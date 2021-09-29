I'm getting sent tons of memes about Johnson (makimg fun of him), even from people I've never spoke with about politics. Which just again makes me wonder, just who voted for him or the tories? Maybe it's a Liverpool thing, but I really don't understand how they ever got a majority.
No one ever admits to it.
I also think. We know it's a horrible thing. Those of us who hate tory are loud, often. I mean my wallet has a TORY LIES COST LIVES sticker on it. Nobody has said shit about it
But you got these people. Invisible people. You don't cross paths with them. They exist. They might be too busy taking their kids to school, they might be old rummies sitting in the corner of the local Spoons. You never see them on RAWK, they don't say anything at work.
You might drive past their house and it's fine no flags flying nothing to worry about.
They don't follow politics like we do in here they've heard of Boris though and they've got a job it's not great work but it's theirs and they can put food on the table
And they get to the ballot box and well the Daily Mail said Starmer is a drunk and better the devil you know and
Conservative (X)