us a fucking clue!  And who the fuck is Nads?
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8335 on: Today at 09:44:21 am »
It's outstanding. There's no way Dehenna Davison hasn't been promised something by Truss because how can you possibly give her name as a Mike drop moment.

They are all out for themselves. I've seen House of Cards. I know how this shit works.
Online Libertine

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8336 on: Today at 09:52:04 am »
Tories down to 29% in two polls today. The last three have Labour leads of 11-12 points.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8337 on: Today at 09:52:11 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:44:21 am
It's outstanding. There's no way Dehenna Davison hasn't been promised something by Truss because how can you possibly give her name as a Mike drop moment.

They are all out for themselves. I've seen House of Cards. I know how this shit works.

I can understand people who don't know much about politics suggesting Truss, because she has written some 'red meat' articles, and a few right wing Tories have been backing her. What I find baffling is people in politics backing her, because I presume they have heard her speak?

She will be exposed in this leadership run anyway. No way is she winning, albeit I hope she does.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8338 on: Today at 09:58:27 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:33:50 am
I'm getting sent tons of memes about Johnson (makimg fun of him), even from people I've never spoke with about politics. Which just again makes me wonder, just who voted for him or the tories?  Maybe it's a Liverpool thing, but I really don't understand how they ever got a majority.

No one ever admits to it.

I also think. We know it's a horrible thing. Those of us who hate tory are loud, often. I mean my wallet has a TORY LIES COST LIVES sticker on it. Nobody has said shit about it

But you got these people. Invisible people. You don't cross paths with them. They exist. They might be too busy taking their kids to school, they might be old rummies sitting in the corner of the local Spoons. You never see them on RAWK, they don't say anything at work.

You might drive past their house and it's fine no flags flying nothing to worry about.

They don't follow politics like we do in here they've heard of Boris though and they've got a job it's not great work but it's theirs and they can put food on the table

And they get to the ballot box and well the Daily Mail said Starmer is a drunk and better the devil you know and

Conservative (X)
Online Jshooters

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8339 on: Today at 10:00:52 am »
For all vox pop fans, this went out on Newsnight last night apparently:

https://bit.ly/3yQo7c3
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8340 on: Today at 10:05:46 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:33:50 am
I'm getting sent tons of memes about Johnson (makimg fun of him), even from people I've never spoke with about politics. Which just again makes me wonder, just who voted for him or the tories?  Maybe it's a Liverpool thing, but I really don't understand how they ever got a majority.

It's the FPTP voting system.

As has been repeated here a lot recently: most people in the UK don't actually vote Tory.




Offline killer-heels

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8341 on: Today at 10:06:33 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 10:00:52 am
For all vox pop fans, this went out on Newsnight last night apparently:

https://bit.ly/3yQo7c3

;D

Is this goin on the telly?

Online Red Berry

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8342 on: Today at 10:08:58 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:05:46 am
As has been repeated here a lot recently: most people in the UK don't actually vote Tory.




He's got a mandate from 14 million people doncha know.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8343 on: Today at 10:09:41 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:52:11 am
I can understand people who don't know much about politics suggesting Truss, because she has written some 'red meat' articles, and a few right wing Tories have been backing her. What I find baffling is people in politics backing her, because I presume they have heard her speak?

She will be exposed in this leadership run anyway. No way is she winning, albeit I hope she does.

Truss is as stupid as Dorries is, perfect example of Truss stupidity, which i posted only the other week.

Liz Truss fails to name time she challenged Gulf state on human rights
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-61969458
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8344 on: Today at 10:11:42 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:08:58 am
He's got a mandate from 14 million people doncha know.

Dems duh brakes
Offline Circa1892

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8345 on: Today at 10:22:53 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:52:04 am
Tories down to 29% in two polls today. The last three have Labour leads of 11-12 points.

Lib Dems and Greens polling a collective around 20%.

And I'd imagine the Tories are wiped out in Scotland by the SNP...
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8346 on: Today at 10:34:40 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:22:53 am
Lib Dems and Greens polling a collective around 20%.

And I'd imagine the Tories are wiped out in Scotland by the SNP...
If the Greens, Lid Dems, Labour, and the SNP get their collective act together, they could totally reorder how politics works in the UK. Scrap FPTP, enable PR along New Zealand lines, and create a proper federated state of four nations who largely operate independently except for defense. They even should be allowed to create their own currencies and manage finances for themselves. This is the only way I can see the Union remaining in place. Would this be acceptable for independent-minded Scots?

I know - it probably will not happen. But we should at least be aiming for radical overhaul of how MPs are elected and how Parliament operates.
Online Elmo!

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8347 on: Today at 10:37:08 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:34:40 am
If the Greens, Lid Dems, Labour, and the SNP get their collective act together, they could totally reorder how politics works in the UK. Scrap FPTP, enable PR along New Zealand lines, and create a proper federated state of four nations who largely operate independently except for defense. They even should be allowed to create their own currencies and manage finances for themselves. This is the only way I can see the Union remaining in place. Would this be acceptable for independent-minded Scots?

I know - it probably will not happen. But we should at least be aiming for radical overhaul of how MPs are elected and how Parliament operates.

It would be a good start. But I can't see a federal system working unless England is broken up, otherwise it is still too dominant. And I'm pretty sure that is going to be unpalatable to the English.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8348 on: Today at 10:46:35 am »
Sage analysis from Guy Verhofstadt

Quote
For all the talk by nationalists about how much they value unity, democracy and tradition, nationalism always turns out to be the most divisive, undemocratic and disrespectful political principle imaginable.

