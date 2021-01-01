Poll

Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace  (Read 268532 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,580
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7920 on: Today at 09:51:29 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:51:03 am
Sunak?

They cannot be serious

Zero chance.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,466
  • The first five yards........
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7921 on: Today at 09:51:38 am »
Some questions:

What time do you think the first right-wing mob will turn up at Westminster to protest against the plot against Johnson?

What are the odds of them storming Parliament and getting into the House of Commons?

If they do that will the Daily Mail support them?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,261
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7922 on: Today at 09:52:12 am »
Seems whoever gets it will probably have scandals popping up anyway, they look pretty hopeless from all angles at the moment
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7923 on: Today at 09:53:10 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:51:38 am
Some questions:

What time do you think the first right-wing mob will turn up at Westminster to protest against the plot against Johnson?

What are the odds of them storming Parliament and getting into the House of Commons?

If they do that will the Daily Mail support them?

There's a rally being held right now.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,205
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7924 on: Today at 09:55:19 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:51:29 am
Zero chance.

He's currently the bookies favourite. But not much between him, Mordaunt and Wallace.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,440
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7925 on: Today at 09:55:45 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:51:03 am
Sunak?

They cannot be serious

Javid and Sunak on for a leadership double.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,157
  • The only club that matters
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7926 on: Today at 09:56:08 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:51:38 am
What time do you think the first right-wing mob will turn up at Westminster to protest against the plot against Johnson?
lol, hes tolerated as a clown but nobody actually has their identity bound up in him enough to actually get off the couch for him, this isnt America. I will be recoiling in utter horror if I am wrong.

My instinct is that it will be Javid fwiw.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,495
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7927 on: Today at 09:57:07 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:50:28 am
The bar is low. But they need to have a MP that is likely to keep their seat in government at a general election and right now that is not a guarantee for the majority in that place.

The sooner there can be a general election the better. Right now they are arranging deck chairs on the Titanic. Dont let them get to a position where they can actually get their house in order


Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,081
  • ....mmm
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7928 on: Today at 10:00:02 am »
Sky saying they've heard he's done now.
Logged
:D

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,580
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7929 on: Today at 10:00:07 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:55:45 am
Javid and Sunak on for a leadership double.

Javid on his own maybe but think Wallace will get it
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,466
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7930 on: Today at 10:00:11 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:32:38 am
Raab is the obvious choice be lined up if they don't want to let Johnson keep the reigns, but it wouldn't be guaranteed. Deputy PM isn't a real role (like the US VP is). Didn't New Labour basically create it as an honorary position for Prescott? And then the Tories used it as a sop to the Lib Dems in the coalition?

It might be that one of the current holders of the 'great offices of state' think they have a stronger claim to be interim.

Actually no. John Major invented it as a consolation prize for Michael Heseltine.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,372
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7931 on: Today at 10:03:11 am »
When Johnson has gone, when is the enquiry over him meeting KGB agents and leaving his official security people at home, going to start? They cannot let this lie especially with the way the Government allowed London to become a home to so many Russian criminals.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,173
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7932 on: Today at 10:05:31 am »
Reality Check:

Johnson was "loaned" a majority (by the voting public) to get Brexit done. Being the bumbling buffoon he is however, he was always going to leave himself wide open to character/integrity attacks on all fronts....and it was always going to be just a matter of time before his own party deemed it safe to try and oust him, yet keep some semblance of "party integrity" in place with the hope that the public will now accept a "Johnson-less" Tory party going forward.

Starmer's declaration that he will not be campaigning on a "get the UK back into the EU" platform has likely emboldened the Tory party to try and get somebody into No 10 who's far less of a liability than Johnson....his purpose now having been served as the Brexit guarantor the voters perceived him to be.

This is why the Tory knives are all being drawn against Johnson....who's going to need a rather large back to receive them as they begin to be plunged into that area. Some will actually be plunged into his front.....as at this stage....it doesn't really matter anymore, so long as there's enough "collective" Tory knives to get the job done.

Does this bode well for Labour?

It depends really.

Currently, the UK just needs a stable, "crisis management" Government. Johnson was only really there to solidify sentiment on one key issue...even though he rapidly got sucked into the Covid crisis.

Starmer and co would have to convince the electorate that HIS leadership would still be preferable to the Johnson-less Tory variant which is currently being pursued in the blue corner.

A Johnson-less Tory outfit....may well get the benefit of any public doubt....at least in the short term. If THAT incarnation implodes....then that's when Starmer may be viewed as a more serious contender.

I personally think Starmer's very wise to rule out any immediate revisitation of the Brexit issue.

I also think that it was a crying shame that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson turned out to be the only perceivable way for Brexit to be fully leveraged in the eyes of many a UK voter. Nobody wants an idiot in power, but if the only person willing to stand on that platform happens to BE an idiot....then evidentially, many would rather suffer the idiot...just to make progress with (what for many) was such a crucial issue in their eyes!!
« Last Edit: Today at 10:07:25 am by RAWK Meltdown #1 »
Logged
YNWA

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7933 on: Today at 10:08:16 am »
One really jarring thing about this whole Tory shitshow is that is has given the equally rancid SNP more clout with their bullshit independence campaign. I live in the south of Scotland and barely a penny drifts down past the central belt, mainly thanks to some weird Tory dominance here. Anyone you speak to is happy to vote them off, its a no win situation. Fuck.
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,466
  • The first five yards........
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7934 on: Today at 10:10:18 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:03:11 am
When Johnson has gone, when is the enquiry over him meeting KGB agents and leaving his official security people at home, going to start? They cannot let this lie especially with the way the Government allowed London to become a home to so many Russian criminals.

I agree. That was some moment yesterday when the truth about the meeting (which we all know) was finally, falteringly, bumblingly, expressed by the cornered rat that is Johnson.

Imagine - in the midst of a murderous Russian attack on British soil, 12 hours after a confidential meeting at NATO HQ, the British Foreign Secretary travels incognito to Italy to meet privately with a former KGB agent in his own home. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,580
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7935 on: Today at 10:11:01 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:10:18 am
I agree. That was some moment yesterday when the truth about the meeting (which we all know) was finally, falteringly, bumblingly, expressed by the cornered rat that is Johnson.

Imagine - in the midst of a murderous Russian attack on British soil, 12 hours after a confidential meeting at NATO HQ, the British Foreign Secretary travels incognito to Italy to meet privately with a former KGB agent in his own home. 

Utterly insane.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,018
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7936 on: Today at 10:13:40 am »
Johnson was the very best advert for showing that the Conservative Party was completely shit, populated with idiots, run on pure malice & greed and totally indifferent to the cruelties they inflicted. Thats why they wanted him gone, he tore down all the illusions that it was anything but a total scam.

Youd think it would be hard to reverse that and force yet another reset where a shiny new leader becomes the solution to the problems caused by the very party theyre now leading. But our godawful rightwing press will give it a good go (and try and bury their own part in bringing us that awful Boris chap).
Logged
