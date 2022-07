I hope your right but ive no reason to believe that's true.



I used to vox pop for bbc. I was encouraged to ‘seek balance’ meaning that I stayed out on the street until I had a few different opinions. Even if the prevailing opinion was one way, I’d always have had to have a few dissenters in there. Invariably, these were used as they provided something different while the most engaging of those articulating the prevailing opinion were used.I don’t think there was an agenda at play, more so that it’s more engaging to have different opinions rather than the same one expressed in different ways. Especially if they’re controversial.So what the previous poster described is accurate in my experience.