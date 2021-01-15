Poll

Should Tories be immediately called out by everyone for lying?

Yes! Call them liars every time they lie and keep repeating it
Not sure. Probably just approach it the way that's it's traditionally done
No! Lying is fine if you're a Tory
Les idiots de droite allongés ne méritent même pas le fromage
De fettvendte innavlede gobshittene lukter ost
Nid yw byrbrydau cawslyd ar gyfer yr idiotiaid gorwedd drewllyd hyn
Peynir yüzlü palyaçolar. Hayır de! onlar için peynir.
Author Topic: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?

Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6840 on: Yesterday at 10:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:18:04 pm
They have been in government for 15 years, with manifestos covering all areas of policy. They have a single core policy, but a single issue party does not run a government for 15 years.

The issue is that in the UK national media, you generally only see the SNP when they are talking about independence. I can understand why it appears like that is the only thing they talk about. You don't get much coverage of their actions in Holyrood.

I do think they made a mistake back in 2019 though, along with the Lib Dems, but the Labour party were a shambles for years and the country was in stalemate.

The SNP are the most pro-EU party in the UK. Even the Lib Dems have accepted Brexit now.
that's probably a fair point in your second paragraph and the reason they are popular and keep winning the elections is down to the Independence issue and the people who back it. It's why the Greens and SNP are in government and the pro-Union vote being split three ways doesn't help either.

I don't want Scottish independence because I think that would lead to a chain of events where Wales would also go down the pro-indepedence route and I think that would be a disaster for Wales as a country but that's for another day and another topic
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6841 on: Yesterday at 10:36:21 pm »
Even the shitrag has turned on him (saw the front page while watching the news btw).
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6842 on: Yesterday at 10:41:21 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 10:17:45 pm
Is Zahawi just in it for a pay off? Surely taking that role now is srupid from a career point of view. It won't last.

I can only think his thinking is broadly:

- SOMEONE has to be the Chancellor. It cannot be vacant. It's the most important Ministerial post.
- He has a narrative of - look, I did this for the country in a cost of living crisis, like I did for vaccines etc.

But yeah it's fucking nuts.

Realistically it was him or Dorries or Truss, so if he's fucked his career to save us from them then go for it.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6843 on: Yesterday at 10:43:06 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 10:17:45 pm
Is Zahawi just in it for a pay off? Surely taking that role now is srupid from a career point of view. It won't last.

There are some positives, he gains profile with the public, if he can deliver a tax cut, he gains popularity.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6844 on: Yesterday at 10:45:36 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:15:56 pm
he wouldn't have a choice it's written into the Tory Party rules, he would have to stand down as party leader but not as PM which would potentially allow him to call a General Election if the vote went against him

I'm so fuzzy on this.

If he lost a vote of confidence he's still the Prime Minister.

Technically - does he even NEED to call a GE in that situation? (It'd be a good revenge move for him). It'd need to be proven he didn't command a majority in the house. I can see him making that happen. That would mean Tory MPs were voting down their own government and lead to a merri-go-round of who can command a majority of a few weeks...
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6845 on: Yesterday at 10:47:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:43:06 pm
There are some positives, he gains profile with the public, if he can deliver a tax cut, he gains popularity.
wouldn't surprise me if we have an announcement that there will be a tax cut for 2023 rather than 2024 like Sunak planned before the Summer reccess
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6846 on: Yesterday at 10:48:33 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:47:51 pm
wouldn't surprise me if we have an announcement that there will be a tax cut for 2023 rather than 2024 like Sunak planned before the Summer reccess

He'd need to fucking do it tomorrow. They're toast.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6847 on: Yesterday at 10:50:56 pm »
All those who've stayed are fucking idiots.

He destroys everyone he comes into contact with. Everyone is discardable to his ego.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6848 on: Yesterday at 10:52:05 pm »
Solicitor General gone now.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6849 on: Yesterday at 10:52:11 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:45:36 pm
I'm so fuzzy on this.

If he lost a vote of confidence he's still the Prime Minister.

Technically - does he even NEED to call a GE in that situation? (It'd be a good revenge move for him). It'd need to be proven he didn't command a majority in the house. I can see him making that happen. That would mean Tory MPs were voting down their own government and lead to a merri-go-round of who can command a majority of a few weeks...
it would be unprecedented I think, it is customary for the incumbent to remain as PM whilst the next leader is chosen, I think Cameron stood down immediately and skulked off immediately after the chaos he caused.

As soon as a new Tory leader is elected they would usually automatically become the PM, the same with Labour when Tony Blair stood down, again I think he immediately resigned as PM too, although I could be wrong.

