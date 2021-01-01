Poll

Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8320 on: Today at 08:33:47 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:11:24 am
Im loving reading the mail this morning , its like reading the caf after United get hammered. Absolute meltdowns, infighting, a mad attempt at rewinding time. Just sit back and watch it all collapse.
Boris wasnt even the worst of them, Priti Rishi and Truss are downright evil.
The Sarah Vine portrait of the Johnson-Gove relationship was pure comedy. Imagine hitching your wagon to that wastrel and taking years to realise your mistake.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8321 on: Today at 08:37:25 am »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 08:33:47 am
What are the chances that Johnson gets a few candidates to run as proxy for him and if one gets the job installs him as Deputy PM - that still gets the popular national vote onside and keeps him in the limelight (with a big FU to Labour and SNP too).

Other than the fact that may involve work for him without the being leader, it wouldn't surprise me.

No chance.

His ego wont allow that - he will be given some high paid job where he doesnt have to do anything.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8322 on: Today at 08:44:19 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:43:02 pm
Some awful vox pop opinions in support of Johnson.
They don't care about him lying to cover up a long list of scandals and incompetence. They don't even care about his contempt for democracy. they voted for him and the like him. interviewers leaves at that. I wish one of them would ask them if they would feel the same way for someone in another walk of life behaved like this, how would they feel if a Doctor, Lawyer even a builder lied to them to cover up all their mistakes. that's how people are viewing them right now, gullible d/heads.
They are even going along with Johnsons 14 mill people voted for him so only the public should have the power to get rid of them.

Presumably by the BBC who'll stand outside Wetherspoons all afternoon waiting until they find some Brexit loving goon who'll go on camera in support of him, in the name of 'balance'.

Anyone still backing him is beyond deluded. Dacre in the Mail just wants his peerage Boris has promised him.

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8323 on: Today at 08:55:04 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:33:47 am
The Sarah Vine portrait of the Johnson-Gove relationship was pure comedy. Imagine hitching your wagon to that wastrel and taking years to realise your mistake.

Which one?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8324 on: Today at 09:01:32 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:42:23 pm
I cannot stand how Fiona Bruce runs the show. Obviously she needs to keep some control, but some interruptions aid discussion. Some back and forth can be more enlightening and more entertaining too. God, it is shit. And this is not a particularly bad episode.

She is fucking awful. Some girl went through how shit the Tories have been, with legitimate points, and then Bruce asks her who she votes for, the girl replied Labour and then Bruce just left it and went to someone else. Its almost to say your view doesnt count, you vote Labour.