The Brexit variety is no different. It was entirely predictable that it would not so much liberate a sovereign nation from its supposed European shackles as unleash a political elite from any constraints whatsoever.

Now that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons premiership has ended in disgrace and he has been exposed for what he is and what everyone knew he was, there is a sense of relief in Brussels. And sure, there is some schadenfreude on the continent that he has finally got his comeuppance.

On the economy, it lives on to the point where even Labour finds it impossible to distance itself from the core problem now harming the UK: Brexit itself.

Trying to make Brexit work the slogan that Labour leader Keir Starmer uses when he rules out a future return to British membership, might be a political imperative for at least another generation. But it is still economic and illogical nonsense

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jul/08/johnson-may-be-finished-but-the-damage-he-did-lives-on
Online Riquende

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8349 on: Today at 10:47:41 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:37:08 am
It would be a good start. But I can't see a federal system working unless England is broken up, otherwise it is still too dominant. And I'm pretty sure that is going to be unpalatable to the English.

Indeed. It would need careful working out to avoid becoming a microcosmic version of the US, where California's huge size and population means if dwarfs other states' representatives in the house, but has equal say in the Senate. Would England's 53m have the exact same sway as Scotland's 5m, Wales' 3m and NI's 2m? And if not, then what numbers do you need to endure that and federal body doesn't just become dominated by English interests?

Separate English regions is probably the best way to go about it, but then there would be huge wrangling over where the lines are drawn. It would be massive constitutional headache to even agree on a framework to this sort of thing.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8350 on: Today at 10:47:49 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:37:08 am
It would be a good start. But I can't see a federal system working unless England is broken up, otherwise it is still too dominant. And I'm pretty sure that is going to be unpalatable to the English.
England could (and probably should) remain as a single nation, because this is how it largely sees itself. But of course it would be too dominant if federalization was half-arsed. Except for a few key areas where integration is essential (defense, etc.), each nation should have total control. And, at the top level of government, it should operate more cooperatively, with veto rights. This should prevent dominance by England.

I accept that off this is very difficult and probably will not happen. But if it does not, all four countries are going to lose out and lose out heavily.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8351 on: Today at 10:48:38 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:37:08 am
It would be a good start. But I can't see a federal system working unless England is broken up, otherwise it is still too dominant. And I'm pretty sure that is going to be unpalatable to the English.


Exactly. There's a trait amongst the English to want to be able to Lord it over others. It's a particular type of exceptionalism.
Online Elmo!

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8352 on: Today at 10:53:23 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:47:49 am
England could (and probably should) remain as a single nation, because this is how it largely sees itself. But of course it would be too dominant if federalization was half-arsed. Except for a few key areas where integration is essential (defense, etc.), each nation should have total control. And, at the top level of government, it should operate more cooperatively, with veto rights. This should prevent dominance by England.

I accept that off this is very difficult and probably will not happen. But if it does not, all four countries are going to lose out and lose out heavily.

And this is why people like me who are not idealogically committed to independence, because in theory the UK could be fixed, have come to the conclusion indy is the most realistic and best way forward.
Online Red Berry

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8353 on: Today at 10:54:27 am »
It's always dicey. A fair chunk of the electorate clearly have no idea what is good for them, but trying to force what is good for them onto them is a right can of worms in and of itself.

In an ideal world, opposition parties would set aside their differences and set about making sure that no single party can ever hold sway again over the country. I personally wouldn't mind seeing the northwest join fucking Scotland and getting out of the union - hell, London is practically a city-state, holding more than a tenth of the entire population of the UK.

People in this country just aren't interested in working together towards a common good if that good disagrees with their beliefs. I don't know where we go from here, but I fear it may get worse before it gets better. The opposition may need to bite the bullet when it comes to unpopular political reforms, because misinformation has too strong a grip on the country.
Offline Cruiser

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8354 on: Today at 11:10:11 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:52:11 am
I can understand people who don't know much about politics suggesting Truss, because she has written some 'red meat' articles, and a few right wing Tories have been backing her. What I find baffling is people in politics backing her, because I presume they have heard her speak?

She will be exposed in this leadership run anyway. No way is she winning, albeit I hope she does.

Heelsey, just curious why you want that charlatan Fizz with Liz to win?

Wouldn't she just help to garner more support from the Tory heartlands?
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8355 on: Today at 11:42:59 am »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 11:10:11 am
Heelsey, just curious why you want that charlatan Fizz with Liz to win?

Wouldn't she just help to garner more support from the Tory heartlands?

No, because the second she was on the TV and doing a debate or being asked to state her name, she would stumble. Its one thing reading something and then liking her, its another when they run for PM and she has to speak.

She is genuinely one of the worst speakers and politicians in parliament. For all his faults, never underestimate Boris ability to connect to the electorate, he is a formidable campaigner. Truss is by far worse.

Both in a election campaign and/or her time between when she replaces Boris to the next campaign, she would be a disaster. We need more of that and less solidity and serious politics that a Ben Wallace might bring.
Online Nick110581

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8356 on: Today at 11:56:48 am »
Whats the latest ? Has the Mail shut down ?
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8357 on: Today at 12:11:06 pm »
Love how even a slavishly stupid paper like the Express was incapable of finding a picture that didn't make Bojo look like a thicko:

Online Nick110581

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8358 on: Today at 12:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:11:06 pm
Love how even a slavishly stupid paper like the Express was incapable of finding a picture that didn't make Bojo look like a thicko:



Freedom to do what ?
