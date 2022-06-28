Poll

Should Tories be immediately called out by everyone for lying?

Yes! Call them liars every time they lie and keep repeating it
Not sure. Probably just approach it the way that's it's traditionally done
No! Lying is fine if you're a Tory
Les idiots de droite allongés ne méritent même pas le fromage
De fettvendte innavlede gobshittene lukter ost
Nid yw byrbrydau cawslyd ar gyfer yr idiotiaid gorwedd drewllyd hyn
Peynir yüzlü palyaçolar. Hayır de! onlar için peynir.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6360 on: June 28, 2022, 02:39:46 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on June 28, 2022, 08:54:55 am
I mentioned this in a humerous thread, but what I've never understood is how some thick monied bastard from a rich family goes into Politics and is clearly as fucking stupid as they come can then get appointed to run a Government office like the MoJ or the NHS or whatever with ABSOLUTELY NO LIFE OR BUSINESS OR DEPARTMENT OR WORKING KNOWLEDGE OR SKILLS.

I used to do work for the UK Government in the past and the inbred Tory dickhead that 'ran it' was a clueless fucker with the intelligence of a brain-damaged ant. All he did was syphon off the money to their mates and spouses and fuck the department and the country. It's still fucked today and this damage this dickhead did will be here for a very, very long time.

I don't get it. Why is this allowed to happen?

I think there should be a law where before a Minister 'takes control' of a department, they must, by law, work in that department at a junior level and be shown how it works, what it does and how to run it.

I'm trying to think of all the brilliant Labour ministers over the years who would have been unqualified under your proposed scheme. Heres's two famous ones. Nye Bevan, coal-miner - no chance of a job as Minister of Health and therefore no NHS. Ernest Bevin, docker - no chance of a job as Foreign Secretary and therefore no Atlantic Alliance and no NATO.

In fact traditionally the most common problem in democratic government is of Cabinet Ministers "going native" - ie adopting the manners and the policies of the department they are head of. This makes them creatures of Whitehall, perpetuating old ways of doing things simply because they are old. The comedy series 'Yes Minister' turned this into a joke of course. Your scheme would surely entrench this problem even more.

The uselessness of the present government and of Ministers like Truss, Patel and Raab isn't to do with them lacking knowledge of the folkways of their Departments. It's to do with rank stupidity and raw prejudice. These individuals are unfit for office. And giving them some inside experience of the departments they are managing would do nothing to enhance their skills or improve their character. They are simply rotten.
Last Edit: June 28, 2022, 04:20:37 pm by Yorkykopite
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6361 on: June 28, 2022, 02:43:31 pm
Quote from: PaulF on June 28, 2022, 02:24:37 pm
Can anyone afford not to back him?

Its getting to that stage now.
People need to make their voices heard.
Our human rights are gone next, we'll officially be a police state then.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6362 on: June 28, 2022, 05:23:41 pm
I see, Truss makes herself even more stupid than she already is, which is some achievement.

Liz Truss fails to name time she challenged Gulf state on human rights

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-61969458
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6363 on: June 28, 2022, 05:26:38 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on June 28, 2022, 05:23:41 pm
I see, Truss makes herself even more stupid than she already is, which is some achievement.

Liz Truss fails to name time she challenged Gulf state on human rights

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-61969458

I love Truss. She is so awful and cant even speak properly. I am praying she replaces Boris.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6364 on: June 28, 2022, 05:32:12 pm
BBC are publishing it, so they want to make her sound as thick as she is, which will help Boris
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6365 on: June 28, 2022, 05:49:25 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on June 28, 2022, 05:23:41 pm
I see, Truss makes herself even more stupid than she already is, which is some achievement.

Liz Truss fails to name time she challenged Gulf state on human rights

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-61969458


Truss with another great advert for UK membership of the Customs Union and the accompanying EU trade deals that come with it.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6366 on: June 28, 2022, 05:56:12 pm
Truss is that stupid, i believe she failed her bimbo exams, apparently she got an F. ;D
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6367 on: June 28, 2022, 06:02:07 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on June 28, 2022, 05:56:12 pm
Truss is that stupid, i believe she failed her bimbo exams, apparently she got an F. ;D


She thinks she got an 'E' cos she misunderstood when the teacher told her she'd F'd up
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6368 on: June 28, 2022, 06:03:14 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 28, 2022, 06:02:07 pm

She thinks she got an 'E' cos she misunderstood when the teacher told her she'd F'd up

Yep. ;D
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6369 on: June 28, 2022, 08:50:25 pm
Think Roe Vs wade won't reach these shores?

