He's just trotted out the 20,000 Police line yet no-one reminds him that we lost over 23,000 because of their cuts. We're still way behind where we were.



In everythingLike this 'biggest tax cut in n.. years...' ignores the ton of tax raises the Tories have imposedThe number of police increased means they have less now than the ones they axed when they took overSame with NursesAnd then all the Police Stations, Fire Stations, Ambulance Stations, Hospitals, Schools, Colleges and the decimation of councils and..... well to be honest, this post could be 200 pages long and still get nowhere near the sheer number of things they've fucked up in this countryAnd people still vote for them.Absolutely fucking unreal.