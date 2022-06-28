Not sure if this is the perfect thread for this, but about halfway in when it gets to Johnson's time as mayor and his influence on the whole Olympics mess, it sure paints a clear picture of the man. As it's a long read (and since it's not paywalled) I won't fully post it here:https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/jun/30/a-massive-betrayal-how-londons-olympic-legacy-was-sold-out
Just two quotes:
"Johnsons reelection as mayor in 2012, bolstered by Olympic excitement, gave him a thirst for further control over the shape of the legacy. He disbanded the previous legacy company and formed the London Legacy Development Corporation, modelled on the London Docklands Development Corporation, which spawned Canary Wharf in the 1980s. He then installed himself as chair, and expanded its planning powers over a wider area. In what has since become a Johnsonian trademark, it was an unparalleled power grab. He set up a board stuffed quite outrageously with people who supported his own interests, as one insider put it."
...
"The speed had knock-on effects. It greatly affected the housing affordability, said a former board member. The original development calculations were based on an appreciation of land values over time, but the earlier we developed the sites, the less money we would get for them. Sitting in meetings with Boris, you constantly found that these big decisions were made without a lot of thought process. You would suggest that certain decisions might come with additional costs, and he would just say: What do you mean, costs?
I can totally picture Johnson sitting there saying 'What do you mean, costs?' The man is so bereft of deeper thinking and just generally clueless, clearly only after his own gains and those for his buddies, trying to create a (perceived) legacy that will make him the 21st century Churchill, it's beyond words.