Poll

How does Brexit make you feel about your country?

Hasn't changed the way I think of it
I feel more proud to be British as we've taken back Control
I feel a bit worse about the country
I'm embarrased to be British
I'm not British, so doesn't affect me
J'aime le fromage
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.  (Read 210136 times)

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,681
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5640 on: Today at 08:55:45 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:19:47 am
Probably, but you never know what that Durham investigation is going to throw out and then the nutter left will see their chance to try to crow bar in some shiteness into the leadership battle that will follow. Just having Labour needing to look for another leader will harm them in the polls.

Being as the reason for needing a new leader would be that the previous leader had left on principle and done the honorable thing, i dont think it would have that much of a detrimental effect to the party.  I still believe that there is a large portion of the electorate who want their politics to get away from this shitshow. 

Of course, it does depend on who Labour would choose to put forward.  More of the same would be required, the country isn't ready for anything too left wing.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,333
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5641 on: Today at 09:20:21 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:19:47 am
Probably, but you never know what that Durham investigation is going to throw out and then the nutter left will see their chance to try to crow bar in some shiteness into the leadership battle that will follow. Just having Labour needing to look for another leader will harm them in the polls.

You'd think that Durham would be cautious about going after a former DPP unless they were absolutely convinced.

In the event something did happen - they'd surely have to find a way to get Burnham back in to Parliament? I can't see anyone else in and around the Party having the sort of instant name recognition and profile required to turn things around quickly enough for an election.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,148
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5642 on: Today at 09:28:35 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:45:39 am
Johnson's problem is more that he's lost the backing of a lot of the traditional Tory voters in the Shires.  I guess the gamble they're making is that when push comes to shove those voters will still begrudgingly vote Tory as their daily ingestions of hate filled newspapers have convinced them that *insert Labour leader* is the reincarnation of Stalin.
Not around this shire. South Cambs teetered on the brink of going Lib Dem at the last election in protest at Brexit. If you're looking at getting the Tories out and governing on a confidence and supply agreement, it's eminently do-able now.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,786
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5643 on: Today at 09:44:26 am »
Who are the realistic alternatives? Are they all worse than him?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,004
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5644 on: Today at 10:11:07 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:45:39 am
I think they know that any other leader loses them the gains in the "Red Wall" areas.  Even yesterday the trawling of pubs and working men's clubs in those areas by TV crews found plenty of support for Johnson.

Johnson's problem is more that he's lost the backing of a lot of the traditional Tory voters in the Shires.  I guess the gamble they're making is that when push comes to shove those voters will still begrudgingly vote Tory as their daily ingestions of hate filled newspapers have convinced them that *insert Labour leader* is the reincarnation of Stalin.



I might be being optimistic, but for every rent-a-gob Brexit pub-bore doubling-down on their support for Bozo, I believe there are more who merely 'lent' their vote to Johnson's Tories in 2019 (some as well in 2017) in order to break the Brexit impasse in Parliament, or ensure that Brexit 'got done' (and couldn't be 'cheated' away from them with a second Referendum)

I think a large proportion of those won't vote for him/the Tories going forwards. They won't all switch to Labour (I think the safest bet for the next GE is that turnout will be down on 2019) but they don't need to. And Labour don't need to win back all the 'red wall' seats lost in that 2015-2019 period.

Also think that the LD's will make gains in traditional Tory areas (and on a smattering of others take disaffected Tory votes and let Labour back in - places like Peterborough and Southampton Itchen)

I just hope it will be enough (and I do believe it will). Not for a Labour majority (the loss of the Scottish seats to the SNP makes that incredibly difficult), but a hung Parliament. And no party (apart from the bowler-hatted bigots) would enter a coalition with them.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,786
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5645 on: Today at 10:20:15 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:11:07 am


I might be being optimistic, but for every rent-a-gob Brexit pub-bore doubling-down on their support for Bozo, I believe there are more who merely 'lent' their vote to Johnson's Tories in 2019 (some as well in 2017) in order to break the Brexit impasse in Parliament, or ensure that Brexit 'got done' (and couldn't be 'cheated' away from them with a second Referendum)

I think a large proportion of those won't vote for him/the Tories going forwards. They won't all switch to Labour (I think the safest bet for the next GE is that turnout will be down on 2019) but they don't need to. And Labour don't need to win back all the 'red wall' seats lost in that 2015-2019 period.

