Author Topic: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6400 on: Yesterday at 08:49:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:44:12 pm
I suspect the answer is more that expectations are higher.  We dont accept that shit any more.

 :o
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6401 on: Yesterday at 08:52:33 pm »
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6402 on: Yesterday at 08:54:34 pm »
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6403 on: Yesterday at 08:55:47 pm »


The english public will still keep defending and voting for them.
Starmer & Rayner will be forced to resign before Bunter ever does.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6404 on: Yesterday at 08:59:27 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:36:29 pm
I was pretty young at the time, but this seems like its worse then the Tory sleazy of the mid 90s? Unfortunately the country has lost its collective moral compass.

Seems like the same party doing much the same things. And of course there was that list from 2017:

Quote
It is a list that nobody wants to be on: a spreadsheet with the names of 40 Tory MPs and ministers and allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct, almost all of which are unverified.

The document has been shared widely among MPs, staff and increasing numbers of journalists, and briefly describes some as having affairs, being inappropriate with female and male staff or in other cases as handsy in taxis.

https://amp.theguardian.com/world/2017/oct/31/who-is-handsy-in-taxis-spreadsheet-of-sexual-allegations-alarms-tories

Thankfully our great & fearless British press were there to investigate these claims thoroughly spend the intervening five years mostly attacking the opposition.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6405 on: Yesterday at 09:02:49 pm »
Completely fucking normal.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6406 on: Yesterday at 11:02:40 pm »
Another normal day for The Tories.  What is most worrying is at least 30% of the electorate will be voting for them at the next general election.   
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6407 on: Yesterday at 11:04:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:26:53 pm

The second time he has had to resign for inappropriate sexual conduct.


No action taken.

https://twitter.com/pippacrerar/status/1542590086944096259?s=21&t=UVKn8-nAt8b7yr4Xze9p9g

Horribly written letter, too.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6408 on: Today at 08:14:42 am »
I hope the people of Tamworth vote him out but Im not sure they will, Tories seem to forgive all kinds of sexual perverts that you wouldnt let into your house but they seem quite happy to vote for them
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6409 on: Today at 08:18:16 am »
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 11:04:39 pm
Horribly written letter, too.

To be fair to him, If I were that drunk the night before I wouldn't be that coherent the next morning :P

It's just more ammunition for Labour and more rope for the tories to continue to hang themselves.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6410 on: Today at 08:32:44 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 08:14:42 am
I hope the people of Tamworth vote him out but Im not sure they will, Tories seem to forgive all kinds of sexual perverts that you wouldnt let into your house but they seem quite happy to vote for them

You just have to look at the Deputy Speakers antics a few years ago to realise what a sordid bunch they are.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6411 on: Today at 09:10:39 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:44:12 pm
I suspect the answer is more that expectations are higher.  We don’t accept that shit any more.

And it’s not solely a Tory problem, it goes across all parties

It might sound odd, but I rhink this is right. Also the media is prepared to write more.

Just think of all the sex abuse trials of the last years - grooming and abusing girls was normal in some.circles. Gettimg drunk was just what men do. Looking after the old boys was the correct way of doing business. All of that is likely still happening, but now public opinion is that it is wrong.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6412 on: Today at 09:17:45 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:52:33 pm
He writes a column on alcoholic drinks ffs

https://news.sky.com/story/conservative-party-whip-christopher-pincher-resigns-after-drinking-too-much-and-embarrassing-myself-on-night-out-12643407

Has anybody properly scrutinised this incident?

I'm sure if they did they would find that, deep down, the real blame lies with Labour.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6413 on: Today at 09:27:32 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:17:45 am
Has anybody properly scrutinised this incident?

I'm sure if they did they would find that, deep down, the real blame lies with Labour Corbyn The unions The EU.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6414 on: Today at 10:13:35 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:10:39 am
It might sound odd, but I rhink this is right. Also the media is prepared to write more.

Just think of all the sex abuse trials of the last years - grooming and abusing girls was normal in some.circles. Gettimg drunk was just what men do. Looking after the old boys was the correct way of doing business. All of that is likely still happening, but now public opinion is that it is wrong.
That ties in with a thought I had yesterday about, erm how many PL player are currently unavailable. It's not a big number but the ones we have strong suspicuions on and the self preening one are probably more than the entire number prior to 2020.
Admittedly if getting drunk was a resignable offence then I doubt I'd ever have a job. Keeping my hands to myself when drunk is what matters I think .
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6415 on: Today at 10:23:46 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:10:39 am
It might sound odd, but I rhink this is right. Also the media is prepared to write more.

Just think of all the sex abuse trials of the last years - grooming and abusing girls was normal in some.circles. Gettimg drunk was just what men do. Looking after the old boys was the correct way of doing business. All of that is likely still happening, but now public opinion is that it is wrong.

I think we as a society accept less - MeToo and being fairer

But being right wing? You don't act better.

I'd love to see a study on right wing personal conduct. I mean, think why Woke has such vicious opposition.

At this point I just assume you need to be corrupt to be a Tory. You can have whatever values you like as long as you don't hurt people, but to align with this lot? Even when just voting as a member of the public?

You'd have to be compromised in some way.
