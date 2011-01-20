Stafford Cripps, sort of. Labour's solicitor-general in 1931. Discovered a crude version of marxism, went a bit mad, started talking up the need for a dictatorship of the left, thought Hitler was bad and dangerous, but not as bad and dangerous as Baldwin and the Tories, finally expelled from the Labour party in 1939 for agitating for an alliance with the Communist party and Liberals. Recovered his sense during the war, became Chancellor in 1948.
Discovered Sefton Delmer's people printing porn leaflets to distribute to the Germans, ordered them to stop, and said that he'd rather lose the war than use such methods. Delmer was defended by Robert Bruce Lockhart, "a British diplomat, journalist, author, secret agent, and footballer".
They don't make 'em like that any more.