There's going to a confidence vote of Tory MPs to get rid of Boris.



That's not the same as Vote of No Confidence in the Government, by all MPs in the Commons, which could force a general election if another Government could not be formed without one.



I know that's what I was saying if he refused to resign as PM even if he lost a leadership election, the only way he could be forced to leave would be if there was a Vote of No Confidence in the government which would then trigger a general electionAll normal rules and procedures appear to be off the table with this bloke, he will literally have to be dragged out kicking and screaming