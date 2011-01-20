Poll

Should Tories be immediately called out by everyone for lying?

Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace  (Read 274323 times)

Online kennedy81

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8240 on: Today at 07:50:29 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 04:42:32 pm
Suella Braverman has already set up her leadership twitter account
She wants to wage a 'war on woke', whatever that means. :lmao
Offline Fromola

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8241 on: Today at 07:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:05:01 pm
The speech is awful.

And that is what worries me about his next move.

Feather his nest as much as possible to make big money after he goes. Including offering peerages to anyone and everyone as part of his resignation.

He'll still be hoping to see it through somehow though.
Online Nick110581

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8242 on: Today at 08:06:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:52:50 pm
Feather his nest as much as possible to make big money after he goes. Including offering peerages to anyone and everyone as part of his resignation.

He'll still be hoping to see it through somehow though.

Thats the thing.

Hes a total nutcase.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8243 on: Today at 08:06:32 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:21:15 pm
A crying shame. What do you put her earlier poor performance down to?

Most likely the disease that affects nearly all mainstream politicians now. The bizarre idea that sincerity does not pay political dividends.
Offline Sangria

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8244 on: Today at 08:08:43 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 07:50:29 pm
She wants to wage a 'war on woke', whatever that means. :lmao

Are Attorney Generals normally this actively political?
Online Elmo!

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8245 on: Today at 08:10:07 pm »
Winston Marshall, of Mumford & Sons, a man who has argued that musicians shouldn't talk about politics, is on Question Time right now.  ::)

(They are streaming it live for a change).
Offline afc turkish

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8246 on: Today at 08:13:20 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:08:43 pm
Are Attorney Generals normally this actively political?

Fewer attorneys general
Online kennedy81

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8247 on: Today at 08:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:08:43 pm
Are Attorney Generals normally this actively political?
Don't know, but she's an absolute danger that one. For an AG she hasn't got a lot of respect for international law given her track record on the NI protocol.

https://news.yahoo.com/voices-suella-braverman-next-prime-084553570.html

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/jan/07/suella-braverman-accused-of-politically-driven-meddling-over-colston-four
Online Elmo!

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8248 on: Today at 08:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:08:43 pm
Are Attorney Generals normally this actively political?

It's Attorneys General isn't it? Or is that just an American thing?

/Pedantry
Online Father Ted

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8249 on: Today at 08:17:31 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:10:07 pm
Winston Marshall, of Mumford & Sons, a man who has argued that musicians shouldn't talk about politics, is on Question Time right now.  ::)

(They are streaming it live for a change).

The guy who got chucked out of his own (godawful) band for supporting dodgy far-right authors and hosts a podcast for the Spectator magazine?

He'll be at home with the usual Question Time audience/panellists at least.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8250 on: Today at 08:17:47 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:08:43 pm
Are Attorney Generals normally this actively political?

Stafford Cripps, sort of. Labour's solicitor-general in 1931. Discovered a crude version of marxism, went a bit mad, started talking up the need for a dictatorship of the left, thought Hitler was bad and dangerous, but not as bad and dangerous as Baldwin and the Tories, finally expelled from the Labour party in 1939 for agitating for an alliance with the Communist party and Liberals. Recovered his sense during the war, became Chancellor in 1948.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8251 on: Today at 08:35:32 pm »
The irony of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson having all the benefits of remaining while leaving in name only
Offline mikeb58

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8252 on: Today at 08:44:27 pm »
True...very true!
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8253 on: Today at 08:52:28 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:00:59 pm
Shapps mulling Tory leadership bid [source: BBC]

Looks like we might get multiple PMs
oh that would be great, he's the perfect example of a Tory wet, he's an non-entity of a bloke!

Him getting the job would be excellent news
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8254 on: Today at 08:55:29 pm »
Don't follow this thread hugely but are their unashamed Tory voters on here? :o
Online disgraced cake

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8255 on: Today at 08:56:40 pm »
Resigned but not leaving is he? He's going full on George Costanza FFS.

Just leave you prick
Online Elmo!

