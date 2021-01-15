I once went for a basic customer service role at a University through an agency, and when I turned up for the interview found out it actually was for a head of security job. And one of the first things they asked was how I would deal with a fire at the University, whilst at the same time a gunman was shooting people in another area of the campus and I had a parent of one of the students who had caught Malaria in Africa. And I still think my attempt at answering that was more confident than this fucktard looks right now (and I pretty much said 'Ummm....I'd probably do what the current head of security would do in such a situation'). He's getting slaughtered, surely doesn't see out the night.
Its like following an overseas Ashes Test Dave.
29 resignations? How many people are there in the government?
30 now, it's like a test match when wickets are tumbling down every which way.
Yep, just edited my first post, can't keep up!
Sir Robert Buckland, who has until now stuck by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson despite reservations, calls on him to quit.He tells @Telegraph that 1922 committee chair Sir Graham Brady has "instruments of torture" ready to help persuade the PM to go.
29 30 resignations? How many people are there in the government?While I was writing that, another one went!
Think they said after that VONC that there were about 80 or something
Everyone is just laughing at him now, aren't they?
His meeting with KGB officials being brought up now
He says he can't remember details, but is then able to name the location of a meeting (I think he said Eastleigh)
This is by far the biggest admission he's ever made.It's worth a judge led enquiry in itself. May would need to answer for what she knew aswell.It's treason.
The amount of dirt that will come out on this charlatan will be scary.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
"perhaps minister so and so and minister gove can look at that, if they're still with us"
https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1544690586552344578
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 28 queries.
[Server Load: 0.32]