As we know though Johnson cares nothing about the traditions of parliamentary process so who knows what he would try and do
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6850 on: Yesterday at 10:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:52:11 pm
it would be unprecedented I think, it is customary for the incumbent to remain as PM whilst the next leader is chosen, I think Cameron stood down immediately and skulked off immediately after the chaos he caused.

As soon as a new Tory leader is elected they would usually automatically become the PM, the same with Labour when Tony Blair stood down, again I think he immediately resigned as PM too, although I could be wrong.

As we know though Johnson cares nothing about the traditions of parliamentary process so who knows what he would try and do

In both Cameron and Blair's cases their successors were appointed immediately unopposed (also technically neither of them were beaten in a formal vote of confidence, they just saw the writing on the wall). The Tories aren't going to coallesce around an obvious successor like Labour did with Brown.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6851 on: Yesterday at 10:56:02 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:48:33 pm
He'd need to fucking do it tomorrow. They're toast.
yes I don't think there is any way back from this, however, I thought the same after Thatcher went and then 1992 happened and that was on the back of the Tories with a comfortable majority, although 102 seats I think rather than the 80 Johnson has
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6852 on: Yesterday at 11:01:49 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:55:50 pm
In both Cameron and Blair's cases their successors were appointed immediately unopposed (also technically neither of them were beaten in a formal vote of confidence, they just saw the writing on the wall). The Tories aren't going to coallesce around an obvious successor like Labour did with Brown.
just checked and Tony Blair did actually resign as Labour leader in May which triggered the leadership process and then stood down as PM in June so there was a period when he was PM but not Labour leader.

The Tories did have a contest, Leadsom got to the final ballot which was to members but she pulled out so there was no final vote, May got confirmed as she was the only one left in the race
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6853 on: Yesterday at 11:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:56:02 pm
yes I don't think there is any way back from this, however, I thought the same after Thatcher went and then 1992 happened and that was on the back of the Tories with a comfortable majority, although 102 seats I think rather than the 80 Johnson has

I think if Johnson somehow stays on for an election the Tories could lose the majority in England. Under any Tory leader I don't see them retaining a majority in the UK... (which probably leads to a spiral of elections)
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6854 on: Yesterday at 11:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:01:49 pm
just checked and Tony Blair did actually resign as Labour leader in May which triggered the leadership process and then stood down as PM in June so there was a period when he was PM but not Labour leader.

The Tories did have a contest, Leadsom got to the final ballot which was to members but she pulled out so there was no final vote, May got confirmed as she was the only one left in the race

Yeah both true - but he did technically go on his own terms and set his own time, and it was a more consentual wait for Brown. (He was pushed, but in a very behind the scenes/out in public but not on the ballot kinda way).

Christ forgot Andrea Leadsom was once nearly our PM.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6855 on: Yesterday at 11:04:46 pm »
Quote
New @YouGov snap poll finds that 54% of 2019 Conservative voters say Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson should resign, up 20pts from 34% on 9th June. (But just one in five Brits think that he actually *will* resign).

https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1544436211632295939

The vote of no confidence was held on the 6th of June.

Quote
The number of Britons who want Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson to resign has reached a new high, at 69%.

The majority of 2019 Conservative voters (54%) also want to see the PM go, the first time this has been higher than the number who want him to stay (33%)

https://twitter.com/YouGov/status/1544425921435901952
« Reply #6856 on: Yesterday at 11:04:55 pm »
Johnson is basically Trump

Wonder if he'll get number ten stormed if they try and force him out of the door?
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6857 on: Yesterday at 11:05:33 pm »


 ;D
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6858 on: Yesterday at 11:05:46 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:01:27 pm
No, Johnson does not need to call a general election if he loses a VoNC. what will happen is Johnson resigns as PM, there will be a leadership contest voted on by Tory MPs
 
that's not true, the Tories choose the leader of their party, yes that means that the leader is the PM but they are two separate roles.

For example, the Tory leader could be a member of the House of Lords but the Prime Minister I think now has to sit in the House of Commons.

He does not have to resign if he is not the leader of the Tory Party, he would have to offer his resignation to the Queen and if he chooses to remain then he would have to be removed by the MPs if all parties in a vote of no confidence which I now believe leads to a General Election as the FTPA has now been repealed
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6859 on: Yesterday at 11:07:56 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:04:42 pm
Yeah both true - but he did technically go on his own terms and set his own time, and it was a more consentual wait for Brown. (He was pushed, but in a very behind the scenes/out in public but not on the ballot kinda way).

Christ forgot Andrea Leadsom was once nearly our PM.
yes that's true with Blair, there was no public fall out and Brown was essentially the heir, yes I'm sure many people blanked that from their memory! 🙈
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6860 on: Yesterday at 11:11:57 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:05:46 pm
that's not true, the Tories choose the leader of their party, yes that means that the leader is the PM but they are two separate roles.