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8256 on: Today at 08:59:35 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:55:29 pm
Don't follow this thread hugely but are their unashamed Tory voters on here? :o

If there are they've kept very quiet.
Offline TSC

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8257 on: Today at 09:04:49 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 07:50:29 pm
She wants to wage a 'war on woke', whatever that means. :lmao

Another one?

Notwithstanding that Braverman appears somewhat weak relatively in experience and qualifications given her position within the cabal, considering she made a unilateral announcement that the current bill aimed at smashing the NI protocol does not break international law.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Suella_Braverman
Offline Elliemental

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8258 on: Today at 09:09:58 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 07:50:29 pm
She wants to wage a 'war on woke', whatever that means. :lmao

It means she wants to take on the challenge of governing the country in the middle of a cost of living crisis with transphobia. Because more transphobia and ill-defined, made-up "culture wars" are what this country needs right now.  ::)
Online Elmo!

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8259 on: Today at 09:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 09:09:58 pm
It means she wants to take on the challenge of governing the country in the middle of a cost of living crisis with transphobia. Because more transphobia and ill-defined, made-up "culture wars" are what this country needs right now.  ::)

Yep, she threatened a few days ago to override devolution (a recurring thene with this government) to block the Scottish Governments proposed GRA reforms.
Online west_london_red

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8260 on: Today at 09:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 09:09:58 pm
It means she wants to take on the challenge of governing the country in the middle of a cost of living crisis with transphobia. Because more transphobia and ill-defined, made-up "culture wars" are what this country needs right now.  ::)

When you have:

Cost of living crisis
Highest taxes in 70 years
Collapsing public services
Record NHS backlog
Strikes
Brexit

Its nice to have something to take your mind off it all I guess of course a party that apparently supports individual freedom and a small state cant just leave people alone to live their lives the way they want and identify themselves as they want without the state interfering in that, that would just be madness.
Offline Sangria

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8261 on: Today at 09:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:17:47 pm
Stafford Cripps, sort of. Labour's solicitor-general in 1931. Discovered a crude version of marxism, went a bit mad, started talking up the need for a dictatorship of the left, thought Hitler was bad and dangerous, but not as bad and dangerous as Baldwin and the Tories, finally expelled from the Labour party in 1939 for agitating for an alliance with the Communist party and Liberals. Recovered his sense during the war, became Chancellor in 1948.

Discovered Sefton Delmer's people printing porn leaflets to distribute to the Germans, ordered them to stop, and said that he'd rather lose the war than use such methods. Delmer was defended by Robert Bruce Lockhart, "a British diplomat, journalist, author, secret agent, and footballer".

They don't make 'em like that any more.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8262 on: Today at 09:37:36 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:32:31 pm
Discovered Sefton Delmer's people printing porn leaflets to distribute to the Germans, ordered them to stop, and said that he'd rather lose the war than use such methods. Delmer was defended by Robert Bruce Lockhart, "a British diplomat, journalist, author, secret agent, and footballer".

They don't make 'em like that any more.

Cripps the incorruptible. When there was a midweek ban on sports in 1947 (to save precious fuel during the dreadful winter of '47-48) Cripps cancelled his own Department's sports' day as an act of solidarity. That (Attlee) government was as straight as a die. Possibly the cleanest government in the history of humanity.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8263 on: Today at 09:39:43 pm »
Those behind the scenes pictures at Downing Street on Sky are absolutely disgusting. Bomb the lot of them.
Online Nick110581

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8264 on: Today at 09:51:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:39:43 pm
Those behind the scenes pictures at Downing Street on Sky are absolutely disgusting. Bomb the lot of them.

Self serving c*nt isnt he ?

Its like hes retiring after a successful reign.
Online spen71

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8265 on: Today at 10:05:04 pm »
He is a complete twat
Online TepidT2O

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8266 on: Today at 10:09:36 pm »
What universe are these fuckers living in?

Who actually wants to read this shite?

Who is actually still pro Johnson?

Offline Iska

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8267 on: Today at 10:18:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:09:36 pm
Who is actually still pro Johnson?
Carrie and Jimmy Bullard by the looks of it.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8268 on: Today at 10:22:57 pm »
Must have already been posted?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lKrLBPmRsrM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lKrLBPmRsrM</a>
