It means she wants to take on the challenge of governing the country in the middle of a cost of living crisis with transphobia. Because more transphobia and ill-defined, made-up "culture wars" are what this country needs right now.



When you have:Cost of living crisisHighest taxes in 70 yearsCollapsing public servicesRecord NHS backlogStrikesBrexitIts nice to have something to take your mind off it all I guess of course a party that apparently supports individual freedom and a small state cant just leave people alone to live their lives the way they want and identify themselves as they want without the state interfering in that, that would just be madness.