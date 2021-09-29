Poll

Author Topic: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers  (Read 240625 times)

Online PatriotScouser

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6320 on: Today at 01:56:18 pm »
on Andy Burnham you can go right off someone!!!

Proportional representation would be the end of the Labour Party.

Where would people like myself go? To the Corbynite left party of the useless social democrat-Lib Demmy party? No thanks. Some of us are Labour.
Online thaddeus

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6321 on: Today at 02:38:42 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:56:18 pm
on Andy Burnham you can go right off someone!!!

Proportional representation would be the end of the Labour Party.

Where would people like myself go? To the Corbynite left party of the useless social democrat-Lib Demmy party? No thanks. Some of us are Labour.
You'd just vote Labour.  There's no reason PR should be damaging for the Labour Party and certainly not to the extent of the party ceasing to exist.

The differences are that your vote will always count in the national totting up (Good!) but you may end up in an area that votes in a Labour MP but is lumbered with an MP from another party (Bad!).  Of course you could also end up in an area that voted something other than Labour but still gets a Labour MP (Good - although not for those who voted for the majority candidate!).
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6322 on: Today at 02:43:32 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:56:18 pm
on Andy Burnham you can go right off someone!!!

Proportional representation would be the end of the Labour Party.

Where would people like myself go? To the Corbynite left party of the useless social democrat-Lib Demmy party? No thanks. Some of us are Labour.
So. You'd like to replace this majority government voted in by a minority of the population with another majority government voted in by a different minority of the population.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Elmo!

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6323 on: Today at 02:51:15 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:56:18 pm
Where would people like myself go?

This is such a bizarre response to something that would give people a lot more genuine choice on who to vote for than the existing setup.
Online oldfordie

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6324 on: Today at 03:05:52 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:38:42 pm
You'd just vote Labour.  There's no reason PR should be damaging for the Labour Party and certainly not to the extent of the party ceasing to exist.

The differences are that your vote will always count in the national totting up (Good!) but you may end up in an area that votes in a Labour MP but is lumbered with an MP from another party (Bad!).  Of course you could also end up in an area that voted something other than Labour but still gets a Labour MP (Good - although not for those who voted for the majority candidate!).
I think you have to accept there's no perfect system. there are downsides  and upsides to FPTP. the same applies to PR. I would hope the PR supporters don't just plough ahead arguing for PR then being stuck with it when all the problems start to arrive decades later. be too late then.
The whole argument people are making for PR right now is to stop future extreme right governments like this government from ever holding a serious majority.
That means there will never be a Tory majority government in power to pass right wing Tory policy's into law and that's a good thing without doubt but if people believe this then they have to accept it must mean the end of any Labour majority government ever taking power to pass policy's we think will improve society etc.
There are other problems and they need to be acknowledged as well but I think this argument of PR being nothing to fear for the Labour party can't be right.
If people want to accept PR will damage the chances of a Majority Labour government and I know some do then that's fine at least we know the positives and the negatives rather than just pushing it through.
Online thaddeus

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6325 on: Today at 03:32:51 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:05:52 pm
I think you have to accept there's no perfect system. there are downsides  and upsides to FPTP. the same applies to PR. I would hope the PR supporters don't just plough ahead arguing for PR then being stuck with it when all the problems start to arrive decades later. be too late then.
The whole argument people are making for PR right now is to stop future extreme right governments like this government from ever holding a serious majority.
That means there will never be a Tory majority government in power to pass right wing Tory policy's into law and that's a good thing without doubt but if people believe this then they have to accept it must mean the end of any Labour majority government ever taking power to pass policy's we think will improve society etc.
There are other problems and they need to be acknowledged as well but I think this argument of PR being nothing to fear for the Labour party can't be right.
If people want to accept PR will damage the chances of a Majority Labour government and I know some do then that's fine at least we know the positives and the negatives rather than just pushing it through.
All fair points but we've only had one majority Labour government in most of our lifetimes and that was characterised by being a smidge to the left of centre (and right of centre on some issues).  I'm not sure there's any voting system that would see a left leaning Labour gain a majority anytime soon for many reasons.

I think PR could be a boon for Labour if they used it as an opportunity to return to being the party of workers and bang that drum as loudly as possible.  At the moment it all feels a bit half-hearted and apologetic for fear of upsetting the wavering conservatives they're also trying to woo.  Leave the Lib Dems to fight the Tories on that middle ground - something that Labour can't do at the moment as realistically they need a good share of those votes.

Corbyn for all his faults did get 40% and 32% of the vote share in 2017 and 2019 respectively.  Even the 2019 GE would have led to a Labour-led coalition in all likelihood with the Lib Dems, SNP and the Greens (combined 50.3% of votes!).
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6326 on: Today at 04:01:06 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:56:18 pm
on Andy Burnham you can go right off someone!!!

