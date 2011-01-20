Poll

How does Brexit make you feel about your country?

The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5760 on: Yesterday at 06:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:45:04 pm

Don't mention the 'M' word

 :o

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:45:29 pm
Momentum

Christ, not them again ;D


Whoops! Not that kind!  ;D
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5761 on: Yesterday at 06:57:00 pm »
Quote
New Zealand recently changed its electoral system. In 1993, the country voted to discard the First Past the Post (FPTP) voting system it had used for over a century in favour of proportional representation. Two things stand out from this move.

In the first place, some 20 years ago, it was thought highly unlikely that New Zealand, of all countries, would change its electoral system. Second, the change can be regarded as a good example of how to move from one voting system to another. It was done only after a great deal of research, debate, and public consultation. Most experts on electoral reform would agree that major electoral reforms should not be undertaken lightly, and the move to Proportional Representation (PR) in New Zealand was certainly not undertaken lightly.

New Zealand has long been accorded something of a special status among the world's democracies as one of the 'purest' examples of the Westminster model of government, a model of virtually unrestrained executive authority with an electoral system, which in some ways was 'more British than Britain'. For many years it produced quintessential Westminster parliaments, with single-party governments and a relatively stable party system. Nevertheless, public disquiet about the effects of FPTP surfaced in New Zealand after the 1978 and the 1981 parliamentary elections. On both occasions, the opposition Labour Party won more votes throughout the country as a whole than the incumbent National Party government, but in both elections the National Party won a majority of seats in Parliament and thus stayed in power. Furthermore, in both 1978 and 1981, the then third party in New Zealand politics, Social Credit, won a fairly large share of the popular vote - 16 percent in 1978, and more than 20 percent in 1981, but - not unusual for FPTP systems - it won very few seats in the New Zealand Parliament, one and two seats respectively, in a House of Representatives of more than 90 members.

When it gained office in 1984, the Labour Party established a Royal Commission on the Electoral System to consider 'whether all or a specified number or proportion of Members of Parliament should be elected under an alternative system ... such as proportional representation or preferential voting'.

The Royal Commission on the Electoral System sat for most of 1985 and 1986 before releasing a long and detailed report in which it defined ten criteria for testing both FPTP and other voting systems. These were:

    Fairness between political parties,
    Effective representation of minority and special interest groups,
    Effective Maori representation (the Maori being New Zealand's indigenous ethnic minority),
    Political integration,
    Effective representation of constituents,
    Effective voter participation,
    Effective government,
    Effective parliament,
    Effective parties, and
    Legitimacy.

At the same time, however, the Royal Commission stressed that 'no voting system can fully meet the ideal standards set by the criteria', and pointed out that the criteria were not all of equal weight.

The Royal Commission proposed that New Zealand adopt a system of proportional representation similar to that used in Germany, see Germany: The Original Mixed Member Proportional System; the Mixed Member Proportional system (MMP), see Mixed Member Proportional. Electors have two votes, one for a political party, and one for a local candidate elected by FPTP in single-member districts. As in Germany, but contrary to the situation in Japan and Russia, see Japan - Electoral Reform and Russia - An Evolving Parallel System, the party vote is paramount in the New Zealand system, because the party vote determines the overall number of seats parties are entitled to in Parliament. For example, if a political party wins 25 percent of the party votes in an election, it will qualify for 30 (25 percent) of the 120 seats in Parliament. If the party has already won 23 local district (or constituency) seats, then its complement of seats in the House of Representatives is topped up by giving it seven additional seats, and those seven seats will be allocated to the first seven eligible people on the party's rank-ordered list of nominated candidates. Likewise, a party with 25 percent of the party votes but only two district MPs will be awarded an additional 28 seats from its party-list to bring its total number of seats in Parliament up to 30 as well.

In view of the fact that New Zealand had used an FPTP voting system for more than 100 years, the Royal Commission on the Electoral System rejected the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system of proportional representation, both because MMP 'retains single-member constituencies' and because the results of an MMP election were 'likely to be more closely proportional' than those under STV, see Single Transferable Vote. The Commission also recommended that a referendum should be held on the adoption of the MMP system, and despite the fact that a select committee of the New Zealand Parliament disagreed with the Royal Commission's recommendations, political pressure eventually led to two referendums on electoral reform.

