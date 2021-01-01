Poll

How does Brexit make you feel about your country?

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.  (Read 226105 times)

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6000 on: Yesterday at 06:37:23 pm »
Quote from: idontknow on Yesterday at 04:01:42 pm
A book on the subject by Sonke Nietzel, describes this.
Soldaten: On Fighting, Killing, and Dying: The Secret World War II Transcripts of German POWs

Plenty of links, some of the sites were a bit cluttered so haven't posted but easy enough to find.
I'm not sure this is the right book I've read long extracts from, which had a very simple title but I cannot place it. But from that book, the extracts I read were very grim, the matter of factness of killing, rape.
I'll look up the documentary you posted, hard watching I already know.
Yeah, Sonke Neitzel came across the transcripts of the Bugging by accident. History channel covered it but maybe only available on You Tube now.
PBS showed "Spying on Hitlers army" which covers the bugging in detail. The bugging so successful the British decided to keep their confessions a secret so they could use the bugging in the cold war, the intention had been to use the recordings at the Nuremberg trials. a lot of them would have been hung for the storys they told other Generals but they never faced justice. as you say, the Banality of evil. so matter of fact they never thought someone would be angry with anything they said. there were a few anti Nazi generals who did have a conscience and felt guilt for not standing up to the Nazis when they had a chance. made me think of the position many Tory MPs find themselves in now. cheering nonsense they will regret in years to come.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6001 on: Yesterday at 07:06:11 pm »
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons ethics adviser Lord Geidt resigns after Partygate grilling

Quote
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons ethics adviser, Lord Geidt, has dramatically resigned after being grilled by MPs earlier this week about whether the prime minister broke the ministerial code when he was fined over Partygate.

In a statement, Geidt said: With regret, I feel that it is right that I am resigning from my post as independent adviser on ministers interests.

He is the second independent adviser Johnson has lost. Alex Allan quit after the prime minister ignored his finding that Priti Patel had bullied civil servants.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jun/15/boris-johnsons-ethics-adviser-lord-geidt-resigns-after-partygate-grilling
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6002 on: Yesterday at 07:45:09 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 01:08:31 pm
Thatcher was saintly compared to this lot. There are one or two moderates left but many of them wouldn't look out of place in the BNP
The UKIP wing of the Tory party swept up the closet BNP racists, and because of the Brexit pact with Johnson a fair few of them are now MPs
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6003 on: Yesterday at 07:46:20 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 07:06:11 pm
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons ethics adviser Lord Geidt resigns after Partygate grilling

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jun/15/boris-johnsons-ethics-adviser-lord-geidt-resigns-after-partygate-grilling

And Geidt was seen as a lap dog to Johnson. Even he cant stomach the lies
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6004 on: Yesterday at 07:51:46 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 07:06:11 pm
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons ethics adviser Lord Geidt resigns after Partygate grilling

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jun/15/boris-johnsons-ethics-adviser-lord-geidt-resigns-after-partygate-grilling

Another jumper from the sinking rotten ship. 
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6005 on: Yesterday at 08:41:10 pm »
I know she's not everyone's cup of tea, but I do love a bit of Zarah Sultana in full flow.

https://twitter.com/zarahsultana/status/1537101057783906305

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6006 on: Yesterday at 09:08:16 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 08:41:10 pm
I know she's not everyone's cup of tea, but I do love a bit of Zarah Sultana in full flow.

https://twitter.com/zarahsultana/status/1537101057783906305

I really like Sultana.  Shes a good red in many ways
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6007 on: Yesterday at 09:10:45 pm »
Quote
The Liberal Democrats plan to flood Tiverton and Honiton with activists after internal polling suggested the party was only marginally trailing the Conservatives before next weeks byelection in the Devon constituency.

A sample carried out by the party, based on tens of thousands of voter contacts, suggested that of people intending to vote on the day of the byelection, the Conservatives had 46% support and the Lib Dems 44%.

The party said it had a four-point deficit at the same point before Decembers byelection in North Shropshire, which it won.

Victory for the Lib Dems in Tiverton and Honiton requires overturning a Conservative majority of 24,239, which the party says would be the biggest such margin ever overcome in a byelection, although other races have seen bigger swings in percentage terms.

