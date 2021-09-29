Except that the only alternatives with realistic chances of replacing Johnson are just as awful, hard-right, dangerous and bad.



Theres no hope of someone in the mould of a one-nation Tory like Heseltine (Tugendhat for example) getting the gig, so even if and when Johnsons gone, the shitshow carries on.



May arguably governed as hard-right, at least when it came to Brexit/immigration. She still won despite, as mentioned above, a shit campaign. Johnson carried that on and won by a significantly bigger margin.This isn't specific to you but I can't believe people on the left, well to be specific, the centre-left still persist with this longing for a decent/"one nation" (a label vague to the point of being useless) Tory. Sunak absolutely was swooned over by centre-left, usually middle class, very online blue tick Twitter types until recently when they came to the same conclusion some of us came to literally years earlier that he was just as much of a twat as the Tories that are seen as the usual villains (i.e your Rees-Moggs)Rory Stewart is a carpet-bagger (an MP from Cumbria suddenly decides to run for Mayor of London) who was supposedly oh so sensible and pragmatic on Brexit that he ruled out a 2nd referendum and staying in the Single Market (because of immigration) Pro-fox hunting too.Ellwood's come out for rejoining the Single Market but I absolutely see him rowing back on that if he becomes PM. Not only that but I see him going after the Northern Ireland protocol like Johnson's done under the same pretence of defending the British union (which he served as one of our "brave boys and girls" so how dare lefties criticise his patriotism). Tugendhat's already criticised Ellwood for that pro-Single Market article.They'll all do whatever will keep them in power once they have it.