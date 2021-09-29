Poll

Author Topic: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers  (Read 238928 times)

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6280 on: Today at 10:38:05 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:44:32 am
Wilf? Thats what he called him?
Hopefully, the Johnsons - in the event they have a daughter - will resist the temptation to have children with rhyming names.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6281 on: Today at 11:25:10 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:13:33 am
Reminds me of that Coupling episode where Patrick gets called Wilf and takes it as an insult.

Also, Wilf is 2. What would a 2 year old be doing in a treehouse? Johnson really does believe he'll be PM for a generation, doesn't he? I'm sure some other Tory no-mark said last year his ambition was to have a longer tenure than Thatcher's .

The article said in autumn 2020, so he'd have barely been 6 months old then.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6282 on: Today at 02:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:13:33 am
Reminds me of that Coupling episode where Patrick gets called Wilf and takes it as an insult.

Also, Wilf is 2. What would a 2 year old be doing in a treehouse? Johnson really does believe he'll be PM for a generation, doesn't he? I'm sure some other Tory no-mark said last year his ambition was to have a longer tenure than Thatcher's .

He intends it to be a job for life and then pass it on to one the kids.
A fucking dictator.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6283 on: Today at 03:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:38:05 am
Hopefully, the Johnsons - in the event they have a daughter - will resist the temptation to have children with rhyming names.

What rhymes with Wilf though? Bilf? I can't think of any girls name that rhymes.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6284 on: Today at 03:58:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:29:48 pm
What rhymes with Wilf though? Bilf? I can't think of any girls name that rhymes.

Milf?  Oh wait, that's something else entirely...
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6285 on: Today at 04:14:49 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:29:48 pm
What rhymes with Wilf though? Bilf? I can't think of any girls name that rhymes.
There is only one word I can think of which rhymes with 'Wilf'.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:58:56 pm
Milf?  Oh wait, that's something else entirely...
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6286 on: Today at 07:03:19 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:14:49 pm
There is only one word I can think of which rhymes with 'Wilf'.

How about Gilf..... ;)
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6287 on: Today at 07:07:54 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:03:19 pm
How about Gilf..... ;)
I had to look up that. Obviously, a more niche interest! :P
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6288 on: Today at 07:09:15 pm »
Burnham speaking sense:

Andy Burnham says Labour must seize moment and back proportional representation

Writing in the Observer, mayor of Manchester says Tory byelection defeats should open the way for consensus and radical reform

Quote
Labour should back proportional representation for Westminster elections to allow more cooperation between political parties on a programme of urgently needed social reform, says Andy Burnham.

Writing for the Observer in the aftermath of two byelection defeats for the Tories, brought about in part by tactical voting by Labour and Liberal Democrat supporters, the mayor of Greater Manchester says PR should be at the heart of an entirely new approach to politics and policymaking.

Burnham insists he is not talking about any form of electoral pact involving Labour and other parties, and that his intervention is not part of a leadership bid against Keir Starmer. This is nothing of the sort, he says. I am doing this because I want Keir to seize the moment.

But off the back of the byelections, he argues there is now an opportunity for the Tories opponents to work together more. Doing so, they could create a political system in which power is spread more evenly and fairly, rather than being concentrated in what he describes as a small Whitehall elite as a result of a first-past-the-post election system, which traditionally has favoured the Tories.

Changing the voting system, a move likely to boost small parties and increase the chances of coalitions, would foster a spirit of consensus and agreement on other radical and necessary elements of political modernisation, such as replacing the House of Lords with an elected second chamber and more devolution.

What I am proposing is cooperating now on a programme for political reform. At a grassroots level, Labour is moving towards support for PR, he says.

If the party as a whole were to embrace it, it paves the way for agreement with other parties on wider reforms: an elected senate of the nations and regions to replace the Lords and maximum devolution of power out of Westminster.

These new structures, with the number of MPs from different parties better reflecting the votes cast, would then pave the way for cooperation and consensus on key challenges facing the country, the Manchester mayor suggests.

Instead, todays Conservative government was an example of paralysis and dysfunction, in which the governing party was seeking division with its opponents in a desperate effort to stay in power, rather than focusing on the urgent national issues affecting the British people.

Just when we needed a grown-up government, we got one which is not governing but is campaigning for its own survival by inflaming divides and starting fights, Burnham writes.

A spirit of cooperation was needed on issues such as housing, social care, and public services, with the same urgency as after the second world war.

Burnham adds: My starter for10 would be: good housing as a human right in UK law and a major council housebuilding programme to make it real; a higher basic minimum income for all and the end to insecure employment; social care on NHS terms and a substantial increase in mental health spending: and the re-nationalisation of rail and re-regulation of bus services.

Whatever the precise policy programme, the enormity of the change needed cant be denied and will require consensus and political foundations to sustain it for a generation or more.

Labour policy is not to support PR for Westminster elections although several motions on the issue will be put to the partys conference in September. The countrys largest union Unison recently backed PR for Westminster elections at its annual conference in a move welcomed by electoral reform campaigners as a huge boost.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jun/25/andy-burnham-says-labour-must-seize-moment-and-back-proportional-representation
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6289 on: Today at 07:24:58 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:09:15 pm
Burnham speaking sense:

Andy Burnham says Labour must seize moment and back proportional representation

Writing in the Observer, mayor of Manchester says Tory byelection defeats should open the way for consensus and radical reform

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jun/25/andy-burnham-says-labour-must-seize-moment-and-back-proportional-representation
Absolutely. I argued this only yesterday and have done for a while here. It is imperative that there are root and branch changes to how elections are held and government operates in the UK. I'm on board with everything Burnham suggests there.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6290 on: Today at 07:51:47 pm »
Johnson eying up Zelensky to speak at the Tory Party conference.

