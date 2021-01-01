A book on the subject by Sonke Nietzel, describes this.

Soldaten: On Fighting, Killing, and Dying: The Secret World War II Transcripts of German POWs



Plenty of links, some of the sites were a bit cluttered so haven't posted but easy enough to find.

I'm not sure this is the right book I've read long extracts from, which had a very simple title but I cannot place it. But from that book, the extracts I read were very grim, the matter of factness of killing, rape.

I'll look up the documentary you posted, hard watching I already know.



Yeah, Sonke Neitzel came across the transcripts of the Bugging by accident. History channel covered it but maybe only available on You Tube now.PBS showed "Spying on Hitlers army" which covers the bugging in detail. The bugging so successful the British decided to keep their confessions a secret so they could use the bugging in the cold war, the intention had been to use the recordings at the Nuremberg trials. a lot of them would have been hung for the storys they told other Generals but they never faced justice. as you say, the Banality of evil. so matter of fact they never thought someone would be angry with anything they said. there were a few anti Nazi generals who did have a conscience and felt guilt for not standing up to the Nazis when they had a chance. made me think of the position many Tory MPs find themselves in now. cheering nonsense they will regret in years to come.