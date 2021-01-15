Poll

Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace

Online Ray K

Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Reply #7040 on: Today at 12:42:20 pm
@lewis_goodall
Labour MP Peter Dowd: "Given the Prime Minister doesn't like walkouts and strikes- what legislation will the PM be introducing to prevent further walkouts and strikes from his cabinet colleagues and junior ministers?"

 :D
Logged
Online Linudden

Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Reply #7041 on: Today at 12:42:27 pm
Footage of an enraged Bozo trying to reign in cabinet members has been released :wave

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kotWv4MCxNI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kotWv4MCxNI</a>

Head in the sand and all that.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Reply #7042 on: Today at 12:42:31 pm
Will Javid put the boot in here?
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Reply #7043 on: Today at 12:43:03 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 12:37:28 pm
There's going to a confidence vote of Tory MPs to get rid of Boris.

That's not the same as Vote of No Confidence in the Government, by all MPs in the Commons, which could force a general election if another Government could not be formed without one.
I know that's what I was saying if he refused to resign as PM even if he lost a leadership election, the only way he could be forced to leave would be if there was a Vote of No Confidence in the government which would then trigger a general election

All normal rules and procedures appear to be off the table with this bloke, he will literally have to be dragged out kicking and screaming
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Reply #7044 on: Today at 12:44:27 pm
This has to be it.
Online ShakaHislop

Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Reply #7045 on: Today at 12:44:32 pm
Even Javid's resignation speeches are dull.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #7046 on: Today at 12:45:16 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 12:44:32 pm
Even Javid's resignation speeches are dull.

It's getting good now
Online rob1966

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #7047 on: Today at 12:46:10 pm
Just say outright that you were lied to Javid
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #7048 on: Today at 12:46:56 pm
I can't work out if he's Lord Raglan or Captain Nolan.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #7049 on: Today at 12:47:01 pm
It's getting very good now