If the polling figures are accurate they suggest that an unspoken accord between the Lib Dems and Labour to focus resources on one each of the two byelections taking place next Thursday could result in a double defeat for Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

Labour has concentrated efforts in Wakefield, where it appears to be well ahead. The Lib Dem figures suggest support for Labour in Tiverton and Honiton, where it has tried less hard, has shrunk to 6%.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jun/15/lib-dems-say-they-trail-only-narrowly-in-tiverton-and-honiton-race
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6008 on: Yesterday at 09:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:28:55 pm

Well legislate to restrict the feed-in to actual homeowners who register with a scheme. Don't throw the baby out with the bathwater.

That still only a very tiny minority of homeowners have solar demostrates that the job is far from done.

Think how much energy would be saved and GHG's not produced if more or every suitable home had solar to generate their own electricity?

But then, I expect the Tories got pressured off the big business power generation companies not to let solar go too far. Can't be jeopardising profits.


That's a good answer. You're ultimately right. The green agenda is too long term for any government. And definitely not for a Tory one.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6009 on: Yesterday at 09:17:07 pm »
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6010 on: Yesterday at 09:19:23 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:17:07 pm
Labour are still competing in this, a strange decision for me

Starmer is a man of 'principles'
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6011 on: Yesterday at 09:24:21 pm »
New ethics Tzar unveiled
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6012 on: Yesterday at 10:16:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:24:21 pm
New ethics Tzar unveiled

I suspect even he will quit in disgust at their lack of ethics by Halloween.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6013 on: Today at 03:54:42 am »
I'm so frustrated by Labour it almost makes me cry, instead I choose to laugh at Starmer making weird jibes at the previous Labour leader which will only, inevitably, result in people asking why the fuck he served in said previous Labour leader's shadow cabinet. Rwanda? God, it's bad! But only cos it costs too much. Please don't think we actually care about any of the people involved.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6014 on: Today at 07:17:02 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:08:16 pm
I really like Sultana.  Shes a good red in many ways

Very good on currant affairs.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6015 on: Today at 07:57:46 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:17:02 am
Very good on currant affairs.

Trust you to be rasin that point.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6016 on: Today at 08:20:18 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:57:46 am
Trust you to be rasin that point.

No need for sour grapes.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6017 on: Today at 10:59:20 am »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 03:54:42 am
I'm so frustrated by Labour it almost makes me cry, instead I choose to laugh at Starmer making weird jibes at the previous Labour leader which will only, inevitably, result in people asking why the fuck he served in said previous Labour leader's shadow cabinet. Rwanda? God, it's bad! But only cos it costs too much. Please don't think we actually care about any of the people involved.

Actually they did say the Rwanda policy is wrong as well, but a lot of voters in this country clearly don't give a shit about that, so they need to cut through on other problems with the policy as well.

If we had an ethical country that gave a shit about such things we wouldn't have the Tories as our default govt.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6018 on: Today at 11:28:54 am »
The thing with this Tory administration - is that it's default mode is to act as if its the opposition.

You can set up to rail against the elite from either side of the spectrum - it works equally if you're a Frottage or a Corbyn style figure railing from one side or the other - it's a fucking weird way to set up the Government.

Every PMQs Johnson trying to ask Starmer questions, the way they're acting powerless over these strikes, the way they talk about being hamstrung by people carrying out laws - as if they haven't been in Government for TWELVE years - this Government has been in power for almost as long as New Labour - it probably says something if they still feel that they have the same set-up going on... It's fucking exhausting.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6019 on: Today at 11:35:57 am »
Wonder what Geidt's letter will say.

I'm thinking nothing controversial or scathing if No10 has agreed to publish it.

Love it if it said "Prime Minister, the only Ethics in your mindset is that of a county to the north-east of London"
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6020 on: Today at 11:56:54 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:28:54 am
The thing with this Tory administration - is that it's default mode is to act as if its the opposition.

You can set up to rail against the elite from either side of the spectrum - it works equally if you're a Frottage or a Corbyn style figure railing from one side or the other - it's a fucking weird way to set up the Government.

Every PMQs Johnson trying to ask Starmer questions, the way they're acting powerless over these strikes, the way they talk about being hamstrung by people carrying out laws - as if they haven't been in Government for TWELVE years - this Government has been in power for almost as long as New Labour - it probably says something if they still feel that they have the same set-up going on... It's fucking exhausting.

Its never their fault though, they will talk about all the things now being the fault of labour, covid, Russia, unprecedented times
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6021 on: Today at 11:57:11 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:35:57 am
Wonder what Geidt's letter will say.

