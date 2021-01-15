Poll

Should Tories be immediately called out by everyone for lying?

Yes! Call them liars every time they lie and keep repeating it
Not sure. Probably just approach it the way that's it's traditionally done
No! Lying is fine if you're a Tory
Les idiots de droite allongés ne méritent même pas le fromage
De fettvendte innavlede gobshittene lukter ost
Nid yw byrbrydau cawslyd ar gyfer yr idiotiaid gorwedd drewllyd hyn
Peynir yüzlü palyaçolar. Hayır de! onlar için peynir.
Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace  (Read 259113 times)

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,461
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7200 on: Today at 03:25:48 pm »
"How many ounces are in a pound"

What the fuck is going on?
Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7201 on: Today at 03:25:50 pm »
Brexit and intro of imperial measures PM, how many ounces in a pound?.  Lol
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,534
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7202 on: Today at 03:26:07 pm »
Fuck me. How can a man be thus under prepared?
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,447
  • Truthiness
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7203 on: Today at 03:26:24 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:22:43 pm
I once went for a basic customer service role at a University through an agency, and when I turned up for the interview found out it actually was for a head of security job. And one of the first things they asked was how I would deal with a fire at the University, whilst at the same time a gunman was shooting people in another area of the campus and I had a parent of one of the students who had caught Malaria in Africa.

And I still think my attempt at answering that was more confident than this fucktard looks right now (and I pretty much said 'Ummm....I'd probably do what the current head of security would do in such a situation'). He's getting slaughtered, surely doesn't see out the night.
Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7204 on: Today at 03:27:32 pm »
Think theyre taking the piss out of him now.
Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,436
  • Kloppite
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7205 on: Today at 03:28:38 pm »
Up to 30 resignations now.

Another PPS steps down
Craig Williams, a PPS to the Chancellor, has confirmed his resignation.
Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,433
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7206 on: Today at 03:28:51 pm »
29 30 resignations? How many people are there in the government?

While I was writing that, another one went! :lmao
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,318
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7207 on: Today at 03:28:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:50:53 pm
Its like following an overseas Ashes Test Dave.


 :wellin
Online Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,444
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7208 on: Today at 03:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:50:53 pm
Its like following an overseas Ashes Test Dave.

 :lmao
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,439
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7209 on: Today at 03:29:48 pm »
Johnson could well be living proof of bullshit getting you to the top but not keeping you there.
Offline sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 339
  • JFT 97
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7210 on: Today at 03:30:02 pm »
Sat having a few drinks in the pub and every few minutes receive notifications of another resignation. This could turn out to be an expensive half day off work if I move onto champagne with the resignation of the clown later.
Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,436
  • Kloppite
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7211 on: Today at 03:30:11 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:28:51 pm
29 resignations? How many people are there in the government?

30 now, it's like a test match when wickets are tumbling down every which way, & you can't keep up with it.
Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,433
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7212 on: Today at 03:31:20 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:30:11 pm
30 now, it's like a test match when wickets are tumbling down every which way.

Yep, just edited my first post, can't keep up!
Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,436
  • Kloppite
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7213 on: Today at 03:32:02 pm »
It's ironic that a sex scandal not involving Johnson, brings him down.
Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,436
  • Kloppite
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7214 on: Today at 03:33:25 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:31:20 pm
Yep, just edited my first post, can't keep up!

Yeah, it's sinking ship deserting the rat.
Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7215 on: Today at 03:33:30 pm »
Quote
Sir Robert Buckland, who has until now stuck by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson despite reservations, calls on him to quit.

He tells @Telegraph that 1922 committee chair Sir Graham Brady has "instruments of torture" ready to help persuade the PM to go.

https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1544690586552344578
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,534
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7216 on: Today at 03:35:02 pm »
Fuck me.

He is so stupid.
Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7217 on: Today at 03:37:01 pm »
His meeting with KGB officials being brought up now
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,318
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7218 on: Today at 03:37:12 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:28:51 pm
29 30 resignations? How many people are there in the government?

