Glad we're finally in agreement on this point
You're right, but again though, this doesn't tell us much at all. Those elections were all conducted under a FPTP system. You can't just take the vote from those elections and say everyone would have voted the same way under a different system.
AV is marginally better than FPTP but it certainly isn't more democratic than PR. In most seats you'll still end up forcing a choice between the two biggest parties. Why would a voter who most closely aligns with a smaller party prefer to get their second choice elected (the least worst option that they currently have to vote for tactically under FPTP) when under PR they could have a representative in parliament from the party that was their first choice? If your priority is primarily keeping out extreme candidates then fair enough, AV would do an even better job of this than FPTP does but it can hardly be described as more democratic.
As for who gets to decide how many votes are needed to win a seat there are various methods to calculate this. Germany uses something called the
Webster/Sainte-Laguë method whereas Scotland uses the D'Hondt method. Additionally in Germany parties must reach a threshold of either 5% of the list vote or win 3 constituency seats - this is a solid way of keeping out most of the crazies while still ensuring that all parties with a sizeable base of support are represented.
I think you must have misunderstood my posts then. ive always been aware of what Red mentioned. people think of more green MPs under PR and that will happen but it will also mean more extremists like Frottage. they will not have much power to change but they will have a voice.
I think this is where we most disagree, PR is nowhere near as democratic as AV, I have no idea why this isn't acknowledged as fact.
AV, you chose the person to represent you in Parliament, that doesn't happen under PR.
Votes counted to decide winner is a natural way to vote. 2 people. one who gets the most votes wins the seat. they would have to get over 50% of the votes to win.
PR voting counts isn't a natural democratic way of deciding who gets a seat. working out the percentage of votes for the regions candidates or the whole country, it's a minefield.