Also think that the LD's will make gains in traditional Tory areas (and on a smattering of others take disaffected Tory votes and let Labour back in - places like Peterborough and Southampton Itchen)

I just hope it will be enough (and I do believe it will). Not for a Labour majority (the loss of the Scottish seats to the SNP makes that incredibly difficult), but a hung Parliament. And no party (apart from the bowler-hatted bigots) would enter a coalition with them.

And presumably Labour could only form a government with support from the SNP. The SNP would demand a referendum. If they won that, Labour might not govern again this century.
Tricky.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,142
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5646 on: Today at 10:24:57 am »
Id guess the SNP would demand a referendum when it suited them, but who knows when that would be. Polls are not convincing. Perhaps not a formal alliance, but an arrangement such as the NI Unionists had with the Tories? I could go a bribe of a couple of billion pounds. Whatever happened to that money?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,106
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5647 on: Today at 10:25:05 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:20:15 am
And presumably Labour could only form a government with support from the SNP. The SNP would demand a referendum. If they won that, Labour might not govern again this century.
Tricky.
Labour don't need to invite the SNP into a coalition. They can govern as a minority quite easily because the SNP can't vote against them. If they do it opens the door to the Tories again and they can't let that happen, last time it knocked them out of power for a generation.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,004
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5648 on: Today at 10:35:04 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:20:15 am
And presumably Labour could only form a government with support from the SNP. The SNP would demand a referendum. If they won that, Labour might not govern again this century.
Tricky.


I think it's imperative for Labour to embrace PR, with any Labour-led coalition/S&C government seeking to bring this is in.

Under a PR system, it would be near-impossible to be lumbered with the sort of hard-right, populist shitfest of the government like the current one.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5649 on: Today at 10:35:43 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:11:07 am


I might be being optimistic, but for every rent-a-gob Brexit pub-bore doubling-down on their support for Bozo, I believe there are more who merely 'lent' their vote to Johnson's Tories in 2019 (some as well in 2017) in order to break the Brexit impasse in Parliament, or ensure that Brexit 'got done' (and couldn't be 'cheated' away from them with a second Referendum)

I think a large proportion of those won't vote for him/the Tories going forwards. They won't all switch to Labour (I think the safest bet for the next GE is that turnout will be down on 2019) but they don't need to. And Labour don't need to win back all the 'red wall' seats lost in that 2015-2019 period.

Also think that the LD's will make gains in traditional Tory areas (and on a smattering of others take disaffected Tory votes and let Labour back in - places like Peterborough and Southampton Itchen)

I just hope it will be enough (and I do believe it will). Not for a Labour majority (the loss of the Scottish seats to the SNP makes that incredibly difficult), but a hung Parliament. And no party (apart from the bowler-hatted bigots) would enter a coalition with them.
I dont share that optimism.  They view Boris as  being closer to "one of them" than Starmer.  Regardless of the truth.
The Red Wall hates "woke"  Labour councils are still blamed for letting off the Muslim grooming gangs.
Many say British politics is a mess, the electorate is a bigger mess. 
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,376
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5650 on: Today at 10:42:08 am »
Any party that would manage to restore some sort of EU alignment would improve life noticeably and quickly. Issues such as empty shelves, lack of hospitality staff, probably even NHS waiting times. That might keep votes for future elections.
I'm not really convinced labour are that party though.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5651 on: Today at 10:48:45 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:42:08 am
Any party that would manage to restore some sort of EU alignment would improve life noticeably and quickly. Issues such as empty shelves, lack of hospitality staff, probably even NHS waiting times. That might keep votes for future elections.
I'm not really convinced labour are that party though.