They already have

https://twitter.com/MirrorPolitics/status/1541778555088011264?t=PZvlxoBkXoNlhjuLaDTOjA&s=19.

Fuck Danny Kruger
Fuck the Tory party
Fuck the government
Fuck all men that think this way
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6370 on: June 28, 2022, 09:49:59 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on June 28, 2022, 05:26:38 pm
I love Truss. She is so awful and cant even speak properly. I am praying she replaces Boris.
I'm sure that were Trustt not the favourite to replace Johnson that the Tories would have thrown Johnson out with the rubbish.  Apparently Truss polls very well with the local Tory groups but she would very quickly lose all the gains Johnson made in 2019.

I like MPs that have some real life experience and Truss must have had a hard life because, apparently, she's only 46.  I'm not sure if I was more surprised by that or by number 10 spokespeople claiming Johnson has a regular morning workout routine.  The Darth Vader effect.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6371 on: June 28, 2022, 10:03:23 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on June 28, 2022, 08:50:25 pm
Think Roe Vs wade won't reach these shores?

They already have

https://twitter.com/MirrorPolitics/status/1541778555088011264?t=PZvlxoBkXoNlhjuLaDTOjA&s=19.

Fuck Danny Kruger
Fuck the Tory party
Fuck the government
Fuck all men that think this way

Prue Leith can fuck off as well.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6372 on: June 28, 2022, 10:14:16 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on June 27, 2022, 03:32:51 pm
All fair points but we've only had one majority Labour government in most of our lifetimes and that was characterised by being a smidge to the left of centre (and right of centre on some issues).  I'm not sure there's any voting system that would see a left leaning Labour gain a majority anytime soon for many reasons.

I think PR could be a boon for Labour if they used it as an opportunity to return to being the party of workers and bang that drum as loudly as possible.  At the moment it all feels a bit half-hearted and apologetic for fear of upsetting the wavering conservatives they're also trying to woo.  Leave the Lib Dems to fight the Tories on that middle ground - something that Labour can't do at the moment as realistically they need a good share of those votes.

Corbyn for all his faults did get 40% and 32% of the vote share in 2017 and 2019 respectively.  Even the 2019 GE would have led to a Labour-led coalition in all likelihood with the Lib Dems, SNP and the Greens (combined 50.3% of votes!).

Corbyn delivered Brexit and that will fuck the country and the people in the UK for the forseeable future
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6373 on: June 28, 2022, 10:19:46 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on June 28, 2022, 09:49:59 pm
I'm sure that were Trustt not the favourite to replace Johnson that the Tories would have thrown Johnson out with the rubbish.  Apparently Truss polls very well with the local Tory groups but she would very quickly lose all the gains Johnson made in 2019.

I like MPs that have some real life experience and Truss must have had a hard life because, apparently, she's only 46.  I'm not sure if I was more surprised by that or by number 10 spokespeople claiming Johnson has a regular morning workout routine.  The Darth Vader effect.

She was a Remainer, and come the leadership contest the other Leavers will just gang up on her I suspect.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6374 on: June 28, 2022, 10:27:24 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 28, 2022, 02:39:46 pm
I'm trying to think of all the brilliant Labour ministers over the years who would have been unqualified under your proposed scheme. Heres's two famous ones. Nye Bevan, coal-miner - no chance of a job as Minister of Health and therefore no NHS. Ernest Bevin, docker - no chance of a job as Foreign Secretary and therefore no Atlantic Alliance and no NATO.

In fact traditionally the most common problem in democratic government is of Cabinet Ministers "going native" - ie adopting the manners and the policies of the department they are head of. This makes them creatures of Whitehall, perpetuating old ways of doing things simply because they are old. The comedy series 'Yes Minister' turned this into a joke of course. Your scheme would surely entrench this problem even more.

The uselessness of the present government and of Ministers like Truss, Patel and Raab isn't to do with them lacking knowledge of the folkways of their Departments. It's to do with rank stupidity and raw prejudice. These individuals are unfit for office. And giving them some inside experience of the departments they are managing would do nothing to enhance their skills or improve their character. They are simply rotten.


