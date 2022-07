It means she wants to take on the challenge of governing the country in the middle of a cost of living crisis with transphobia. Because more transphobia and ill-defined, made-up "culture wars" are what this country needs right now.



When you have:Cost of living crisisHighest taxes in 70 yearsCollapsing public servicesRecord NHS backlogStrikesBrexitIt’s nice to have something to take your mind off it all I guess… of course a party that apparently supports individual freedom and a small state can’t just leave people alone to live their lives the way they want and identify themselves as they want without the state interfering in that, that would just be madness.