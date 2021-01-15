He needs to Waco and smell the coffee.
The bloke who was on Sky News? That was alternative reality territory
Id love to be the one to kick out all the young(ish) civil servants working for Downing Street.
Some will. Id have a party with the cleaners they verbally abused as they are marched out the door.
That will have been the SpADs.
Crosby Nick never fails.
A transfer of power to a new leader without a democratic mandate, I would completely oppose that. If we change the leader we need a new mandate from the people, not the MPs
Enjoying all the the PM needs to resign now with some dignity chat like thats still possible.
Looks like Carrie will get a job in the cabinet soon as they'll soon run out of loyal fools to fill the roles.The new strategy of using the "will of the people" argument sounds like he is going to use the Trump scorched Earth method of survival.Think he might just call an election and take the whole party down with him. We can but hope...
Tory MP Tim Loughton accuses James Duddridge of "giving Comical Ali a run for his money" on Sky News. He says "game is up" for the PM and anybody who thinks otherwise is "delusional".
The sacking of Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove is not going down well in the Conservative party. One former Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson ally tells me: Sacking Gove is revenge. But Boris is now detached from reality. He is now like Putin.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Dignity might just have sailed when they tried to bury the story of an MP catching Carrie noshing him off in his office when he was Foreign Sec.
Nadine Dorries as gone suspiciously quiet today.
oh yes we are way past dignity
Stop The Steal!https://twitter.com/lucyallan/status/1544783367136333825