While I was writing that, another one went! :lmao

Think they said after that VONC that there were about 80 or something
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,461
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7219 on: Today at 03:38:23 pm »
He's just admitted to meeting Alexander Lebvedev without officials.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,534
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7220 on: Today at 03:38:27 pm »
Shot him now - he is done.
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,461
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7221 on: Today at 03:39:08 pm »
Shitting hell.

He's actually admitted to meeting a "former" KGB agent privately the day after a NATO summit after a Russian attack on UK soil.

Fuck.
Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,436
  • Kloppite
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7222 on: Today at 03:39:22 pm »
Everyone is just laughing at him now, aren't they?
Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,433
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7223 on: Today at 03:39:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:37:12 pm
Think they said after that VONC that there were about 80 or something

So that's a third of government resigned, because of the PM, but he "has a mandate". :lmao
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,534
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7224 on: Today at 03:39:55 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:39:22 pm
Everyone is just laughing at him now, aren't they?

It is pure hatred here.

They are fucking this c*nt over.
Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,436
  • Kloppite
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7225 on: Today at 03:40:11 pm »
31 ministers now resigned

Safeguarding minister resigns
Rachel Maclean has stood down from the government, taking the total number to 31.
Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7226 on: Today at 03:40:28 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:37:01 pm
His meeting with KGB officials being brought up now

He says he can't remember details, but is then able to name the location of a meeting (I think he said Eastleigh)
Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,248
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7227 on: Today at 03:40:55 pm »
I must remember when I'm asked about meeting a Russian mole/spy on my own, to mumble something then look at the floor
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,461
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7228 on: Today at 03:42:00 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 03:40:28 pm
He says he can't remember details, but is then able to name the location of a meeting (I think he said Eastleigh)

This is by far the biggest admission he's ever made.

It's worth a judge led enquiry in itself. May would need to answer for what she knew aswell.

It's treason.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,534
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7229 on: Today at 03:42:01 pm »
The amount of dirt that will come out on this charlatan will be scary.
Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,436
  • Kloppite
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7230 on: Today at 03:43:02 pm »
Is there going to be any minister left, that's not in the cabinet, with the amount of resignations?
Online CraigR2323

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 95
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7231 on: Today at 03:43:13 pm »
"Perhaps Mr Gove, if he's still with us, can look at that"

 ;D
Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7232 on: Today at 03:43:15 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:42:00 pm
This is by far the biggest admission he's ever made.

It's worth a judge led enquiry in itself. May would need to answer for what she knew aswell.

It's treason.

Putin played him and Trump like a tune.
Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,471
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7233 on: Today at 03:43:20 pm »
"perhaps minister so and so and minister gove can look at that, if they're still with us"

:lmao
Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,248
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7234 on: Today at 03:43:40 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:42:01 pm
The amount of dirt that will come out on this charlatan will be scary.

and after it does, what will happen...

A/ Prison
B/ High Paid Job

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,606
  • IFWT
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7235 on: Today at 03:44:39 pm »
Is Treason still a hanging offence?
Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,031
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7236 on: Today at 03:44:49 pm »
Sir Robert Syms MP
@RobertSyms
It is clearly time for the Prime Minister to accept he has lost the confidence of the Parliamentary Party and go with dignity. I have submitted a letter to Graham Brady MP calling for a change in rules and a ballot .

https://twitter.com/RobertSyms/status/1544682985429110789

Allowed myself a wry smile at all the Tory brexiters wanting a second vote because they've changed their minds since the first.
Offline sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 339
  • JFT 97
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7237 on: Today at 03:44:50 pm »
Is that admittance a plea for his backers to help him out otherwise the only rat left on a piece of flotsam from the now sunken ship tells all?
Back to my wine 🍷
Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,472
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7238 on: Today at 03:45:03 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 03:43:20 pm
"perhaps minister so and so and minister gove can look at that, if they're still with us"

:lmao


@benglaze
Caroline Nokes asking about safeguarding, presumably unaware the Safeguarding Minister quit two minutes ago
Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,693
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7239 on: Today at 03:45:08 pm »