I'm thinking nothing controversial or scathing if No10 has agreed to publish it.

Love it if it said "Prime Minister, the only Ethics in your mindset is that of a county to the north-east of London"

Quote
Here is the key passage.

This week, however, I was tasked to offer a view about the governments intention to consider measures which risk a deliberate and purposeful breach of the ministerial code. This request has placed me in an impossible and odious position. My informal response on Monday was that you and any other minister should justify openly your position vis-à-vis the code in such circumstances. However, the idea that a prime minister might to any degree be in the business of deliberately breaching his own code is an affront. A deliberate breach, or even an intention to do so, would be to suspend the provisions of the code to suit a political end. This would make a mockery not only of respect for the code but licence the suspension of its provisions in governing the conduct of Her Majestys ministers. I can have no part in this.
Full Letter
https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/22061443/lord-geidt-to-pm.pdf
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6022 on: Today at 12:00:51 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:57:11 am
Full Letter
https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/22061443/lord-geidt-to-pm.pdf

What on earth is he banging on about?  Far too much Yes, Prime Minister to read through.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6023 on: Today at 12:11:08 pm »
BoJo's response.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6024 on: Today at 12:31:26 pm »


This ongoing carbon monoxide leak in the Telegraph offices needs to be investigated.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6025 on: Today at 12:46:11 pm »
Classic projection. Its how the game is played now in Trumpworld.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6026 on: Today at 12:49:18 pm »
Telegraph journo, surveying the flaming wreckage of forty years of free-market vandalism: "There's a failed dogma at work here, but what could it be...?"

"Of course! The bloody lefties!"
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6027 on: Today at 01:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 12:49:18 pm
Telegraph journo, surveying the flaming wreckage of forty years of free-market vandalism: "There's a failed dogma at work here, but what could it be...?"

"Of course! The bloody lefties!"

At the minute, it almost doesn't matter where your politcs stand, you're going to be to the left of this UKIP/BNP Government
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6028 on: Today at 01:17:17 pm »
Please don't take me quoting this the wrong way - I am not having a go, just wanted to fill in some of the gaps here. Responses in red! :)
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:05:55 pm
Hadn't the feed in tariff more or less done it's job?
Before the recent energy price hikes simple payback was still in excess of 10 years and many still cannot afford upfront costs. Only very large standalone installations with private wire agreements (and storage) were commercially viable before it was scapped. The quality of the data being collected has also tanked but the effect on the number of installations was immediate and has not picked up since.

Solar panels are a fraction of the price they used to be...
They are, but before the recent energy price hikes the simple payback was typically greater than 10 years and the capital costs still put them out of reach for many homes.

...and are pretty commonplace in the UK now.
More common yes, but we need many more (most) homes to have PV. If we intend to electrify UK heating and transport through heat pumps and EVs our grid infrastructure will struggle to cope. Individual installations (particularly with storage) could provide a useful means to take load off the grid and could save billions on the cost of upgrading infrastructure which is already struggling in many areas (see 'constraint management zones'). There are also soft benefits to becoming an energy generator such as better energy awareness and more proactive consumers (or 'prosumers' - urgh).

The money was mostly flowing to offshore companies that were renting space on peoples' roofs, taking the FIT abroad,...
I am not aware of data that supports this. FITS were high in the early days reflecting high installation costs so profiteering probably only occurred at the margins before the regular tariff degressions. Funnily enough the banks/pension companies we initially slow to pick up on the opportunities because they didnt understand the technology. It was probably the farmers who first realised the potential.

...and leaving the meagre energy savings to the homeowner.
It depends what you mean by meagre - on average a well-designed system can provide around 40% of your electricity and more importantly helps create favourable conditions for the widespread electrification of heat and transport (see above).

Different kettle of fish for wind I expect, but not many have the land for a turbine. Well, not many that aren't Tory MPs or friends and family.
Small turbines on homes dont work because the need height and (as you say) space. There are two main problems with onshore wind (which is by far the cheapest way to generate electricity). The first is the structure of the energy market which makes it near impossible for community energy groups to sell electricity at anything close to market prices (they have to sell to one of the big energy suppliers at wholesale prices). Added to this Conservatives have deliberately rigged the planning rules so that onshore wind applications are ridiculously easy to throw out so developers are less keen to take on the risk.