I agree with it improving lives, however I dont think thats a vote winner.  Brexiteers are idiots who will double down and prefer to cut off their nose to spite their faces. 
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,052
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5652 on: Today at 10:52:57 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:35:43 am
I dont share that optimism.  They view Boris as  being closer to "one of them" than Starmer.  Regardless of the truth.
The Red Wall hates "woke"  Labour councils are still blamed for letting off the Muslim grooming gangs.
Many say British politics is a mess, the electorate is a bigger mess.

Dispite what gets amplified across all forms of media, the majority of people in this country aren't arseholes.  They generally want to see the things I want: tackling inequality and having a clean, functioning environment. 

It's the voting system that screws the country over and returns a Tory government, more often than not.  The majority of people in the UK do not vote Tory.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:55:47 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5653 on: Today at 11:06:57 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:20:15 am
And presumably Labour could only form a government with support from the SNP. The SNP would demand a referendum. If they won that, Labour might not govern again this century.
Tricky.
Really, the UK should be become a proper federated state. It is the only way to preserve the Union.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5654 on: Today at 11:10:27 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:52:57 am
Dispite what gets amplified across all forms of media, the majority of people in this country aren't arseholes.  They generally want to see the things I want: tackling inequality and having a clean, functioning natural world. 

It's the voting system that screws the country over and returns a Tory government, more often than not.  The majority of people in the UK do not vote Tory.

I dont agree with the first paragraph. I would prefer PR over FPTP but the Tories got pretty much  has many votes as Lab/LD combined.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,004
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5655 on: Today at 11:10:33 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:35:43 am
I dont share that optimism.  They view Boris as  being closer to "one of them" than Starmer.  Regardless of the truth.
The Red Wall hates "woke"  Labour councils are still blamed for letting off the Muslim grooming gangs.
Many say British politics is a mess, the electorate is a bigger mess.


It depends where you look.

I think the 'red wall' switch to Tory is more entrenched in parts of the NE, E and Midlands. But the 'red wall' covers many areas. As well as those areas, the Tories took previously solid (to varying degrees) Labour seats in places like Wales, Cumbria, NW England, Yorkshire.

As I said, some will stay Tory next election.

But others won't, and will flip back.

For instance, look at the local elections for the new Cumberland Council. Between 2010 and 2019, the Tories won Carlisle, Copeland and Allerdale from Labour. These were 3 'red wall' constituencies. In the local elections, which covered the entirety of those constituencies, Labour trounced the Tories (ending up with 30 councillors to 7 for the Tories).

Places like Leigh, Bury, Heywood & Middleton, Darlington, Burnley, Keighley, Dewsbury, and many more - all strongly indicated by repeated opinion polling to switch back.

Back in January, JL Partners did their most recent study on the 'red wall' seats. It gave polling support for Labour as the strongest since at least 2017, and suggested Labour winning back 42 of the 45 identified seats. I thought it was optimistic (and still do to an extent) but back then the three biggest negatives for the Tory Party were the cost of living crisis, immigration and Bozo himself.

The cost of living crisis has got worse; nothing has changed with immigration (Ms Himmler's Rwanda scheme is largely seen as a gimmick as far as I can see), and Bozo has now solidified his position despite more of the curtain being pulled back on his utterly shithousing self. The view of the Tories isn't going to improve.

https://www.jlpartners.co.uk/red-wall-wave-4


However, what is vital (IMHO) is that Labour and the LDs unofficially work together to minimise them taking votes off each other to let the Tory scumbag in.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,004
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5656 on: Today at 11:14:33 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:48:45 am
I agree with it improving lives, however I dont think thats a vote winner.  Brexiteers are idiots who will double down and prefer to cut off their nose to spite their faces.



Labour need to give a commitment that they will not seek to rejoin the EU in that Parliament.

But they also need to say - without expanding - that they will look at ways to make Brexit work better for the country.

I personally believe that most Brexit voters would be happy with a 'Norway-style' arrangement. Indeed, some of those leading the Leave campaigns explicitly said this was the realistic option (then rowed back to demand a hard-Brexit). How would it play with the 'red wall' voters? That's the issue.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline KMKYWAP

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5657 on: Today at 11:19:50 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:35:04 am

I think it's imperative for Labour to embrace PR, with any Labour-led coalition/S&C government seeking to bring this is in.

