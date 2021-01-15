I'm so fuzzy on this.



If he lost a vote of confidence he's still the Prime Minister.



Technically - does he even NEED to call a GE in that situation? (It'd be a good revenge move for him). It'd need to be proven he didn't command a majority in the house. I can see him making that happen. That would mean Tory MPs were voting down their own government and lead to a merri-go-round of who can command a majority of a few weeks...



it would be unprecedented I think, it is customary for the incumbent to remain as PM whilst the next leader is chosen, I think Cameron stood down immediately and skulked off immediately after the chaos he caused.As soon as a new Tory leader is elected they would usually automatically become the PM, the same with Labour when Tony Blair stood down, again I think he immediately resigned as PM too, although I could be wrong.As we know though Johnson cares nothing about the traditions of parliamentary process so who knows what he would try and do