I've never been to university, just some thick, fat bastard that opines occasionally

but

These people are the richest of the rich, the creme of the creme, the top of their educational attainment and even to me, they seem pretty stupid and monumentally thick

Why is this?
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6375 on: June 28, 2022, 10:51:21 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on June 28, 2022, 10:27:24 pm
I've never been to university, just some thick, fat bastard that opines occasionally

but

These people are the richest of the rich, the creme of the creme, the top of their educational attainment and even to me, they seem pretty stupid and monumentally thick

Why is this?
Surely you don't think they got into university because of their academic prowess?, I went to a really good university, and most of the Tory rich kids there were complete morons.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6376 on: June 28, 2022, 10:59:56 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June 28, 2022, 10:51:21 pm
Surely you don't think they got into university because of their academic prowess?, I went to a really good university, and most of the Tory rich kids there were complete morons.

I have never been in that world. Working at 15. Got a HND by accident and worked all my life

I feel disappointed because I've always held people with degrees as something special and something I don't feel like I could have attained and it's disappointing because these people are honestly fucking thick
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6377 on: June 28, 2022, 11:40:49 pm
You can buy whatever you want in this world, Andy.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6378 on: Yesterday at 11:02:11 am
John Crace wrote a piece in todays Guardian examining Simon Cases appearance before a committee of MPs. Case stonewalled and obfuscated, and Crace concluded in his usual humorous and sardonic way that this dreadful government, and its behaviour, had coincided with a Civil Service head with a similar lack of propriety.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jun/28/simon-case-refuses-come-clean-dirty-work-boris-johnson?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

This was a well written response in the comments following, which I think is worthy of sharing because it gets to the heart of the problem - the rot that set in and then spread, when Johnson was elected:

One of the most dangerous trends with this government is the dismantling of checks on government power and calling it "accountability". Don't like what an independent ECHR has to say about government breaching human rights? Just withdraw from its judgements and say you're making things more accountable to MPs (by which they really mean government, not parliament). Don't like what your last two independent ethics advisers had to say? Just don't replace them and say it's better to be held to account by parliament than by unelected officials (which is where this is going).

It is a fallacy that democracy simply equals elections and majority rule. Democracies have learned that voting on its own can be a recipe for populism and a route to tyranny. Arguably, checks and balances and protection of minority rights (in the sense of those that do not share the majority view) are as important, maybe even more so, for a society to hold its government to account and prevent the abuse of power. The members of this government either don't understand or care about that. Drunk on the power of a big majority of largely biddable MPs bought off with an extraordinary number of ministerial and quasi-ministerial roles, they are setting about dismantling elements of the state and society designed to keep government power in check, from the courts to inconvenient state-owned but independent media outlets. The rest they just ignore, abusing the weakness of the UK's reliance on convention to ensure a functioning balance of power.

Simon Case is the perfect cabinet secretary in this scenario - credibility shot with the civil service he notionally leads as well as the wider public, compromised by his close association with ministers found to have broken the law and failure to do anything about it. Under his stewardship, gone is the capacity of the civil service to act as a moderating influence on the worst instincts of ministers.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6379 on: Yesterday at 11:35:09 am
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:02:11 am
John Crace wrote a piece in todays Guardian examining Simon Cases appearance before a committee of MPs. Case stonewalled and obfuscated, and Crace concluded in his usual humorous and sardonic way that this dreadful government, and its behaviour, had coincided with a Civil Service head with a similar lack of propriety.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jun/28/simon-case-refuses-come-clean-dirty-work-boris-johnson?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

This was a well written response in the comments following, which I think is worthy of sharing because it gets to the heart of the problem - the rot that set in and then spread, when Johnson was elected:

One of the most dangerous trends with this government is the dismantling of checks on government power and calling it "accountability". Don't like what an independent ECHR has to say about government breaching human rights? Just withdraw from its judgements and say you're making things more accountable to MPs (by which they really mean government, not parliament). Don't like what your last two independent ethics advisers had to say? Just don't replace them and say it's better to be held to account by parliament than by unelected officials (which is where this is going).

It is a fallacy that democracy simply equals elections and majority rule. Democracies have learned that voting on its own can be a recipe for populism and a route to tyranny. Arguably, checks and balances and protection of minority rights (in the sense of those that do not share the majority view) are as important, maybe even more so, for a society to hold its government to account and prevent the abuse of power. The members of this government either don't understand or care about that. Drunk on the power of a big majority of largely biddable MPs bought off with an extraordinary number of ministerial and quasi-ministerial roles, they are setting about dismantling elements of the state and society designed to keep government power in check, from the courts to inconvenient state-owned but independent media outlets. The rest they just ignore, abusing the weakness of the UK's reliance on convention to ensure a functioning balance of power.