For example, the Tory leader could be a member of the House of Lords but the Prime Minister I think now has to sit in the House of Commons.

He does not have to resign if he is not the leader of the Tory Party, he would have to offer his resignation to the Queen and if he chooses to remain then he would have to be removed by the MPs if all parties in a vote of no confidence which I now believe leads to a General Election as the FTPA has now been repealed

Not sure how it works regarding PM, could Johnson stay PM, but leave the Tory party if he loses another VoNC?
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6861 on: Yesterday at 11:12:39 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:05:46 pm
that's not true, the Tories choose the leader of their party, yes that means that the leader is the PM but they are two separate roles.

For example, the Tory leader could be a member of the House of Lords but the Prime Minister I think now has to sit in the House of Commons.

He does not have to resign if he is not the leader of the Tory Party, he would have to offer his resignation to the Queen and if he chooses to remain then he would have to be removed by the MPs if all parties in a vote of no confidence which I now believe leads to a General Election as the FTPA has now been repealed

I don't think the bit in bold is true.

The Commons would just need to pass a motion stating they have confidence in the Government led by the new Tory leader. Just threaten any Tory thinking of rebelling on that vote with the removal of the whip (with a replacement candidate being picked for any subsequent election)
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6862 on: Yesterday at 11:12:48 pm »
I think for the first time since 2005, I'm genuinely confident Labour are going to win the GE
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6863 on: Yesterday at 11:17:14 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 11:12:39 pm
I don't think the bit in bold is true.

The Commons would just need to pass a motion stating they have confidence in the Government led by the new Tory leader. Just threaten any Tory thinking of rebelling on that vote with the removal of the whip (with a replacement candidate being picked for any subsequent election)
yes that might well be the case, not entirely sure, there is this

The Cabinet Manual says that a PM "will normally be the accepted leader of a political party that commands the majority of the House of Commons", but it does not say that this must be the case.

I guess that usually allows for a minority government, any normal person would not let it come to that but Johnson will cling on desperately to the bitter end and will try anything I think
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6864 on: Yesterday at 11:24:38 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 11:12:48 pm
I think for the first time since 2005, I'm genuinely confident Labour are going to win the GE

Cant see beyond a hung parliament sad to say
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6865 on: Yesterday at 11:47:21 pm »
Boris, survival instinct of a cockroach
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6866 on: Yesterday at 11:52:49 pm »
one insane take, one good take

Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6867 on: Yesterday at 11:53:40 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 11:12:48 pm
I think for the first time since 2005, I'm genuinely confident Labour are going to win the GE

Still think the Tories hang on after an inevitable rebranding post Johnson. If (might be a big if) they can manage internal conflict enough to hold off an election until 2024.

Is a shame that Labour are a useless twat of a party too.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6868 on: Today at 12:03:26 am »
No 10 slaps down universities minister for saying Free Speech Bill will allow Holocaust deniers to speak

Quote
Thursday 13 May 2021 19:04

The universities minister has been slapped down by No 10 after saying a new Free Speech Bill will permit Holocaust deniers to speak on campuses.

Michelle Donelan sparked an outcry when she said universities will face a legal duty requiring them to allow in the likes of historian David Irving  with the threat of fines if they did not.

Obviously it would depend on what they are saying, whether they were straying into racism or straying into hate crimes, Ms Donelan said.

The minister was then pushed on whether Holocaust deniers would have the right to speak  and could demand compensation if blocked  because such denial is lawful in this country.

There is a difference between condoning and supporting something when standing up for free speech, she replied, on BBC Radio 4.

But, after the comments were widely criticised, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons spokesman contradicted Ms Donelan, saying: Holocaust denial is not something that the government would ever accept.

Asked if the prime minister agreed with the minister, the spokesman replied: No  and, asked if he believed Holocaust denial is antisemitic, he said: Yes.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/holocaust-denial-universities-michele-donelan-b1846924.html
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6869 on: Today at 12:03:47 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:53:40 pm
Still think the Tories hang on after an inevitable rebranding post Johnson. If (might be a big if) they can manage internal conflict enough to hold off an election until 2024.

Is a shame that Labour are a useless twat of a party too.


Yes, they know how to stab a loser in the back and pretend they never existed when they look like losing


Hague, Howard, May, Duncan-Smith, Thatcher, Heath etc


Labour are good at electing the wrong leader who convince themselves they can personally lead the party to victory when everyone else knows they can't


Foot, Kinnock, Corbyn, Milliband, Brown, Starmer?


If only John Smith had looked after his heart
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6870 on: Today at 12:20:03 am »
Anyone heard from Gove?
