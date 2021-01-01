Poll

How does Brexit make you feel about your country?

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.  (Read 209770 times)

Offline stewil007

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5640 on: Today at 08:55:45 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:19:47 am
Probably, but you never know what that Durham investigation is going to throw out and then the nutter left will see their chance to try to crow bar in some shiteness into the leadership battle that will follow. Just having Labour needing to look for another leader will harm them in the polls.

Being as the reason for needing a new leader would be that the previous leader had left on principle and done the honorable thing, i dont think it would have that much of a detrimental effect to the party.  I still believe that there is a large portion of the electorate who want their politics to get away from this shitshow. 

Of course, it does depend on who Labour would choose to put forward.  More of the same would be required, the country isn't ready for anything too left wing.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5641 on: Today at 09:20:21 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:19:47 am
Probably, but you never know what that Durham investigation is going to throw out and then the nutter left will see their chance to try to crow bar in some shiteness into the leadership battle that will follow. Just having Labour needing to look for another leader will harm them in the polls.

You'd think that Durham would be cautious about going after a former DPP unless they were absolutely convinced.

In the event something did happen - they'd surely have to find a way to get Burnham back in to Parliament? I can't see anyone else in and around the Party having the sort of instant name recognition and profile required to turn things around quickly enough for an election.
Logged

Offline No666

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5642 on: Today at 09:28:35 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:45:39 am
Johnson's problem is more that he's lost the backing of a lot of the traditional Tory voters in the Shires.  I guess the gamble they're making is that when push comes to shove those voters will still begrudgingly vote Tory as their daily ingestions of hate filled newspapers have convinced them that *insert Labour leader* is the reincarnation of Stalin.
Not around this shire. South Cambs teetered on the brink of going Lib Dem at the last election in protest at Brexit. If you're looking at getting the Tories out and governing on a confidence and supply agreement, it's eminently do-able now.
Logged

Online PaulF

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5643 on: Today at 09:44:26 am »
Who are the realistic alternatives? Are they all worse than him?
Logged
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5644 on: Today at 10:11:07 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:45:39 am
I think they know that any other leader loses them the gains in the "Red Wall" areas.  Even yesterday the trawling of pubs and working men's clubs in those areas by TV crews found plenty of support for Johnson.

Johnson's problem is more that he's lost the backing of a lot of the traditional Tory voters in the Shires.  I guess the gamble they're making is that when push comes to shove those voters will still begrudgingly vote Tory as their daily ingestions of hate filled newspapers have convinced them that *insert Labour leader* is the reincarnation of Stalin.



I might be being optimistic, but for every rent-a-gob Brexit pub-bore doubling-down on their support for Bozo, I believe there are more who merely 'lent' their vote to Johnson's Tories in 2019 (some as well in 2017) in order to break the Brexit impasse in Parliament, or ensure that Brexit 'got done' (and couldn't be 'cheated' away from them with a second Referendum)

I think a large proportion of those won't vote for him/the Tories going forwards. They won't all switch to Labour (I think the safest bet for the next GE is that turnout will be down on 2019) but they don't need to. And Labour don't need to win back all the 'red wall' seats lost in that 2015-2019 period.

Also think that the LD's will make gains in traditional Tory areas (and on a smattering of others take disaffected Tory votes and let Labour back in - places like Peterborough and Southampton Itchen)

I just hope it will be enough (and I do believe it will). Not for a Labour majority (the loss of the Scottish seats to the SNP makes that incredibly difficult), but a hung Parliament. And no party (apart from the bowler-hatted bigots) would enter a coalition with them.
Logged
Online PaulF

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5645 on: Today at 10:20:15 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:11:07 am


I might be being optimistic, but for every rent-a-gob Brexit pub-bore doubling-down on their support for Bozo, I believe there are more who merely 'lent' their vote to Johnson's Tories in 2019 (some as well in 2017) in order to break the Brexit impasse in Parliament, or ensure that Brexit 'got done' (and couldn't be 'cheated' away from them with a second Referendum)

I think a large proportion of those won't vote for him/the Tories going forwards. They won't all switch to Labour (I think the safest bet for the next GE is that turnout will be down on 2019) but they don't need to. And Labour don't need to win back all the 'red wall' seats lost in that 2015-2019 period.

Also think that the LD's will make gains in traditional Tory areas (and on a smattering of others take disaffected Tory votes and let Labour back in - places like Peterborough and Southampton Itchen)

I just hope it will be enough (and I do believe it will). Not for a Labour majority (the loss of the Scottish seats to the SNP makes that incredibly difficult), but a hung Parliament. And no party (apart from the bowler-hatted bigots) would enter a coalition with them.

And presumably Labour could only form a government with support from the SNP. The SNP would demand a referendum. If they won that, Labour might not govern again this century.
Tricky.
Logged
Online KillieRed

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5646 on: Today at 10:24:57 am »
Id guess the SNP would demand a referendum when it suited them, but who knows when that would be. Polls are not convincing. Perhaps not a formal alliance, but an arrangement such as the NI Unionists had with the Tories? I could go a bribe of a couple of billion pounds. Whatever happened to that money?
Logged
Offline Lusty

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5647 on: Today at 10:25:05 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:20:15 am
And presumably Labour could only form a government with support from the SNP. The SNP would demand a referendum. If they won that, Labour might not govern again this century.
Tricky.
Labour don't need to invite the SNP into a coalition. They can govern as a minority quite easily because the SNP can't vote against them. If they do it opens the door to the Tories again and they can't let that happen, last time it knocked them out of power for a generation.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5648 on: Today at 10:35:04 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:20:15 am
And presumably Labour could only form a government with support from the SNP. The SNP would demand a referendum. If they won that, Labour might not govern again this century.
Tricky.


I think it's imperative for Labour to embrace PR, with any Labour-led coalition/S&C government seeking to bring this is in.

Under a PR system, it would be near-impossible to be lumbered with the sort of hard-right, populist shitfest of the government like the current one.
Logged
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5649 on: Today at 10:35:43 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:11:07 am


I might be being optimistic, but for every rent-a-gob Brexit pub-bore doubling-down on their support for Bozo, I believe there are more who merely 'lent' their vote to Johnson's Tories in 2019 (some as well in 2017) in order to break the Brexit impasse in Parliament, or ensure that Brexit 'got done' (and couldn't be 'cheated' away from them with a second Referendum)

I think a large proportion of those won't vote for him/the Tories going forwards. They won't all switch to Labour (I think the safest bet for the next GE is that turnout will be down on 2019) but they don't need to. And Labour don't need to win back all the 'red wall' seats lost in that 2015-2019 period.

Also think that the LD's will make gains in traditional Tory areas (and on a smattering of others take disaffected Tory votes and let Labour back in - places like Peterborough and Southampton Itchen)

I just hope it will be enough (and I do believe it will). Not for a Labour majority (the loss of the Scottish seats to the SNP makes that incredibly difficult), but a hung Parliament. And no party (apart from the bowler-hatted bigots) would enter a coalition with them.
I dont share that optimism.  They view Boris as  being closer to "one of them" than Starmer.  Regardless of the truth.
The Red Wall hates "woke"  Labour councils are still blamed for letting off the Muslim grooming gangs.
Many say British politics is a mess, the electorate is a bigger mess. 
Logged

Online redbyrdz

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5650 on: Today at 10:42:08 am »
Any party that would manage to restore some sort of EU alignment would improve life noticeably and quickly. Issues such as empty shelves, lack of hospitality staff, probably even NHS waiting times. That might keep votes for future elections.
I'm not really convinced labour are that party though.
Logged