The first referendum, held in September 1992, was not binding, but an indicative plebiscite. However, voters so overwhelmingly favoured both changing the electoral system and MMP that a second - and binding - poll was held 14 months later. The second referendum was a straight choice between the FPTP and the MMP electoral systems, and MMP won 53.9 percent of the referendum votes.

To ensure that the official publicity campaigns for the electoral reform referendums were conducted with 'political impartiality, ... balance, and neutrality', the Minister of Justice went so far as to appoint an independent Electoral Referendum Panel, at arm's length from politicians and public servants, in both 1992 and 1993. On each occasion, the panel was headed by the country's Chief Ombudsman and had a substantial budget for the task of informing voters about the mechanics - and, in effect, the advantages and the disadvantages - of the different options under consideration in each of the referendums.

New Zealand's last FPTP election was held on 6 November 1993, on the same day as the referendum in which voters adopted MMP as the country's new electoral system. Just under three years later, New Zealand held its first MMP election, on 12 October 1996. The results of the 1996 election demonstrate that MMP has lived up to many of the expectations of the Royal Commission, which recommended it.

Six parties are represented in the new Parliament, each in close accord with the share of the votes it won throughout the country as a whole; the system is highly proportional. There are now 15 Maori in the House of Representatives, and Maori are represented in the New Zealand Parliament in rough proportion to their numbers in the population as a whole. The same is true of Pacific Islanders, and the country's first PR election also saw the election of the country's first Asian MP. In addition, the overall proportion of women in Parliament rose from 21 percent in 1993 to 29 percent in 1996.

There is also clear evidence that voters grasped how to use the new voting system in their own best interests. A pre-election survey found that 38 percent of electors intended to differentiate between their party and their local constituency or district votes; by way of comparison, only about 15 percent of German voters split their tickets. Furthermore, voter turnout in New Zealand was even higher in 1996 than it had been in either 1990 or 1993.

In 1986, the Report of the Royal Commission on the Electoral System had stressed that an 'electoral system should allow Governments ... to meet their responsibilities. Governments should have the ability to act decisively when that is appropriate, and there should be reasonable continuity and stability both within and between Governments'. Time alone will tell whether New Zealand's new electoral system fulfils the demands of this criterion. There was some criticism that it took two months after the 1996 general election for a new government to be sworn in. The new government is a coalition of two parties - National and New Zealand First - that control a bare majority (61 seats) in the 120-member House of Representatives. Nevertheless, New Zealand voters would not have been too surprised by this. For example, the 1992 Electoral Referendum Panel pointed out that under MMP 'minor parties are likely to be represented in Parliament', and that as a result 'coalitions or agreements between parties may be needed to form governments'. The following year the Electoral Referendum Panel reiterated that 'coalition governments are more likely under MMP. This is because the MMP system results in a Parliament that reflects each party's share of the nationwide party vote. Having several parties in Parliament makes it more likely that there will be no one party with a majority of seats in Parliament.' This is precisely what happened in New Zealand in 1996.

https://aceproject.org/main/english/es/esy_nz.htm

Good (although quite old - bit odd to see 1993 referred to as 'recently' ;D ) piece on how New Zealand did it. Personally I'd be perfectly happy if there was never another referendum in this country but other than that it provides a pretty good blueprint on how to switch away from FPTP to a fairer system.

I agree that it's highly unlikely in the UK unless the Labour party stop having delusions of grandeur and daydreaming of 1997 but if we take the cynical view that nothing can ever change then, as Elmo said, it becomes a self fulfilling prophecy.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5762 on: Yesterday at 06:59:57 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 06:25:33 pm
Glad we're finally in agreement on this point :)

 


You're right, but again though, this doesn't tell us much at all. Those elections were all conducted under a FPTP system. You can't just take the vote from those elections and say everyone would have voted the same way under a different system.

