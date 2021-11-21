Poll

Should Tories be immediately called out by everyone for lying?

Tories - a national disgrace

McSquared

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 07:46:06 am
Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:34:15 am
As far as Im concerned, there is no one who can take over the leadership of their party and ameliorate their image to the extent they need before the next GE.

Im hopeful this farce amongst wealthy idiots stays long in the memory of the (increasingly stupid and fearful) British public and whoever takes over from Johnson doesnt have a clear backing within their own party because theyre not seen as the same calibre (and I shudder to think that anyone rates Johnson but they clearly do). They are imploding and will continue to do so for some time now. Long May chaos reign in the Tory party.

The one it cant be, for the sake of the country is Sunak. I met him through work recently and he gave me Patrick Bateman vibes. Superficial charm, dead eyes, no beat of improvisation in the man at all. I wish it had been a platform where I couldve said more to him. I wouldnt be surprised if there was a zip down his back and a large lizard is walking round wearing what we know as Sunak as a skin. He will irreparably damage the country because hes so, so out of touch with the typical person and so wedded to the UKs billionaire network that he depends on and in turns will do wicked, horrible favours for.

He wont appeal to the brexit base
TSC

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 07:46:07 am
Johnsons effectively testing the normal principles of democratic governance in this country.  Same as we all know who across the Atlantic.  This is unprecedented and for the good of the country he needs carried out.  Weve effectively got no government currently.  This is the UK in 2022 because a narcissistic populist liar was voted in.
rob1966

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 07:46:35 am
Cruiser on Today at 07:02:06 am
Even Patel has joined the chorus for him to go.

I do shudder at the thought who could be the next PM.

Patel, Javid, Sunak, Braverman and Zawahi all run, can you imagine the flagshagging racists reactions to that lineup.
KurtVerbose

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 07:48:01 am
TepidT2O on Today at 07:27:34 am
52 gone now I thjink (7.27 am)

So there are were around 120 government ministers. Almost half have now quit. Who's running the country?

Actually, given their quality maybe no minister is better than having one?
west_london_red

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 07:53:07 am
rob1966 on Today at 07:46:35 am
Patel, Javid, Sunak, Braverman and Zawahi all run, can you imagine the flagshagging racists reactions to that lineup.

I do wonder if it was a deliberate ploy by Johnson to surround himself with people he knows the Tory Party membership is always going to be hostile to because of their colour and so less of a threat to himself.
Lusty

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 07:57:56 am
He's got so desperate for numbers that his cabinet members can go on TV and launch their own leadership bids amd he can't fire them ;D
rob1966

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 07:59:11 am
west_london_red on Today at 07:53:07 am
I do wonder if it was a deliberate ploy by Johnson to surround himself with people he knows the Tory Party membership is always going to be hostile to because of their colour and so less of a threat to himself.

Never thought of that before but I wouldn't put it past him, he's probably loving it right now if that's the case, thinking they won't pull the plug as they don't want the alternatives as PM
west_london_red

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:00:14 am
TSC on Today at 07:46:07 am
Johnsons effectively testing the normal principles of democratic governance in this country.  Same as we all know who across the Atlantic.  This is unprecedented and for the good of the country he needs carried out.  Weve effectively got no government currently.  This is the UK in 2022 because a narcissistic populist liar was voted in.

There are a few things we have in our favour in this country, but the most important one right now is that hes not head of state or commander in chief of the armed services, that all sits with the Queen and I would trust her to do the right thing if push comes to shove. Longer term all of these conventions and traditions need to be turned into legislation or a written constitution created so that we are not in this situation again. You cant take democracy for granted.
Nick110581

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:08:45 am
KurtVerbose on Today at 07:48:01 am
So there are were around 120 government ministers. Almost half have now quit. Who's running the country?

Actually, given their quality maybe no minister is better than having one?

Loads of meetings cancelled today as no staff.

You can't run a country / Government like that.
killer-heels

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:10:06 am
Arch loyalist/delusional c*nt Chris Philip has gone.
KillieRed

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:11:08 am
KurtVerbose on Today at 07:48:01 am
So there are were around 120 government ministers. Almost half have now quit. Who's running the country?