Proportional representation would be the end of the Labour Party.

Where would people like myself go? To the Corbynite left party of the useless social democrat-Lib Demmy party? No thanks. Some of us are Labour.

Its great you think the current Labour party gives you a political home.  For many its made them homeless.

Others have addressed your issue with PR.
Online PaulF

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6327 on: Today at 04:05:34 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:05:52 pm
Labour majority government ever taking power to pass policy's we think will improve society etc.
There are other problems and they need to be acknowledged as well but I think this argument of PR being nothing to fear for the Labour party can't be right.

Assuming PR means, minority labour. I think some of the more socialist ideas may still make law as it will be mainly Lib Dems and Greens making up the rest and I don't think they would necessarily be fundamentally opposed to 'good' policies.
Online oldfordie

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6328 on: Today at 04:11:15 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:32:51 pm
All fair points but we've only had one majority Labour government in most of our lifetimes and that was characterised by being a smidge to the left of centre (and right of centre on some issues).  I'm not sure there's any voting system that would see a left leaning Labour gain a majority anytime soon for many reasons.

I think PR could be a boon for Labour if they used it as an opportunity to return to being the party of workers and bang that drum as loudly as possible.  At the moment it all feels a bit half-hearted and apologetic for fear of upsetting the wavering conservatives they're also trying to woo.  Leave the Lib Dems to fight the Tories on that middle ground - something that Labour can't do at the moment as realistically they need a good share of those votes.

Corbyn for all his faults did get 40% and 32% of the vote share in 2017 and 2019 respectively.  Even the 2019 GE would have led to a Labour-led coalition in all likelihood with the Lib Dems, SNP and the Greens (combined 50.3% of votes!).
I would be covering old ground going to deep. the Lib Dems are Labours temporary allies right now and to be honest I find the likely hood of a far left led Labour party forming a coalition/alliance with the Lib Dems very unlikely.
We all have to reconsider our views over time especially when we are given good reason. if Scotland gains independence then Labour loose a bigger my enemies enemy allies than the Lib Dems. we may end with even more Tory majority governments once Scotland are gone which might actually mean another reason to support PR.
I think we have to blame the system that allows politicians to lie repeatedly without fear of any serious consequences to win those massive majority's rather than change the voting system to stop them.
Online PatriotScouser

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6329 on: Today at 04:13:53 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:01:06 pm
Its great you think the current Labour party gives you a political home.  For many its made them homeless.

Others have addressed your issue with PR.

If you look at my post history you'll see my feelings on the Party, I'm mindful derailing this thread.

But my last point on PR. Lib Dems are much more closely aligned with one-nation tories than they'll ever be with Labour. Once the tories get a one-nation leader back again, Lib Dems will have no problems entering a coalition or a confidence and supply with them. Maybe not in the next GE. But certainly when the dust settles and if we had PR, then in the next decade or so in the 2030s and beyond, if the tories get back to a one-nation leader ala Cameron or Major then Lib Dems would have no problems aligning with them.

I want a Labour Govt. With Labour policies which won't be watered down by compromising with other parties in a PR system. FPTP for me is the best system to get that.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6330 on: Today at 04:27:57 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 04:13:53 pm
If you look at my post history you'll see my feelings on the Party, I'm mindful derailing this thread.

But my last point on PR. Lib Dems are much more closely aligned with one-nation tories than they'll ever be with Labour. Once the tories get a one-nation leader back again, Lib Dems will have no problems entering a coalition or a confidence and supply with them. Maybe not in the next GE. But certainly when the dust settles and if we had PR, then in the next decade or so in the 2030s and beyond, if the tories get back to a one-nation leader ala Cameron or Major then Lib Dems would have no problems aligning with them.

I want a Labour Govt. With Labour policies which won't be watered down by compromising with other parties in a PR system. FPTP for me is the best system to get that.

Well based on the rhetoric from the Shadow Cabinet, that wont be happening. 
Online west_london_red

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6331 on: Today at 04:34:23 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 04:13:53 pm
If you look at my post history you'll see my feelings on the Party, I'm mindful derailing this thread.

But my last point on PR. Lib Dems are much more closely aligned with one-nation tories than they'll ever be with Labour. Once the tories get a one-nation leader back again, Lib Dems will have no problems entering a coalition or a confidence and supply with them. Maybe not in the next GE. But certainly when the dust settles and if we had PR, then in the next decade or so in the 2030s and beyond, if the tories get back to a one-nation leader ala Cameron or Major then Lib Dems would have no problems aligning with them.

I want a Labour Govt. With Labour policies which won't be watered down by compromising with other parties in a PR system. FPTP for me is the best system to get that.

100% with this myself. And in our current political make up there would be a permanent Lib Dem presence in government, it will always be Lib Lab or Con Dem pretty much all the time and I cant say thats an idea I like.
