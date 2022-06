Okay then, let's look at some real examples. Here are the results of all the German elections this century.



German parties: CDU (Centre Right), SPD (Centre Left), Greens (Centre Left) FDP (Centre to Centre Right), AfD (Far Right), CSU (Centre Right), The Left (Left)



2021:



Party: Constituency Vote (Party List Vote)

SPD: 26.4% (25.7%)

CDU: 22.5% (18.9%)

Greens: 14.0% (14.8%)

FDP: 8.7% (11.5%)

AfD: 10.1% (10.3%)

CSU: 6.0% (5.2%)

The Left: 5.0% (4.9%)



Government: SPD-Green-FDP



2017:



CDU: 30.2% (26.8%)

SPD: 24.6% (20.5%)

AfD: 11.5% (12.6%)

FDP: 7% (10.7%)

The Left: 8.6% (9.2%)

Greens: 8.0% (8.9%)

CSU: 7.0% (6.2%)



Government: CDU/CSU-SPD



2013:



CDU: 37.2% (34.1%)

SPD: 29.4% (25.7%)

The Left 8.2% (8.6%)

Greens: 7.3% (8.4%)

CSU: 8.1% (7.4%)



Government: CDU/CSU-SPD



2009:



CDU: 32.0% (27.3%)

SPD: 27.9% (23.0%)

FDP: 9.4% (14.6%)

The Left: 11.1% (11.9%)

Greens: 9.2% (10.7%)

CSU: 7.4% (6.5%)



Government: CDU/CSU-FDP



2005:



SPD: 38.4% (34.2%)

CDU: 32.6% (27.8%)

FDP: 4.7% (9.8%)

The Left: 8.0% (8.7%)

Greens: 5.4% (8.1%)

CSU: 8.2% (7.4%)



Government: CDU/CSU-SPD



2002:



SPD: 41.9% (38.5%)

CDU: 32.1% (29.5%)

CSU: 9.0% (9.0%)

Greens: 5.6% (8.6%)

FDP: 5.8% (7.4%)



Government: SPD-Greens



Only once this century has one of the 'big 2' parties exceeded 40% of the vote (in the UK it's happened 4 times, twice each for the Tories and Labour), largely because a vote for a smaller party is not a wasted vote as it usually is in the UK. Also the FDP, their equivalent of the Lib Dems, have only been involved in 2 of the 6 governments. Their Green party has also been a junior coalition partner twice because under PR votes actually translate into seats. A minimum of 5 different parties have won a sizeable bloc of seats in every election making them numerically viable coalition partners.



For an example that is closer to home, let's look at Scotland. These are the Scotland only general election results from 1997 to 2010 and the results of the nearest Scottish parliament elections.



1997 UK General Election (Scotland only) - 1999 Scottish Parliament Election



Labour: 45.6% 38.8%

SNP: 22.1% 28.7%

Lib Dems: 13% 14.2%

Tories: 17.5% 15.6%

Greens: 0.06% 3.6%



2001 UK General Election (Scotland) - 2003 Scottish Parliament Election



Labour: 43.9% 34.6%

SNP: 20.1% 23.8%

Lib Dems: 16.4% 15.4%

Tories: 15.6% 16.6%

Greens: 0.2% 6.9%



2005 UK General Election (Scotland) - 2007 Scottish Parliament Election



Labour: 39.5% 32.1%

Lib Dems: 22.6% 16.2%

SNP: 17.7% 32.9%

Tories: 15.8% 16.6%

Greens: 1.1% 4.0%



2010 UK General Election (Scotland) - 2011 Scottish Parliament Election



Labour: 42.0% 31.7%

Lib Dems: 18.9% 7.9%

SNP: 19.9% 45.4%

Tories: 16.7% 13.9%

Greens: 0.7% 4.4%



Even keeping in mind that these results were before Labour collapsed in Scotland, in every single election Labour's vote share is much lower in the Scottish parliament than in Westminster because there wasn't the need for tactical voting to keep the Tories out. Also the Green vote for Westminster is tiny because it's a wasted vote - the PR system however allowed the party to gain a foothold and eventually enabled it to enter government.



Voters simply don't behave the same way when the rules of the game are different.



Your argument about FPTP keeping out extremists is a much better one although even that is problematic - however much we dislike UKIP, it was a democratic travesty that they got 12.6% of vote in 2015 but only 1 sea



Sorry am not getting into arguing different stats as a comparison. it brings in all sorts of unknowns. am I wrong but don't Hollyrood have 2 systems to elect candidates, a mixture of PR and FPTP. either way lets remember why people are arguing for PR, to stop extreme governments from gaining a large majority in parliament. I think it's pretty much accepted that the Lib Dems will benefit the most from PR so why are people who are arguing for PR assuming all the people who may switch votes will be at the expense of the Lib Dems as if this is a benefit of PR, it's actually more likely that they will increase their vote share when voters know their vote isn't being wasted under the 2 party system we have now.