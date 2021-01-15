The PM refusing to resign when he no longer commands the confidence of his MPs is unprecedented



Because in a practical sense, there's no point carrying on. Any legislation you tried to bring forward would be defeated until you got the message. The country would be at a standstill, and the public would surely take it out on the party involved at the next GE.But the fact remains that if there was a literal leader-in-waiting then they would get a shot at forming a government once a VoNC has passed. Whatever Johnson tries to do afterwards is irrelevant, the speaker would probably be able to have him removed physically from the chamber if he tried to sit on the govt. front benches.