In the recent energy 'strategy' document Conservatives are so opposed to onshore wind they plan instead to double our nuclear capacity. This is expected to be based on as yet undeveloped SMR technology which is not expected to be ready before 2035.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6029 on: Today at 01:18:07 pm »
The tories latest plan to solve the cost of living crisis. A party with no ethics doesn't need to waste money on an ethics advisor.

https://twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1537406806443671553

BREAKING: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons spokesman says the PM is reviewing whether he still needs an independent ethics adviser, following Lord Geidts resignation.

No commitment to hire a replacement.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6030 on: Today at 01:21:28 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 12:49:18 pm
Telegraph journo, surveying the flaming wreckage of forty years of free-market vandalism: "There's a failed dogma at work here, but what could it be...?"

"Of course! The bloody lefties!"

The article is mainly just another attack on ECHR oversight , but it does take a bit of time to lament that Johnson's government isn't sufficiently Conservative and gets plenty of kicks in on Blair (who the Left of course idolise to a man jack as evidenced on here)

Quote
Tony Blair was devastated by the referendum, but he is having the last laugh. Weve ended up with a technical Brexit in which Britain is subservient to a permanent Left-wing, politico-managerial class. Many Tory MPs might as well be Labour MPs, and vice versa.

It's just maddening, really. They can never be happy just with power - the sickening march to the Right has to be cast as "too Leftist". A devastating 'Hard Brexit' that upended society and threatens livelihoods (and possibly lives) is described as 'technical'. None of it is enough for them, they want to rouse the mob to demand more. And of course, if you look at the comments you've got a load of morons parroting all the recent talking points... telling the WFH civil servants to brush off their CVs etc.

Who governs Britain? It certainly isnt Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. You may support his Rwandan refugee policy, or you may loathe it. But the central promise of his Government was that such important decisions would be taken in the UK, with the ballot box the ultimate arbiter. The European Court of Human Rights decision to effectively block the Government from sending refugees to Rwanda thus symbolises the moral and practical implosion of his project. He was elected to take back control, to give a voice to the culturally conservative majority, to wrestle power from acronym-wielding experts, and yet is proving laughably ineffective at influencing, let alone directing, affairs of state.

Even the Supreme Court agreed that there was no reason why the plane couldnt take off  but then the judges in Strasbourg swept in, reminding Britain that it isnt in charge. The Government knew this might happen, but took no measures to prepare, and I doubt it will really do anything meaningful about it now. That is why so many Tory voters have lost patience with Johnson: he is all talk, and no delivery.

The Blob is naturally making the most of a weak Government that doesnt seem keen to exercise power. Take education: ministers dont believe in decolonising universities, so why is it happening? The Tories dont think that girls should be banned from wearing skirts, so why are some schools imposing such absurd rules? How come the Education Secretary wasnt even aware that his own bill contained provisions that would revoke the independence of free schools?

Or take welfare: during Covid, the sanctions imposed on recipients who turn down jobs or miss meetings were suspended. The Government says that it wants to fully reintroduce conditionality, but so far this has not fully happened, which is one reason why the total number of people on out of work benefits is above 5 million at a time of extreme labour shortages. As to taxation, Treasury mandarins believe that it should go up, and that tax cuts today would be inflationary, and the Government simply acquiesces. Or inflation: the Bank of England isnt being held accountable. Devolution, an ultimate Blairite project, doesnt work as currently constituted, but keeps being extended by clueless Tories.

Tony Blair was devastated by the referendum, but he is having the last laugh. Weve ended up with a technical Brexit in which Britain is subservient to a permanent Left-wing, politico-managerial class. Many Tory MPs might as well be Labour MPs, and vice versa. Nothing has changed: Whitehall Blairites seized the power relinquished by Brussels social-democrats.

More money is being spent on the NHS and the public sector than even Blair could have dreamt of; taxes have shot up far more quickly than under Labour. All of Gordon Browns extensions of the welfare state remain largely intact, and now social care is being nationalised, creating yet more dependents on state largesse. Command and control environmentalism pervades all policy, and price controls are back. The labour market is more regulated than ever.

The Governments debilitating inability to say anything intelligent on human rights sums up the predicament of Tory Britain. One of the big Left-wing untruths of the moment is that membership of the European Convention of Human Rights is necessary to enjoy human rights, and that without it we would turn into a totalitarian hell-hole. It is absurd  none of the non-European liberal democracies are members, and yet all protect human rights  but still the Left is winning.