Under a PR system, it would be near-impossible to be lumbered with the sort of hard-right, populist shitfest of the government like the current one.

This is the key. I think that alot of people given the experience of the last ten years will jump at the chance of PR.

Last time it came up most people were apathetic towards it. Not now. As mentioned above would stop the hardline mentalists being in control and get more sensible
stuff done by concensus rather than endless brexity culture war nonsense.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5658 on: Today at 11:21:41 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:35:04 am

I think it's imperative for Labour to embrace PR, with any Labour-led coalition/S&C government seeking to bring this is in.

Under a PR system, it would be near-impossible to be lumbered with the sort of hard-right, populist shitfest of the government like the current one.
This.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,333
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5659 on: Today at 11:31:27 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:44:26 am
Who are the realistic alternatives? Are they all worse than him?

Nobody is worse than him.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,241
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5660 on: Today at 11:41:11 am »
The thing about bringing in PR is that Labour just have to do it. No more referendum bullshit. But that means a manifesto commitment - you can't keep something like that under wraps - and we all know what that would lead to in an election campaign. I don't trust the electorate to go for it.

You would need the Lib-Dems to have it in their manifesto, with some tacit agreement to bring it in, in the event of a coalition.

At least once it's in it should be impossible to reverse, as no party will secure the outright majority to do so.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5661 on: Today at 11:54:13 am »
It was probably an ill-timed release (given the vote yesterday); but has there been any traction with this? I'm outside of the UK, so I might be missing stuff.

https://twitter.com/MarcusJBall/status/1533804069994766336
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,786
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5662 on: Today at 12:02:18 pm »
@jimney. I think people either dont care that he lied, or dont believe anything he says.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,207
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5663 on: Today at 12:07:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:35:04 am

I think it's imperative for Labour to embrace PR, with any Labour-led coalition/S&C government seeking to bring this is in.

Under a PR system, it would be near-impossible to be lumbered with the sort of hard-right, populist shitfest of the government like the current one.

I think that's right.

We would never have a hard-line socialist government either with PR and, for some, that would be a pity. But it was only ever a distant prospect under FPTP as well. With PR we can at least move the country in a more progressive direction over a number of decades. Under the present system Labour governments are rare and they always have to contend with 10-20 years of Tory social neglect and economic devastation. A pretty permanent coalition of socialists, social democrats, liberals, greens and progressives of every stripe is attractive.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,004
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5664 on: Today at 12:07:22 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:54:13 am
It was probably an ill-timed release (given the vote yesterday); but has there been any traction with this? I'm outside of the UK, so I might be missing stuff.

https://twitter.com/MarcusJBall/status/1533804069994766336


As you say, not the best timing. It's not really grabbed public attention - and Bozo cultists are dismissing it as 'it was the medical/No10 staff making plans, and Boris never said he was at death's door' and 'this is just another hater trying to make something out of nothing'.

It may be a slow-burner, but I can't see it being anything other than a peripheral thing to tag-on to other clusterfucks, corruption and lies that do get more focus.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,386
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5665 on: Today at 12:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:31:27 am
Nobody is worse than him.

On the contrary, "Nobody" would be far preferable to Boris as PM.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,376
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5666 on: Today at 12:14:58 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:14:33 am


Labour need to give a commitment that they will not seek to rejoin the EU in that Parliament.

But they also need to say - without expanding - that they will look at ways to make Brexit work better for the country.

I personally believe that most Brexit voters would be happy with a 'Norway-style' arrangement. Indeed, some of those leading the Leave campaigns explicitly said this was the realistic option (then rowed back to demand a hard-Brexit). How would it play with the 'red wall' voters? That's the issue.

I'd agree - don't tell them anything, but with a public committment of "staying out of the EU". Most Brexiteers have absolutely no understanding of the details or Brexit, and, outside of those directly affected (farmers) would never even notice if the UK signed up for "aligned safety and welfare standards" for example.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Up
« previous next »
 