Should start some rumours, transfer window style, about disloyalty amongst ministers and see if any get back to.Number 10.Humour aside, if Labour called for a vote of no confidence in the government, all these blue snakes would march into the commons and vote it down and that would be that.This farce isn't just about one corrupt, self entitled man child, who has casually turned a blind eye to rampant corruption, excess and immoral behaviour. It's about the people who put him there and propped him up. People who, even now, try to tell us what a great guy he is, even as they resign and leave the government paralysed and unable to function.Whatever fig leaf of moral authority the Tory Party might have claimed to govern has been shredded. Never mind Johnson doing the decent thing and resigning. The entire Tory Party should fuck off for saddling us with a loon they can't get rid of.It no longer matters that they can probably stitch a functional government back together if they can unite around someone else. No party should be allowed to continue to govern after an incident like this, as it shows deep psychological flaws exist within that party that allowed such a man to flourish and prosper in the first place.We finally see what a Tory is prepared to do to stay in power if they thought they can get away with it. They've lost the moral right to govern. Not that they've ever cared about such things.