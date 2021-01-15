Is Zahawi just in it for a pay off? Surely taking that role now is srupid from a career point of view. It won't last.
I can only think his thinking is broadly:
- SOMEONE has to be the Chancellor. It cannot be vacant. It's the most important Ministerial post.
- He has a narrative of - look, I did this for the country in a cost of living crisis, like I did for vaccines etc.
But yeah it's fucking nuts.
Realistically it was him or Dorries or Truss, so if he's fucked his career to save us from them then go for it.