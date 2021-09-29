You'd just vote Labour. There's no reason PR should be damaging for the Labour Party and certainly not to the extent of the party ceasing to exist.



The differences are that your vote will always count in the national totting up (Good!) but you may end up in an area that votes in a Labour MP but is lumbered with an MP from another party (Bad!). Of course you could also end up in an area that voted something other than Labour but still gets a Labour MP (Good - although not for those who voted for the majority candidate!).



I think you have to accept there's no perfect system. there are downsides and upsides to FPTP. the same applies to PR. I would hope the PR supporters don't just plough ahead arguing for PR then being stuck with it when all the problems start to arrive decades later. be too late then.The whole argument people are making for PR right now is to stop future extreme right governments like this government from ever holding a serious majority.That means there will never be a Tory majority government in power to pass right wing Tory policy's into law and that's a good thing without doubt but if people believe this then they have to accept it must mean the end of any Labour majority government ever taking power to pass policy's we think will improve society etc.There are other problems and they need to be acknowledged as well but I think this argument of PR being nothing to fear for the Labour party can't be right.If people want to accept PR will damage the chances of a Majority Labour government and I know some do then that's fine at least we know the positives and the negatives rather than just pushing it through.