I suspect the answer is more that expectations are higher. We don’t accept that shit any more.



And it’s not solely a Tory problem, it goes across all parties



It might sound odd, but I rhink this is right. Also the media is prepared to write more.Just think of all the sex abuse trials of the last years - grooming and abusing girls was normal in some.circles. Gettimg drunk was just what men do. Looking after the old boys was the correct way of doing business. All of that is likely still happening, but now public opinion is that it is wrong.