AV is marginally better than FPTP but it certainly isn't more democratic than PR. In most seats you'll still end up forcing a choice between the two biggest parties. Why would a voter who most closely aligns with a smaller party prefer to get their second choice elected (the least worst option that they currently have to vote for tactically under FPTP) when under PR they could have a representative in parliament from the party that was their first choice? If your priority is primarily keeping out extreme candidates then fair enough, AV would do an even better job of this than FPTP does but it can hardly be described as more democratic.

As for who gets to decide how many votes are needed to win a seat there are various methods to calculate this. Germany uses something called the
Webster/Sainte-Laguë method whereas Scotland uses the D'Hondt method. Additionally in Germany parties must reach a threshold of either 5% of the list vote or win 3 constituency seats - this is a solid way of keeping out most of the crazies while still ensuring that all parties with a sizeable base of support are represented.
:)  I think you must have misunderstood my posts then. ive always been aware of what Red mentioned. people think of more green MPs under PR and that will happen but it will also mean more extremists like Frottage. they will not have much power to change but they will have a voice.

I think this is where we most disagree, PR is nowhere near as democratic as AV, I have no idea why this isn't acknowledged as fact.
AV, you chose the person to represent you in Parliament, that doesn't happen under PR.
Votes counted to decide winner is a natural way to vote. 2 people. one who gets the most votes wins the seat. they would have to get over 50% of the votes to win.
PR voting counts isn't a natural democratic way of deciding who gets a seat. working out the percentage of votes for the regions candidates or the whole country, it's a minefield.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:02:36 pm by oldfordie »
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5763 on: Yesterday at 07:02:45 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:59:57 pm
I think this is where we most disagree, PR is nowhere near as democratic as AV, I have no idea why this isn't acknowledged as fact.
AV, you chose the person to represent you in Parliament, that doesn't happen under PR.
Votes counted to decide winner is a natural way to vote. 2 people. one who gets the most votes wins the seat. they would have to get over 50% of the votes to win.
PR voting counts isn't a natural democratic way of deciding who gets a seat. working out the percentage of votes for the regions candidates or the whole country, it's a minefeild.

It depends on the form of PR, in STV you absolutely do choose who represents you - that is just fact. In the Holyrood mixed system, you get to choose who represents you in the constituency part. It's true you don't in the list part, and that is a flaw in that particular system, but you have your consituency MSP and also get the benefit of having a range of MSPs to choose to go for help from multiple parties for help.

But you're focusing on the results purely on a local level. The undemocratic nature of FPTP and AV become apparent only when looked at on a national level.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5764 on: Yesterday at 07:23:42 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:02:45 pm
It depends on the form of PR, in STV you absolutely do choose who represents you - that is just fact. In the Holyrood mixed system, you get to choose who represents you in the constituency part. It's true you don't in the list part, and that is a flaw in that particular system, but you have your consituency MSP and also get the benefit of having a range of MSPs to choose to go for help from multiple parties for help.

But you're focusing on the results purely on a local level. The undemocratic nature of FPTP and AV become apparent only when looked at on a national level.

Yep, this is the key point. On the face of it FPTP and AV look pretty fair and democratic on a local level. Add up all the votes and whoever has the most is the winner, what could be fairer?

But extend this to the national level and you end up with millions of voters who are either forced to hold their nose and vote for a candidate they don't like or whose votes end up unrepresented. Party lists may seem less democratic because the people on it aren't chosen directly by the electorate but when the alternative is millions of wasted votes and effectively disenfranchised voters it's clearly preferable to the alternative. And if we're being honest, how many people at the moment actually vote a certain way specifically because of who the candidate is rather than because of what party they're standing for?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5765 on: Yesterday at 07:25:03 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 06:57:00 pm
https://aceproject.org/main/english/es/esy_nz.htm

Good (although quite old - bit odd to see 1993 referred to as 'recently' ;D ) piece on how New Zealand did it. Personally I'd be perfectly happy if there was never another referendum in this country but other than that it provides a pretty good blueprint on how to switch away from FPTP to a fairer system.

