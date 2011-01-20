



Oh FFS



Operation Save Bog Dog conjures more cake-ist bollocks.



The cunning plan seems to be to devise a crazy scheme that, on the face of it to your average ignorant gammon, seems reasonable. But in reality is utter crap and doesn't address the fundamental problem of there having to be - because this pigheaded bunch of shysters won't acquiesce to regulatory alignment - a hard customs border between the UK and EU.



So the endgame is to force the EU to impose a customs border, followed by Bozo's corrupt bunch of arseholes screaming that it's the EU breaking the Good Friday Agreement, not them.



Which would be a lie.



But the flagshagging Brexit cultists will fall for it.



Radio Merseyside at teatime tonight had a feature on Warrington South (nearest Tory Seat) and the number of old people they vox pop interviewed was ridiculous. All arl arse Tories who wanted to forgive Johnson for his mistake because he got the vaccine and Brexit done. Absolute gammons saying he got Brexit done and no challenge from the reporter at all. Only one feller talked any sense - after his ma in law had blathered on about Brexit - and called out the lies and the corruption very calmly. His ma in law then said he was probable right and said she wanted Angela Rayner or Andy Burnham as PM.They then interviewed the leader of Liverpool Tories () who was clearly embarrassed to be talking about Johnson, and started by saying what a great person he was and how people loved him. He then went on to say that Johnson should go because his personality is a liability. The guy was all over the shop with long pauses whilst he tried not to say Johnsons a lying bastard who cant be trusted. The presenter sounded almost reluctant to press him over Johnsons lies and his arrogant declaration that he would do it all over again.