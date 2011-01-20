Poll

How does Brexit make you feel about your country?

The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 01:17:56 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:39:27 pm
It won't happen but lets assume Labour agrees to campaign for PR.
The Torys will make at least 2 arguments.

The Labour party want to sneak the Starlinists in through the back door.
You have the right to choose your MP. the Labour party want to take that right away from you. they want to impose the MP they want to represent you and that person will be a hard left MP. Labour would deny it of course but would they would find it hard to argue against it.

The Labour party +Lib Dems want PR for one reason only. to remain in power permanently. imagine a Labour party free to do whatever it wants when they know you wont be able to get rid of them. insert everything from letting all the Muslims in to putting everyone on the dole.

There's also the fair play argument. Labour can't win under existing rules, so they want to change them.

PR can only be promised by a Labour government. It won't stand a chance with a Labour opposition.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 01:19:32 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:36:31 pm
Just found out Ray Mears is a massive Tory, not that surprising, but the type that goes on GB News.

Devastated.


I always assumed he was ex-forces, which would explain it. But a check on Wiki tells me he failed the entry requirements because of his eyesight.

He's deffo got that flagshagger military fetish thing going on, though.

Like Brigadier-Major-General Francois.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 01:21:16 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:13:48 pm
I hate that the Beeb keep getting Matthew Goodwin on their shows. The guy is such a right wing Tory that hides under the guise of being an impartial academic.


Balance, innit.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 01:21:49 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:01:47 pm


Red Berry made an excellent point. If the LD's have it in their manifesto, and there's a Lab-LD coalition, then that could be the cover required (that the LD's demanded it as part of the coalition deal)

I don't think that would damage Labour too much - and, as Red Berry also says, once it's in it's in and there's only a tiny likelihood it could be overturned by a different government in the future.
Maybe but wouldn't like it to be a election issue Labour would need to answer for the reasons ive given.
Theres also the implications of what will happen if the system is used. I know you understand those implications so I respect your views on PR but it swings and roundabouts. PR would definitely bring the end to hard right governments like Johnsons but it would also mean the end of any Labour majority government as it would mean we have permanent coalitions after every election. the lib dems are against his hard right Tory government but they will most likely work with future Torys who are not so fanatical as Johnsons. this will mean most future governments would be a Tory/Lib Dems coalition rather than a Labour/Lib Dem coalition. the consequences of PR may well mean the Lib Dems will be able to choose the government and PM.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 01:37:44 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:21:49 pm
Maybe but wouldn't like it to be a election issue Labour would need to answer for the reasons ive given.
Theres also the implications of what will happen if the system is used. I know you understand those implications so I respect your views on PR but it swings and roundabouts. PR would definitely bring the end to hard right governments like Johnsons but it would also mean the end of any Labour majority government as it would mean we have permanent coalitions after every election. the lib dems are against his hard right Tory government but they will most likely work with future Torys who are not so fanatical as Johnsons. this will mean most future governments would be a Tory/Lib Dems coalition rather than a Labour/Lib Dem coalition. the consequences of PR may well mean the Lib Dems will be able to choose the government and PM.


The hypotheticals are numerous - and it could take politics in a direction that we don't yet foresee.

For example, the Green Party might well increase their share of the vote when people don't view them as a 'wasted vote'. A new 'leftist' party may emerge. New right-wing parties.

I think it's very likely that there'd be a fragmentation of the vote away from certainly Labour & Tory.

How that plays out in future elections would be fascinating.

And yes, there would still be times when a government would be led by the Tory Party. But you'd have to trust that any coalition partner party would be a restraint on their worst excesses (unlike in 2010).

Ultimately, FPTP (and the fact that, under it, the centre-left/left vote is split in a way that the Tory vote isn't - apart from that brief UKIP surge, which the Tories snuffed out by throwing the country under the bus) delivers far more Tory governments than PR would, though. PR wouldn't deliver more Tory governments - which can only be a good thing.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 01:42:02 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:45:46 pm
Thats exactly what I was thinking,  it needs to be Spun on figures showing how your vote isnt counting.  There was a stat showing that Labours seat %  is much lower than their vote % and the Tory vote being over represented.
Would that work?  Probably not.

The problem is, it's Tory voters we need to win over to PR, and while they are voting Tory , and the tories are winning. They don't have a reason to change the system.
Maybe if it were painted as making sure we keep communists like Corbyn out of power it would have more traction.
But Red-Berry's option seems best. Leave it in the lib-dem manifesto as it has always been, then let labour 'accept' it to form a government. Though with the state of how fucked up things are , I can see labour and lib dem forming a coalition, and when it comes to voting through the PR legislation, some rebel and it fails.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 01:42:36 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:13:48 pm
I hate that the Beeb keep getting Matthew Goodwin on their shows. The guy is such a right wing Tory that hides under the guise of being an impartial academic.

Im guessing you watched Politics Live.  What was Coburn on about when she said to Afolami, they came 2nd to the LDs and mentioned 20,000 votes?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 01:46:39 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:42:36 pm
Im guessing you watched Politics Live.  What was Coburn on about when she said to Afolami, they came 2nd to the LDs and mentioned 20,000 votes?

Not watched it myself but it's possible she was referring to the North Shropshire by-election, which the Tories lost (finishing in 2nd) to the Lib Dems despite the Tories having a 20,000+ majority in 2019. That by-election happened in December only a short time after the first partygate story emerged.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 01:47:11 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:21:49 pm
Maybe but wouldn't like it to be a election issue Labour would need to answer for the reasons ive given.
Theres also the implications of what will happen if the system is used. I know you understand those implications so I respect your views on PR but it swings and roundabouts. PR would definitely bring the end to hard right governments like Johnsons but it would also mean the end of any Labour majority government as it would mean we have permanent coalitions after every election. the lib dems are against his hard right Tory government but they will most likely work with future Torys who are not so fanatical as Johnsons. this will mean most future governments would be a Tory/Lib Dems coalition rather than a Labour/Lib Dem coalition. the consequences of PR may well mean the Lib Dems will be able to choose the government and PM.


You're making the assumption that vote shares would all remain broadly the same under a different voting system. You can't just take the percentage of votes a party usually gains in a FPTP election and apply that directly to a hypothetical PR election.

The whole point of PR systems is that because every vote counts voters are free to vote for the party that best represents their views rather than simply voting for the least worst option to keep the party they dislike the most out. Maybe voters who more closely align with the Lib Dems but usually vote Tory/Labour at the moment would be able to safely do so under PR giving them a much larger vote share. Maybe smaller parties like the Greens will become kingmakers, or even become one of the larger parties. Maybe new parties will emerge to represent voters that currently don't feel at home politically with any of the current selection.

As arguments against PR go, the idea that the Lib Dems would become permanent kingmakers simply because that is what current vote shares suggest would happen is one of the weakest.