I agree that it's highly unlikely in the UK unless the Labour party stop having delusions of grandeur and daydreaming of 1997 but if we take the cynical view that nothing can ever change then, as Elmo said, it becomes a self fulfilling prophecy.
That's the way to do it in a sane, gown-up democracy. But we are talking about the UK. It is hard to see those specifics being repeated in the United Kingdom. I think the only way it would happen in the foreseeable future is through a coalition who just go and do it. The British are just too shit to do it the NZ way.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5766 on: Yesterday at 07:28:33 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 06:57:00 pm
https://aceproject.org/main/english/es/esy_nz.htm

Good (although quite old - bit odd to see 1993 referred to as 'recently' ;D ) piece on how New Zealand did it. Personally I'd be perfectly happy if there was never another referendum in this country but other than that it provides a pretty good blueprint on how to switch away from FPTP to a fairer system.

I agree that it's highly unlikely in the UK unless the Labour party stop having delusions of grandeur and daydreaming of 1997 but if we take the cynical view that nothing can ever change then, as Elmo said, it becomes a self fulfilling prophecy.

Thanks for posting this, interesting stuff.

Been a great past couple of pages.

As a teacher Tepid aren't you supposed to encourage innovation in the young ones.... ;D
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5767 on: Yesterday at 07:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:02:45 pm
It depends on the form of PR, in STV you absolutely do choose who represents you - that is just fact. In the Holyrood mixed system, you get to choose who represents you in the constituency part. It's true you don't in the list part, and that is a flaw in that particular system, but you have your consituency MSP and also get the benefit of having a range of MSPs to choose to go for help from multiple parties for help.

But you're focusing on the results purely on a local level. The undemocratic nature of FPTP and AV become apparent only when looked at on a national level.
How would the national voting system work to decide who gets which seat in all the constituency's.? if Labour are allocated say 300 seats. which constituency's get represented by a Labour MP and would the voters in the constituency have a say. I can see PR working regionally with problems but how would it work nationally.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5768 on: Yesterday at 07:44:07 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:39:31 pm
How would the national voting system work to decide who gets which seat in all the constituency's.? if Labour are allocated say 300 seats. which constituency's get represented by a Labour MP and would the voters in the constituency have a say. I can see PR working regionally with problems but how would it work nationally.

Who is proposing such a system? Not seen anyone in here arguing for it.

Please Oldfordie, I really think you need to go and learn about STV and the other forms of PR and how they work before making false statements about them, such as claiming that in PR you don't get to choose your representative.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5769 on: Yesterday at 07:50:42 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 07:28:33 pm
Thanks for posting this, interesting stuff.

Been a great past couple of pages.

As a teacher Tepid aren't you supposed to encourage innovation in the young ones.... ;D
No.  Not part of my remit.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5770 on: Yesterday at 07:55:54 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:39:31 pm
How would the national voting system work to decide who gets which seat in all the constituency's.? if Labour are allocated say 300 seats. which constituency's get represented by a Labour MP and would the voters in the constituency have a say. I can see PR working regionally with problems but how would it work nationally.

https://consoc.org.uk/the-constitution-explained/electoral-systems/#single-transferable-vote

https://consoc.org.uk/the-constitution-explained/electoral-systems/#additional-member-system

Have a read of these. There are other forms of PR too but these tend to be the most advocated among UK electoral reform campaigners, largely because both systems are already used in parts of the UK. The CGP Grey videos embedded on that page are also well worth a watch.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5771 on: Yesterday at 08:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:44:07 pm
Who is proposing such a system? Not seen anyone in here arguing for it.

