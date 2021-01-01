I cannot stand how Fiona Bruce runs the show. Obviously she needs to keep some control, but some interruptions aid discussion. Some back and forth can be more enlightening and more entertaining too. God, it is shit. And this is not a particularly bad episode.



She is fucking awful. Some girl went through how shit the Tories have been, with legitimate points, and then Bruce asks her who she votes for, the girl replied Labour and then Bruce just left it and went to someone else. Its almost to say your view doesnt count, you vote Labour.