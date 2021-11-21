A lot of pundits reckoning that it would make more sense to have done this vote after the upcoming by-elections, but they couldn't be more wrong. Bohnson will scrape through tonight, which might save his bacon for a short while, but it will enrage many. Those two by-elections will in turn be an utter catastrophe, especially the one in Tiverton where the swing might end up being one of the most memorable in recent history (the Lib Dems will be rubbing their hands with glee). The true fun and games though will be the snap election that he calls, because his ego is so fucking enormous that he'll think people will simply forget about this eventually and still vote for him. Cue a decimation of the Tories. Couldn't happen to a nicer bunch.



Johnson has no shame, he won't resign. he will have to be booted out by his MPs and the Tory party members. if he survives tonight then he is safe for a year, the rules might change but I doubt they will.Johnson will be in a worse position if the by elections turn out to be a disaster but he will still carry on with the bulls.. by elections always go against the government blah blah blah.Boris tried to call a election back in 2019 but he needed the backing of MPs for it to happened. no chance of a election unless polls dramatically improve.