Please Oldfordie, I really think you need to go and learn about STV and the other forms of PR and how they work before making false statements about them, such as claiming that in PR you don't get to choose your representative.
You said all the votes added up nationally as one of the arguments for PR so I asked how a national voting system would work.
What I didn't do is carry on arguing the STV system used in Ireland or Scotland is a form of AV. the system am thinking of is a single transferable voting system and it is AV , point is it seems the STV counting system can be used in both systems, I will look into it.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5772 on: Yesterday at 08:10:17 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 08:04:03 pm
You said all the votes added up nationally as one of the arguments for PR so I asked how a national voting system would work.
What I didn't do is carry on arguing the STV system used in Ireland or Scotland is a form of AV. the system am thinking of is a single transferable voting system and it is AV , point is it seems the STV counting system can be used in both systems, I will look into it.

I didn't say anything about the votes added up nationally. I said you need to look at the results of FPTP and AV on a national level to see how undemocratic it is.

Too use an extreme example, with FPTP or AV, you could have every single constituency have the Tories win by 1 vote and win every seat. In each seat on an individual level that is perfectly democratic, but it would result in 1000% of the seats going to the Tories, which in no way represents the national view.

There are advocates out there for "pure PR" where national vote totals are used to divvy up the seats, but it's a very niche view and not seen anyone in here, or any party or organisation in the UK argue for it.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5773 on: Yesterday at 08:54:04 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:27:16 pm


Oh FFS

Operation Save Bog Dog conjures more cake-ist bollocks.

The cunning plan seems to be to devise a crazy scheme that, on the face of it to your average ignorant gammon, seems reasonable. But in reality is utter crap and doesn't address the fundamental problem of there having to be - because this pigheaded bunch of shysters won't acquiesce to regulatory alignment - a hard customs border between the UK and EU.

So the endgame is to force the EU to impose a customs border, followed by Bozo's corrupt bunch of arseholes screaming that it's the EU breaking the Good Friday Agreement, not them.

Which would be a lie.

But the flagshagging Brexit cultists will fall for it.

Radio Merseyside at teatime tonight had a feature on Warrington South (nearest Tory Seat) and the number of old people they vox pop interviewed was ridiculous. All arl arse Tories who wanted to forgive Johnson for his mistake because he got the vaccine and Brexit done. Absolute gammons saying he got Brexit done and no challenge from the reporter at all. Only one feller talked any sense - after his ma in law had blathered on about Brexit - and called out the lies and the corruption very calmly. His ma in law then said he was probable right and said she wanted Angela Rayner or Andy Burnham as PM.
They then interviewed the leader of Liverpool Tories (???) who was clearly embarrassed to be talking about Johnson, and started by saying what a great person he was and how people loved him. He then went on to say that Johnson should go because his personality is a liability. The guy was all over the shop with long pauses whilst he tried not to say Johnsons a lying bastard who cant be trusted. The presenter sounded almost reluctant to press him over Johnsons lies and his arrogant declaration that he would do it all over again.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5774 on: Yesterday at 08:55:42 pm »
This discussion on PR has been very educational, so my thanks to all involved. I had this rather vague idea that in PR people voted for MPs as normal, with a winner and runners up; but then additional MPs were "awarded" based on (literally) the proportion of the vote, perhaps dependant on specific areas, population density etc. I also had it in my head that a PR system would lead to fewer fptp constituencies as the system would be weighted towards the district voting proportions.

It's been an eye opener these past few pages!
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5775 on: Yesterday at 09:27:17 pm »
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5776 on: Yesterday at 09:55:54 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 07:55:54 pm
https://consoc.org.uk/the-constitution-explained/electoral-systems/#single-transferable-vote

https://consoc.org.uk/the-constitution-explained/electoral-systems/#additional-member-system

Have a read of these. There are other forms of PR too but these tend to be the most advocated among UK electoral reform campaigners, largely because both systems are already used in parts of the UK. The CGP Grey videos embedded on that page are also well worth a watch.
Thanks, interesting . under STV say the quota needed for a particular candidate is reached then what happens to the additional votes over the quota,,  it says the additional votes are redistributed to their 2nd choice, whose 2nd choice, which votes get redistributed. it looks as though that system wouldn't work unless you voted for a party rather than a candidate, I could see how it would work then. you get 1 Labour MP for reaching the quota. another if the additional / surplus votes again reach the quota.