Simon Case is the perfect cabinet secretary in this scenario - credibility shot with the civil service he notionally leads as well as the wider public, compromised by his close association with ministers found to have broken the law and failure to do anything about it. Under his stewardship, gone is the capacity of the civil service to act as a moderating influence on the worst instincts of ministers.


The comment is worthy of being a Guardian article in itself!

Sadly, the dismantling of checks and balances doesn't strike any sort of chord with the majority of people in this country, who make voting decisions based on trivial crap like "who do I reckon would be more fun to go for a pint with?".
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6380 on: Yesterday at 11:40:21 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June 28, 2022, 10:51:21 pm
Surely you don't think they got into university because of their academic prowess?, I went to a really good university, and most of the Tory rich kids there were complete morons.
With very small class sizes, very well paid teachers, very well resourced classrooms and support from specialist tutors even Johnsons can reach adulthood with a wealth of qualifications.  The dullest of the tribe will at the very least be introduced to the right people to give them a head-start into the 'right' careers.

I house shared with a former head boy from a private school and he was a nice bloke but the gap between how he viewed his academic abilities and his actual academic abilities was vast.  He was adamant the reason he was flunking whilst us state comp plebs did well was because his course was so much more difficult (another mate on the same course as him was almost permanently stoned and ended up with a first class degree...).  He's now running his dad's business and employing lots of very smart people so it all worked out well in the end.

In my experience you can understand within five minutes of talking to someone if they know their stuff or not, as long as you know your stuff.  If the people interviewing have themselves blagged it then it just compounds the problem.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6381 on: Yesterday at 11:41:18 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:35:09 am

The comment is worthy of being a Guardian article in itself!

Sadly, the dismantling of checks and balances doesn't strike any sort of chord with the majority of people in this country, who make voting decisions based on trivial crap like "who do I reckon would be more fun to go for a pint with?".

Indeed. And the realisation of the depth of the problem is thoroughly depressing.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6382 on: Yesterday at 11:42:15 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:40:21 am
With very small class sizes, very well paid teachers, very well resourced classrooms and support from specialist tutors even Johnsons can reach adulthood with a wealth of qualifications.  The dullest of the tribe will at the very least be introduced to the right people to give them a head-start into the 'right' careers.

I house shared with a former head boy from a private school and he was a nice bloke but the gap between how he viewed his academic abilities and his actual academic abilities was vast.  He was adamant the reason he was flunking whilst us state comp plebs did well was because his course was so much more difficult (another mate on the same course as him was almost permanently stoned and ended up with a first class degree...).  He's now running his dad's business and employing lots of very smart people so it all worked out well in the end.

In my experience you can understand within five minutes of talking to someone if they know their stuff or not, as long as you know your stuff.  If the people interviewing have themselves blagged it then it just compounds the problem.

Was his name Tim?
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6383 on: Yesterday at 11:46:19 am
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:42:15 am
Was his name Tim?
"David but call me Dave" (not that one!)

He was a notch or three above Tim-nice-but-dim but I'd be interested to see how he attributes his status as a millionaire running a business with a few thousand staff.  Not that I'm jealous, much  ;D
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6384 on: Yesterday at 12:23:08 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:40:21 am


In my experience you can understand within five minutes of talking to someone if they know their stuff or not, as long as you know your stuff.  If the people interviewing have themselves blagged it then it just compounds the problem.

Or the interviewers have the same school tie.

Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:46:19 am
He was a notch or three above Tim-nice-but-dim but I'd be interested to see how he attributes his status as a millionaire running a business with a few thousand staff.  Not that I'm jealous, much  ;D

At least he's bright enough to let bright people around him run the company, rather than think he knows what to do and run it to the wall.
Shame our PM is about as bright as 20 lumens bulb.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6385 on: Today at 10:49:15 am
From private eye..