Actually, given their quality maybe no minister is better than having one?

I assume the civil service continue to implement current policy until they hear otherwise? Of course there may be varied degrees of foot dragging (Ive seen Yes, Minister).
Circa1892

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:15:10 am
KurtVerbose on Today at 07:48:01 am
So there are were around 120 government ministers. Almost half have now quit. Who's running the country?

Actually, given their quality maybe no minister is better than having one?

The day to day has no change. Payments will still be made, ongoing tasks sorted. Policy thats already had a clear ministerial steer or parliamentary vote etc will be implemented as per steers.

Things that are in chain will probably pause a bit.
west_london_red

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:16:13 am
Nick Watt reporting there is a worry within his inner circle that he will try to call an election. If there actually is a general election, I can see the entire Tory party being wiped out.
Lusty

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:16:31 am
west_london_red on Today at 08:00:14 am
There are a few things we have in our favour in this country, but the most important one right now is that hes not head of state or commander in chief of the armed services, that all sits with the Queen and I would trust her to do the right thing if push comes to shove. Longer term all of these conventions and traditions need to be turned into legislation or a written constitution created so that we are not in this situation again. You cant take democracy for granted.
I'm not sure that what has happened in the US over the last few years is a good advert for a codified constitution...

The system in the UK is bonkers, and I still worry what would happen in Boris went full Trump mode, but it kind of works by accident.
killer-heels

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:18:13 am
west_london_red on Today at 08:16:13 am
Nick Watt reporting there is a worry within his inner circle that he will try to call an election. If there actually is a general election, I can see the entire Tory party being wiped out.

I hope he does, both in terms of Labour having a chance and the fact that he will drag the Queen into it all.
jlb

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:20:57 am
If Boris gets voted out by his MPs, could he then throw his hat in the ring in the subsequent leadership contest? If he makes it to the final round, then it's a matter of persuading the Tory faithful to vote for him again...
McSquared

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:22:14 am
jlb on Today at 08:20:57 am
If Boris gets voted out by his MPs, could he then throw his hat in the ring in the subsequent leadership contest? If he makes it to the final round, then it's a matter of persuading the Tory faithful to vote for him again...

Dont think he can
BarryCrocker

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:23:58 am
BoJo is hanging out for Durham Police to make a decision on Starmer. If he gets a penalty notice and resigns (which he's suggested he would) Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson will probably call an election against a leaderless Labour Party.
killer-heels

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:24:35 am
Apparently a resignation letter is being penned by Boris, Sky News are reporting.
west_london_red

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:25:46 am
Lusty on Today at 08:16:31 am
I'm not sure that what has happened in the US over the last few years is a good advert for a codified constitution...

The system in the UK is bonkers, and I still worry what would happen in Boris went full Trump mode, but it kind of works by accident.

The American system isnt flawed because its written down, its flawed because its flawed. Were in uncertain times, but I certainly wouldnt worry, his party is against him, Parliament is against him, hes not head of state and the only people with guns swear alligence not to him but to the Queen.
AndyMuller

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:26:33 am
Jesus Christ the likes of Matt Hancock appearing on GMB this morning is cheeky as fuck. Absolute helmet who supported this shitshow for years.
Tokyoite

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:29:03 am
TSC on Today at 07:46:07 am
Johnsons effectively testing the normal principles of democratic governance in this country.  Same as we all know who across the Atlantic.  This is unprecedented and for the good of the country he needs carried out.  Weve effectively got no government currently.  This is the UK in 2022 because a narcissistic populist liar was voted in.

That's been the case for a while to be honest.

I tend to stay away from politics for my own health but what has suddenly caused all these dodgy c*nts to pretend they have a moral compass?
BarryCrocker

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:29:56 am
killer-heels on Today at 08:24:35 am
Apparently a resignation letter is being penned by Boris, Sky News are reporting.

I'd much rather him being removed. You can't really apologise for being sacked. If he resigns he'll say he made a couple of poor decisions but in the greater scheme of things he got Brexit done, the Covid Vaxx roll-out and the UK support for the Ukraine.