The SV system example is the system ive been arguing in favour of .similar to AV, isn't PR yet both systems use a transferable vote which is the point ive been trying to make and a cause of the disagreements.  the fact your vote gets transferred to your 2 nd choice doesn't automatically make the system PR as the same sort of system is used in AV as well.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5777 on: Yesterday at 10:57:10 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:55:54 pm
Thanks, interesting . under STV say the quota needed for a particular candidate is reached then what happens to the additional votes over the quota,,  it says the additional votes are redistributed to their 2nd choice, whose 2nd choice, which votes get redistributed.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ac9070OIMUg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ac9070OIMUg</a>

Have a look at this video, it explains how it works in practice better than I could.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5778 on: Yesterday at 11:06:23 pm »
Reckon that Philip Davies tory c*nt on the news earlier was pretending he voted against bojo so now he can say he did and its time to move on, accept defeat, democracy bollocks

"The prime minister won fair and square. My view is that you've got to accept the result. If you lose a vote, you accept it. That's the whole point of democracy."
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5779 on: Yesterday at 11:29:33 pm »
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5780 on: Yesterday at 11:33:21 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:57:10 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ac9070OIMUg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ac9070OIMUg</a>

Have a look at this video, it explains how it works in practice better than I could.
I can see why he says there are many ways of working out what happens to their 2nd choice votes and why it's best to simplify the example.
Gorilla voters seem to have 2 says with their vote. they elect one candidate with first selection. then all their 2nd choice candidates are used to work out the percentage for where the votes go for next candidate. it's unfair to pick holes in the system but I think the belief of PR being the fairest and most democratic system available isn't justified. every system has flaws.
FPTP does need amending but I don't think the lesson over the last few years should be about changing our voting system to solve those problems. Johnson knew how to exploit our democracy, he was free to lie with impunity, this is the priority for me. fixing what's wrong with our politicians so they can be reigned in when they go too far with the lies.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5781 on: Yesterday at 11:45:03 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:33:21 pm
I can see why he says there are many ways of working out what happens to their 2nd choice votes and why it's best to simplify the example.
Gorilla voters seem to have 2 says with their vote. they elect one candidate with first selection. then all their 2nd choice candidates are used to work out the percentage for where the votes go for next candidate. it's unfair to pick holes in the system but I think the belief of PR being the fairest and most democratic system available isn't justified. every system has flaws.
FPTP does need amending but I don't think the lesson over the last few years should be about changing our voting system to solve those problems. Johnson knew how to exploit our democracy, he was free to lie with impunity, this is the priority for me. fixing what's wrong with our politicians so they can be reigned in when they go too far with the lies.

Reining back the media and giving the constitution teeth would be my preferred first choices for fixing our democracy. Much less controversial, and they've been the basis of the current abuse of the system.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5782 on: Yesterday at 11:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:45:03 pm
Reining back the media and giving the constitution teeth would be my preferred first choices for fixing our democracy. Much less controversial, and they've been the basis of the current abuse of the system.
Yeah, exactly. I know what the criticisms are. free speech and people getting their facts wrong doesn't mean they are lying and there's a lot of truth in what they say but we can give MPs the benefit of the doubt but then there's MPs like Johnson, I could reel off many of his deliberate lies. he will probably repeat some of them tomorrow on PMQT and sod all will stop him from doing it. the speakers lost the plot as well.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5783 on: Today at 12:03:34 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:55:00 pm
Yeah, exactly. I know what the criticisms are. free speech and people getting their facts wrong doesn't mean they are lying and there's a lot of truth in what they say but we can give MPs the benefit of the doubt but then there's MPs like Johnson, I could reel off many of his deliberate lies. he will probably repeat some of them tomorrow on PMQT and sod all will stop him from doing it. the speakers lost the plot as well.

One thing that I'd like to see is an ethics committee where the interviewee speaks on oath, with the threat of perjury if they knowingly lie to the committee, with the committee having a majority of opposition MPs. That and other measures can be described as correcting the unprecedented abuses of the system by Johnson/the Tories. That line is already current among the voters, and the measure is neither partisan nor general.