The ECHR was originally proposed by Churchill to enshrine rights and protect democracy across a Europe that had only just emerged from the horrors of fascism, genocide and the Second World War. It made sense, in the context of the time, for the likes of Germany, Italy and France to sign up, but Britain should have pursued its own path, just as America, Canada or Australia chose to rely on their own domestic rules and courts. Churchill didnt realise how a well-intentioned document would be weaponised by a new generation of anti-democratic Left-wing activists.

England had led the world on individual rights with the Magna Carta in 1215, Habeas Corpus in 1679 and the Bill of Rights in 1689, and the common law, the judiciary and the jury system were hugely effective at protecting the individual against the power of the executive. Relative to almost everybody else, we were a human rights success story. It is true that a number of gaps soon became apparent  for example, British free speech was insufficiently protected  but we could have resolved all of these domestically through legislation. There was also (and remains) a case for another, broader modernised Bill of Rights, but that too should be a national endeavour.

By the 1980s, the Left had become obsessed with the idea of granting the ECHR judges more power over an ever-broader conception of human rights. They wanted to build an international, technocratic class divorced from national accountability and from the common law tradition, and loved the activist nature of the Strasbourg court. By enshrining the ECHR into British law via the Human Rights Act of 1998, Blair helped cement his cultural putsch.

Real rights violations by rogue states werent blocked  absurdly, Russia ratified the ECHR in 1998 and will only be properly kicked out in September  but the court dedicated itself to creating new rights out of thin air, deciding that prisoners should be allowed to vote. It extended its reach into overseas military occupied areas and war zones, and decreed that whole life sentences violate human rights unless they are reducible.

The problem is that extricating ourselves from this madness would take great political skill and energy. The ECHR and the Council of Europe are separate from the EU, but the latter insisted on membership of the ECHR as part of the Withdrawal Agreement, and Blair baked ECHR membership into the Good Friday Agreement and the legislation that created Scottish devolution. Dominic Raabs strategy is to largely return to the pre-1998 settlement and dilute the Human Rights Act, rather than to tear the whole of it up. I doubt these reforms will be enough, but the tragedy of what should have been a great reforming government is that Johnson has run out of time to take back control.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6031 on: Today at 01:34:22 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 12:31:26 pm


This ongoing carbon monoxide leak in the Telegraph offices needs to be investigated.

Kafka and Orwell would be fascinated.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6032 on: Today at 02:29:27 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:11:08 pm
BoJo's response.


Classic "shit sandwich" from Bozo.

Sorry to see you go.  Thanks for your service.
Rambling paragraph about why I, Lord Bozo, am correct and you, worthless stormtrooper, are incorrect.
Thanks again.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6033 on: Today at 03:15:30 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 01:07:16 pm
At the minute, it almost doesn't matter where your politcs stand, you're going to be to the left of this UKIP/BNP Government

Its the same in the states where republicans look at the centre-right democrats and think theyre not right-wing enough, they must be commies. Yes, the millionaire leadership of the democratic party are all secretly Marxists you fucking clowns. Their base parrots the same lies until it becomes the truth in their tiny minds. Logic doesnt come into it, but is certainly is a useful weapon for far-right politicians.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6034 on: Today at 03:25:20 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 03:15:30 pm
Its the same in the states where republicans look at the centre-right democrats and think theyre not right-wing enough, they must be commies. Yes, the millionaire leadership of the democratic party are all secretly Marxists you fucking clowns. Their base parrots the same lies until it becomes the truth in their tiny minds. Logic doesnt come into it, but is certainly is a useful weapon for far-right politicians.
I don't think many people in the UK know what left wing means, they rely on others to tell them. the situation is far worse in the US, there is no left wing commie threat, never has been but like it or not some make it easy for the likes of Trump and Republicans to scare people over a Marxists commies threat, same in the UK.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6035 on: Today at 04:06:12 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:25:20 pm
I don't think many people in the UK know what left wing means, they rely on others to tell them. the situation is far worse in the US, there is no left wing commie threat, never has been but like it or not some make it easy for the likes of Trump and Republicans to scare people over a Marxists commies threat, same in the UK.

Sen. Joe McCarthys political career was going nowhere when Roy Cohn (later to become Trumps attorney and Svengali) advised him that Hollywood scriptwriters were an easy target, and the whole reds-under-the-bed scaremongering really took off. It helped that some Kremlin planted spies - like the Rosenbergs, gave traction to the binary narrative. It was easy to convince average Americans that anything leftist was tantamount to Communism; and Russian Communism at that.