Youd hope hed see through this
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6291 on: Today at 08:04:06 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:51:47 pm
Johnson eying up Zelensky to speak at the Tory Party conference.

Youd hope hed see through this

Shameless, opportunistic, conniving twat with no honour, no scruples and no conscience.

Surely his time will soon be up?
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6292 on: Today at 09:23:05 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 08:04:06 pm
Shameless, opportunistic, conniving twat with no honour, no scruples and no conscience.

Surely his time will soon be up?

Will go in the Autumn.  That gives him another four months to do more damage to the Tories but unfortunately more damage to the country. 
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6293 on: Today at 09:29:07 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 01:14:46 am
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson planned £150,000 treehouse for son Wilf at Chequers

https://archive.ph/DImZ6#selection-1043.0-1453.249
Urgh.  Lord Brownlow (/any other donor) gifts Johnson (/any other Tory MP) a relatively small sum of money in exchange for a contract or policy change costing the taxpayer a sum many times larger.  Robert Jenrick saving Richard Desmond over £40m from an infrastructure levy to Tower Hamlets council comes to mind - not a bad return on a £10k investment to the Tory party!

And they have the bare-faced cheek to criticise Labour receiving funding from unions.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6294 on: Today at 09:32:27 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:51:47 pm
Johnson eying up Zelensky to speak at the Tory Party conference.

Youd hope hed see through this
Johnson will imply that Ukraine will get a few £bn of high tech heavy artillery to convince Zelensky to take part.  By the time Zelensky realises Johnson has given him his Billy Bunter slingshot and some third-hand water cannons it will be too late.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6295 on: Today at 09:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:09:15 pm
Burnham speaking sense:

Andy Burnham says Labour must seize moment and back proportional representation

Writing in the Observer, mayor of Manchester says Tory byelection defeats should open the way for consensus and radical reform

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jun/25/andy-burnham-says-labour-must-seize-moment-and-back-proportional-representation
Burnham gets it.  The kind of policies he's outlined there will never receive a better reception than right now.  I think you'd be hard-pressed to find a person that knows what Labour's main policies are at the moment and "we're not the Tories" will only take them so far.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6296 on: Today at 10:08:45 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:09:15 pm
Burnham speaking sense:

Andy Burnham says Labour must seize moment and back proportional representation

Writing in the Observer, mayor of Manchester says Tory byelection defeats should open the way for consensus and radical reform

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jun/25/andy-burnham-says-labour-must-seize-moment-and-back-proportional-representation

This is exactly what Blair should have done in the 90s and a key reason why his premiership was such a waste.

PR would also be the end of the Tories having unlimited power to wreak havoc and pillage and wreck the country with 40% of the vote, while the majority of the electorate that backed other parties are basically ignored in Westminster. For all the shit Nick Clegg has to answer for, at least the Lib Dems reigned in a lot of the worst excesses of the Tories in that 2010-2015 parliament and the policy successes were generally theirs. If you have PR, then any future Tory government would be reigned in by other parties.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6297 on: Today at 10:41:16 pm »
Burnham blows with the wind, he likes PR at present because Labour members like it and he wants the leadership.

AV may have been a pretty shit form of PR but he didn't want to campaign on it either way when there was the referendum on it.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6298 on: Today at 10:46:19 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:41:16 pm
Burnham blows with the wind, he likes PR at present because Labour members like it and he wants the leadership.

AV may have been a pretty shit form of PR but he didn't want to campaign on it either way when there was the referendum on it.

He can but he's admitted he's grown and seen things differently since leaving the Westminster bubble. We also know ourselves he will fight and battle for a cause he believes in.

Look at the state of the current Labour front bench and Burnham is a much better prospect. Starmer is an absolute non entity. By sheer timing and Tory meltdown he's looking likely to be Prime Minister in a year or two, probably in coalition with Lib Dems and maybe others, but he doesn't seem to have anything fresh to offer and just the same establishment man Blair was.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6299 on: Today at 11:09:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:46:19 pm
He can but he's admitted he's grown and seen things differently since leaving the Westminster bubble. We also know ourselves he will fight and battle for a cause he believes in.

Look at the state of the current Labour front bench and Burnham is a much better prospect. Starmer is an absolute non entity. By sheer timing and Tory meltdown he's looking likely to be Prime Minister in a year or two, probably in coalition with Lib Dems and maybe others, but he doesn't seem to have anything fresh to offer and just the same establishment man Blair was.

Anyone with an ounce of competence would steamroller the current shower of shit in power. The bar is so low its impossible to get under it.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6300 on: Today at 11:15:47 pm »
Unsurprisingly the narcissist shows no indication of going anywhere

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-61939938
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6301 on: Today at 11:15:49 pm »
 We've embarked on a massive project to change the government, of the constitution of the country, the way we run our legal system, the way we manage our borders, our economy. All sorts of things we are doing differently.

The fat c*nt in the same interview where he says he sees himself as PM in 15 years time.

Anyone who doesnt vote tactically in the next election can get to fuck. The absolute shambles of Labour throwing resources at Golders Green to tip it over to the Tories cant happen again.

Itll be easy to deprive them of a majority (very very hard to stop them being the biggest party in England), lots of nose holding needed for a few years yet.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6302 on: Today at 11:16:17 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:15:47 pm
Unsurprisingly the narcissist shows no indication of going anywhere

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-61939938

Also. Surely a fourth term?
