I don't know what savant means. I can replace it in your sentence with c*nt though and it makes sense. Might not scan too well.



Shame we can't have it televised and like Britains Got Talent (the irony) or something where we can see him voted out.



The term idiot savant (French for "learned idiot") was first used to describe the condition in 1887 by John Langdon Down, who is known for his description of Down syndrome. The term idiot savant was later described as a misnomer because not all reported cases fit the definition of idiot, originally used for a person with a very severe intellectual disability. The term autistic savant was also used as a description of the disorder. Like idiot savant, the term came to be considered a misnomer because only half of those who were diagnosed with savant syndrome were autistic. Upon realization of the need for accuracy of diagnosis and dignity towards the individual, the term savant syndrome became widely accepted terminology.

Savant = learned (or 'gifted' in this usage). So, an idiot-savant is someone who is generally highly intellectually impaired, but with narrow highly developed abilities too. It was originally a medical description for a small subset of people with severe autism and some other neurological/mental disabilities who could do things like tell you what day of the week it is from any date you might supply them. Sometimes the ability might be truly impressive (such as masterful artistic skills), but the individual remains generally highly intellectually disabled.But as you mentioned, describing the PCP as 'c*nts' works best.