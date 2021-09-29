I dont share that optimism. They view Boris as being closer to "one of them" than Starmer. Regardless of the truth.

The Red Wall hates "woke" Labour councils are still blamed for letting off the Muslim grooming gangs.

Many say British politics is a mess, the electorate is a bigger mess.



It depends where you look.I think the 'red wall' switch to Tory is more entrenched in parts of the NE, E and Midlands. But the 'red wall' covers many areas. As well as those areas, the Tories took previously solid (to varying degrees) Labour seats in places like Wales, Cumbria, NW England, Yorkshire.As I said, some will stay Tory next election.But others won't, and will flip back.For instance, look at the local elections for the new Cumberland Council. Between 2010 and 2019, the Tories won Carlisle, Copeland and Allerdale from Labour. These were 3 'red wall' constituencies. In the local elections, which covered the entirety of those constituencies, Labour trounced the Tories (ending up with 30 councillors to 7 for the Tories).Places like Leigh, Bury, Heywood & Middleton, Darlington, Burnley, Keighley, Dewsbury, and many more - all strongly indicated by repeated opinion polling to switch back.Back in January, JL Partners did their most recent study on the 'red wall' seats. It gave polling support for Labour as the strongest since at least 2017, and suggested Labour winning back 42 of the 45 identified seats. I thought it was optimistic (and still do to an extent) but back then the three biggest negatives for the Tory Party were the cost of living crisis, immigration and Bozo himself.The cost of living crisis has got worse; nothing has changed with immigration (Ms Himmler's Rwanda scheme is largely seen as a gimmick as far as I can see), and Bozo has now solidified his position despite more of the curtain being pulled back on his utterly shithousing self. The view of the Tories isn't going to improve.However, what is vital (IMHO) is that Labour and the LDs unofficially work together to minimise them taking votes off each other to let the Tory scumbag in.