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6386 on: Today at 12:37:00 pm
Gives a different meaning to 'Withdrawal Agreement'.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6387 on: Today at 01:06:20 pm
Oh god. I need eye bleach
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6388 on: Today at 01:50:48 pm
Think we all need this

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6389 on: Today at 04:58:39 pm
Never was in any doubt with her but the first part of the thread title has been conclusively proved. You couldn't write a more toe-curlingly thick character than Dorries if you tried.

https://twitter.com/danroan/status/1542492751006162944?t=Y1NUeHHJDK_11n3o9PojtA&s=19
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6390 on: Today at 05:24:42 pm
Quote from: Disregarder on Today at 04:58:39 pm
Never was in any doubt with her but the first part of the thread title has been conclusively proved. You couldn't write a more toe-curlingly thick character than Dorries if you tried.

https://twitter.com/danroan/status/1542492751006162944?t=Y1NUeHHJDK_11n3o9PojtA&s=19

Just lost another section of the Red Wall with that comment.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6391 on: Today at 05:33:09 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:24:42 pm
Just lost another section of the Red Wall with that comment.
Gets my vote for more caring about egg chasers.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6392 on: Today at 05:47:08 pm
Quote from: Disregarder on Today at 04:58:39 pm
Never was in any doubt with her but the first part of the thread title has been conclusively proved. You couldn't write a more toe-curlingly thick character than Dorries if you tried.

https://twitter.com/danroan/status/1542492751006162944?t=Y1NUeHHJDK_11n3o9PojtA&s=19

Just when you think Truss is the most stupidest person in Christendom, Dorries says hold my beer. :butt :wanker
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6393 on: Today at 05:55:08 pm
Not sure if this is the perfect thread for this, but about halfway in when it gets to Johnson's time as mayor and his influence on the whole Olympics mess, it sure paints a clear picture of the man. As it's a long read (and since it's not paywalled) I won't fully post it here:

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/jun/30/a-massive-betrayal-how-londons-olympic-legacy-was-sold-out

Just two quotes:

"Johnsons reelection as mayor in 2012, bolstered by Olympic excitement, gave him a thirst for further control over the shape of the legacy. He disbanded the previous legacy company and formed the London Legacy Development Corporation, modelled on the London Docklands Development Corporation, which spawned Canary Wharf in the 1980s. He then installed himself as chair, and expanded its planning powers over a wider area. In what has since become a Johnsonian trademark, it was an unparalleled power grab. He set up a board stuffed quite outrageously with people who supported his own interests, as one insider put it."
...
"The speed had knock-on effects. It greatly affected the housing affordability, said a former board member. The original development calculations were based on an appreciation of land values over time, but the earlier we developed the sites, the less money we would get for them. Sitting in meetings with Boris, you constantly found that these big decisions were made without a lot of thought process. You would suggest that certain decisions might come with additional costs, and he would just say: What do you mean, costs?

I can totally picture Johnson sitting there saying 'What do you mean, costs?' The man is so bereft of deeper thinking and just generally clueless, clearly only after his own gains and those for his buddies, trying to create a (perceived) legacy that will make him the 21st century Churchill, it's beyond words.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6394 on: Today at 06:05:27 pm
Honestly, while the stupidy and greed of those in power is both astonishing and annoying, what I really don't understand is how anyone can vote for them, and why there isn't any sort of resistance to the shite they come up with.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6395 on: Today at 07:37:47 pm
The Private Eye story does at least explain how Gavin Williamson got his knighthood.

In all seriousness, yet again this is stuff that would finish off a politician normally. A Foreign Secretary caught receiving a blowjob from his much younger mistress while married to someone undergoing cancer treatment? Putting aside the sheer morals of it all (and Im not judgemental but it strikes at the very heart of the character of the man), it also opens up the possibility that hes compromised for blackmail.

Literally no other person would have gone through that and then become Prime Minister. 
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6396 on: Today at 08:26:53 pm

The second time he has had to resign for inappropriate sexual conduct.


No action taken.

https://twitter.com/pippacrerar/status/1542590086944096259?s=21&t=UVKn8-nAt8b7yr4Xze9p9g
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6397 on: Today at 08:36:29 pm
I was pretty young at the time, but this seems like its worse then the Tory sleazy of the mid 90s? Unfortunately the country has lost its collective moral compass.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Reply #6398 on: Today at 08:44:12 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:36:29 pm
I was pretty young at the time, but this seems like its worse then the Tory sleazy of the mid 90s? Unfortunately the country has lost its collective moral compass.
There was the guy who died with an orange in his mouth whilst attempting autoasphixiation.

But to be fair that was self harm.

I suspect the answer is more that expectations are higher.  We dont accept that shit any more.

And its not solely a Tory problem, it goes across all parties

Note that he want be sacked.  Why not? Because he did the right thing and stepped down.

For inappropriate sexual conduct.  Again.

Why do we put up with this?  The rest of public services would see him sacked.
Last Edit: Today at 08:46:10 pm by TepidT2O
