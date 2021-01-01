Poll

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.  (Read 220667 times)

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Reply #5920 on: Today at 10:29:35 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:12:35 am
🚨 BREAKING

Carole Cadwalladr wins libel case against Arron Banks

It'a good day for journalism

Thanks for your support 🙏🙏🙏


Fucking brilliant.

I hate that smirking, arrogant c*nt Banks more than I do Frottage
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Reply #5921 on: Today at 10:42:58 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:12:35 am
🚨 BREAKING

Carole Cadwalladr wins libel case against Arron Banks

It'a good day for journalism

Thanks for your support 🙏🙏🙏

Excellent.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Reply #5922 on: Today at 11:12:08 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:12:35 am
🚨 BREAKING

Carole Cadwalladr wins libel case against Arron Banks

It'a good day for journalism

Thanks for your support 🙏🙏🙏

Wonderful result!  Will the b@st@rd appeal though?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Reply #5923 on: Today at 11:17:56 am
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 11:12:08 am
Wonderful result!  Will the b@st@rd appeal though?

Hope he does cos as it may turn the spotlight back on Russian funding for him and the Brexit cabal.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Reply #5924 on: Today at 11:20:49 am
Great news!
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Reply #5925 on: Today at 11:22:27 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:17:56 am
Hope he does cos as it may turn the spotlight back on Russian funding for him and the Brexit cabal.
Just been reading about Banks in Wiki and this really explains what a nasty piece of work he has always been - like Frottage and Johnson:

From the age of 13 Banks attended a boarding school in Berkshire called Crookham Court, before being expelled for "an accumulation of offences", including the sale of lead stolen from the roofs of school buildings, and "high-spirited bad behaviour". He then attended St Bartholomew's School in Newbury but was expelled again. He returned to Basingstoke, where he sold paintings, vacuum cleaners, and then houses.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Reply #5926 on: Today at 11:34:07 am
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 11:22:27 am
Just been reading about Banks in Wiki and this really explains what a nasty piece of work he has always been - like Frottage and Johnson:

From the age of 13 Banks attended a boarding school in Berkshire called Crookham Court, before being expelled for "an accumulation of offences", including the sale of lead stolen from the roofs of school buildings, and "high-spirited bad behaviour". He then attended St Bartholomew's School in Newbury but was expelled again. He returned to Basingstoke, where he sold paintings, vacuum cleaners, and then houses.



Crookham court sounds like a place in a childrens book, where the bad guys attend... and he got chucked out of there!?
