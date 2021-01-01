I think they know that any other leader loses them the gains in the "Red Wall" areas. Even yesterday the trawling of pubs and working men's clubs in those areas by TV crews found plenty of support for Johnson.



Johnson's problem is more that he's lost the backing of a lot of the traditional Tory voters in the Shires. I guess the gamble they're making is that when push comes to shove those voters will still begrudgingly vote Tory as their daily ingestions of hate filled newspapers have convinced them that *insert Labour leader* is the reincarnation of Stalin.



I might be being optimistic, but for every rent-a-gob Brexit pub-bore doubling-down on their support for Bozo, I believe there are more who merely 'lent' their vote to Johnson's Tories in 2019 (some as well in 2017) in order to break the Brexit impasse in Parliament, or ensure that Brexit 'got done' (and couldn't be 'cheated' away from them with a second Referendum)I think a large proportion of those won't vote for him/the Tories going forwards. They won't all switch to Labour (I think the safest bet for the next GE is that turnout will be down on 2019) but they don't need to. And Labour don't need to win back all the 'red wall' seats lost in that 2015-2019 period.Also think that the LD's will make gains in traditional Tory areas (and on a smattering of others take disaffected Tory votes and let Labour back in - places like Peterborough and Southampton Itchen)I just hope it will be enough (and I do believe it will). Not for a Labour majority (the loss of the Scottish seats to the SNP makes that incredibly difficult), but a hung Parliament. And no party (apart from the bowler-hatted bigots) would enter a coalition with them.