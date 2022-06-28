John Crace wrote a piece in todays Guardian examining Simon Cases appearance before a committee of MPs. Case stonewalled and obfuscated, and Crace concluded in his usual humorous and sardonic way that this dreadful government, and its behaviour, had coincided with a Civil Service head with a similar lack of propriety.This was a well written response in the comments following, which I think is worthy of sharing because it gets to the heart of the problem - the rot that set in and then spread, when Johnson was elected:One of the most dangerous trends with this government is the dismantling of checks on government power and calling it "accountability". Don't like what an independent ECHR has to say about government breaching human rights? Just withdraw from its judgements and say you're making things more accountable to MPs (by which they really mean government, not parliament). Don't like what your last two independent ethics advisers had to say? Just don't replace them and say it's better to be held to account by parliament than by unelected officials (which is where this is going).It is a fallacy that democracy simply equals elections and majority rule. Democracies have learned that voting on its own can be a recipe for populism and a route to tyranny. Arguably, checks and balances and protection of minority rights (in the sense of those that do not share the majority view) are as important, maybe even more so, for a society to hold its government to account and prevent the abuse of power. The members of this government either don't understand or care about that. Drunk on the power of a big majority of largely biddable MPs bought off with an extraordinary number of ministerial and quasi-ministerial roles, they are setting about dismantling elements of the state and society designed to keep government power in check, from the courts to inconvenient state-owned but independent media outlets. The rest they just ignore, abusing the weakness of the UK's reliance on convention to ensure a functioning balance of power.Simon Case is the perfect cabinet secretary in this scenario - credibility shot with the civil service he notionally leads as well as the wider public, compromised by his close association with ministers found to have broken the law and failure to do anything about it. Under his stewardship, gone is the capacity of the civil service to act as a moderating influence on the worst instincts of ministers.