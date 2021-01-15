Poll

Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?

Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
They have been in government for 15 years, with manifestos covering all areas of policy. They have a single core policy, but a single issue party does not run a government for 15 years.

The issue is that in the UK national media, you generally only see the SNP when they are talking about independence. I can understand why it appears like that is the only thing they talk about. You don't get much coverage of their actions in Holyrood.

I do think they made a mistake back in 2019 though, along with the Lib Dems, but the Labour party were a shambles for years and the country was in stalemate.

The SNP are the most pro-EU party in the UK. Even the Lib Dems have accepted Brexit now.
that's probably a fair point in your second paragraph and the reason they are popular and keep winning the elections is down to the Independence issue and the people who back it. It's why the Greens and SNP are in government and the pro-Union vote being split three ways doesn't help either.

I don't want Scottish independence because I think that would lead to a chain of events where Wales would also go down the pro-indepedence route and I think that would be a disaster for Wales as a country but that's for another day and another topic
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Even the shitrag has turned on him (saw the front page while watching the news btw).
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Is Zahawi just in it for a pay off? Surely taking that role now is srupid from a career point of view. It won't last.

I can only think his thinking is broadly:

- SOMEONE has to be the Chancellor. It cannot be vacant. It's the most important Ministerial post.
- He has a narrative of - look, I did this for the country in a cost of living crisis, like I did for vaccines etc.

But yeah it's fucking nuts.

Realistically it was him or Dorries or Truss, so if he's fucked his career to save us from them then go for it.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Is Zahawi just in it for a pay off? Surely taking that role now is srupid from a career point of view. It won't last.

There are some positives, he gains profile with the public, if he can deliver a tax cut, he gains popularity.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
he wouldn't have a choice it's written into the Tory Party rules, he would have to stand down as party leader but not as PM which would potentially allow him to call a General Election if the vote went against him

I'm so fuzzy on this.

If he lost a vote of confidence he's still the Prime Minister.

Technically - does he even NEED to call a GE in that situation? (It'd be a good revenge move for him). It'd need to be proven he didn't command a majority in the house. I can see him making that happen. That would mean Tory MPs were voting down their own government and lead to a merri-go-round of who can command a majority of a few weeks...
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
There are some positives, he gains profile with the public, if he can deliver a tax cut, he gains popularity.
wouldn't surprise me if we have an announcement that there will be a tax cut for 2023 rather than 2024 like Sunak planned before the Summer reccess
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
wouldn't surprise me if we have an announcement that there will be a tax cut for 2023 rather than 2024 like Sunak planned before the Summer reccess

He'd need to fucking do it tomorrow. They're toast.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
All those who've stayed are fucking idiots.

He destroys everyone he comes into contact with. Everyone is discardable to his ego.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Solicitor General gone now.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
I'm so fuzzy on this.

If he lost a vote of confidence he's still the Prime Minister.

Technically - does he even NEED to call a GE in that situation? (It'd be a good revenge move for him). It'd need to be proven he didn't command a majority in the house. I can see him making that happen. That would mean Tory MPs were voting down their own government and lead to a merri-go-round of who can command a majority of a few weeks...
it would be unprecedented I think, it is customary for the incumbent to remain as PM whilst the next leader is chosen, I think Cameron stood down immediately and skulked off immediately after the chaos he caused.

As soon as a new Tory leader is elected they would usually automatically become the PM, the same with Labour when Tony Blair stood down, again I think he immediately resigned as PM too, although I could be wrong.

As we know though Johnson cares nothing about the traditions of parliamentary process so who knows what he would try and do
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
it would be unprecedented I think, it is customary for the incumbent to remain as PM whilst the next leader is chosen, I think Cameron stood down immediately and skulked off immediately after the chaos he caused.

As soon as a new Tory leader is elected they would usually automatically become the PM, the same with Labour when Tony Blair stood down, again I think he immediately resigned as PM too, although I could be wrong.

As we know though Johnson cares nothing about the traditions of parliamentary process so who knows what he would try and do

In both Cameron and Blair's cases their successors were appointed immediately unopposed (also technically neither of them were beaten in a formal vote of confidence, they just saw the writing on the wall). The Tories aren't going to coallesce around an obvious successor like Labour did with Brown.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
He'd need to fucking do it tomorrow. They're toast.
yes I don't think there is any way back from this, however, I thought the same after Thatcher went and then 1992 happened and that was on the back of the Tories with a comfortable majority, although 102 seats I think rather than the 80 Johnson has