Red Berry

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:31:01 am
Should start some rumours, transfer window style, about disloyalty amongst ministers and see if any get back to.Number 10. :D

Humour aside, if Labour called for a vote of no confidence in the government, all these blue snakes would march into the commons and vote it down and that would be that.

This farce isn't just about one corrupt, self entitled man child, who has casually turned a blind eye to rampant corruption, excess and immoral behaviour. It's about the people who put him there and propped him up. People who, even now, try to tell us what a great guy he is, even as they resign and leave the government paralysed and unable to function.

Whatever fig leaf of moral authority the Tory Party might have claimed to govern has been shredded. Never mind Johnson doing the decent thing and resigning. The entire Tory Party should fuck off for saddling us with a loon they can't get rid of.

It no longer matters that they can probably stitch a functional government back together if they can unite around someone else. No party should be allowed to continue to govern after an incident like this, as it shows deep psychological flaws exist within that party that allowed such a man to flourish and prosper in the first place.

We finally see what a Tory is prepared to do to stay in power if they thought they can get away with it. They've lost the moral right to govern. Not that they've ever cared about such things.
Felch Aid

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:32:08 am
It's not Boris who is the worst. This was inevitable but the sycophants who stood by him despite lying are worse. Labour must pounce on this rather than letting the Tory arses brush this under the carpet.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:33:04 am
BarryCrocker on Today at 08:29:56 am
I'd much rather him being removed. You can't really apologise for being sacked. If he resigns he'll say he made a couple of poor decisions but in the greater scheme of things he got Brexit done, the Covid Vaxx roll-out and the UK support for the Ukraine.

In fairness he does deserve credit for our support of Ukraine. Shouldnt trivialise how important it is to stand with a country when its fighting for its survival. Theres a reason hes extremely well liked in Ukraine and thats because hes not been a coward or a lap dog like Macron for example.
Elmo!

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:34:12 am
Alastair Jack really is pathetic. Imagine being the Tory Scottish Secretary of State, where Boris is at record levels of unpopularity, and they are facing a wipeout at next election, the NI and Welsh Secretary have both resigned, and he clings on without a word.
AndyMuller

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:38:24 am
Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:33:04 am
In fairness he does deserve credit for our support of Ukraine. Shouldnt trivialise how important it is to stand with a country when its fighting for its survival. Theres a reason hes extremely well liked in Ukraine and thats because hes not been a coward or a lap dog like Macron for example.

He is only doing that for his own self gain though. He doesnt give a fuck about Ukraine.
west_london_red

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:39:19 am
Elmo! on Today at 08:34:12 am
Alastair Jack really is pathetic. Imagine being the Tory Scottish Secretary of State, where Boris is at record levels of unpopularity, and they are facing a wipeout at next election, the NI and Welsh Secretary have both resigned, and he clings on without a word.

Im pretty sure I saw him (cant remember the fellas name but Im sure his job title was Secretary for Scotland) on the TV yesterday being questioned as he was walking in Westminster and he said Johnson needs to go (to be honest theres been so many people saying he should go I may be confusing him with someone else!)
Gerry Attrick

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:39:19 am
AndyMuller on Today at 08:38:24 am
He is only doing that for his own self gain though. He doesnt give a fuck about Ukraine.

Thats inconsequential at this point though. He is doing it and its helping Ukraine, thats what they care about.
AndyMuller

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:41:42 am
Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:39:19 am
Thats inconsequential at this point though. He is doing it and its helping Ukraine, thats what they care about.

Fair enough but then on the other hand you have him meeting ex KGB agents in the past.
BarryCrocker

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:42:47 am
Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:33:04 am
In fairness he does deserve credit for our support of Ukraine. Shouldnt trivialise how important it is to stand with a country when its fighting for its survival. Theres a reason hes extremely well liked in Ukraine and thats because hes not been a coward or a lap dog like Macron for example.

His rush towards supporting the Ukraine was and is a distraction to partygate and his failings in delivering on major initiatives at home.
Red Berry

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:43:05 am
