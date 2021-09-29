Poll

How does Brexit make you feel about your country?

Hasn't changed the way I think of it
I feel more proud to be British as we've taken back Control
I feel a bit worse about the country
I'm embarrased to be British
I'm not British, so doesn't affect me
J'aime le fromage
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 131 132 133 134 135 [136]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.  (Read 203506 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,800
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5400 on: Today at 01:49:09 pm »
I was going for 220 backing him and 130ish against

As the day goes on, that seems less and less likely. Hes getting very little public backing
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,770
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5401 on: Today at 01:50:29 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:44:01 pm

On the last point, it's shit, but I'm not sure it's corruption within the Tory party or government. More on the part of some members of the electorate. Now if the Tories were found to be leaning on HMRC to ignore specific cases that would be different.
It's a rock and a hard place. yes that's a lot of lost money. But if HMRC had been given time to put the rules and checks in place, then they would rightly have been slaughtered for not helping people in desperate need during the pandemic.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,770
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5402 on: Today at 01:51:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:49:09 pm
I was going for 220 backing him and 130ish against

As the day goes on, that seems less and less likely. Hes getting very little public backing
Are you taking sweets into school tomorrow if he goes :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,136
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5403 on: Today at 01:52:48 pm »
From The Guardian Live Feed:

Ian Blackford, the SNP leader at Westminster, has issued a statement urging Tory MPs - and particularly the Scottish ones - to vote against Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. He said:

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is completely unfit to be prime minister and he should have been removed from office long ago.

He has broken the law, lied to parliament and distracted the UK government from tackling the issues that matter, including the Tory cost of living crisis and the long-term damage caused by Brexit.

Tory MPs must finally put the interests of the public first. They must vote Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson out and do it now.

And there cannot be any more flip-flopping from Douglas Ross and the Scottish Tories. Ross has made himself and the Tory Holyrood group look utterly ridiculous, while the rest of the spineless Scottish Tory MPs have shown nothing but craven loyalty to Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson  it is way past time for all of them to finally do the right thing and vote him out of office.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Zend...en the clowns

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,459
  • Likes BBQ sauce a bit too much..
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5404 on: Today at 01:58:53 pm »
By 12.20pm on the day the no confidence motion was brought against her, Theresa May had secured the 'public' expressions of confidence she needed to know the vote would fail.

BJ is still hovering around 90 odd...interesting...
Logged
Quote from: Phil M on January  7, 2011, 12:47:10 am
He posts in the day, he posts in the niiiiiiggghht,
That Zend...en the clowns, his timings just right.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,800
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5405 on: Today at 02:03:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:51:16 pm
Are you taking sweets into school tomorrow if he goes :)
Did that today. Start of a new half term etc
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,227
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5406 on: Today at 02:03:49 pm »
I guess worst case scenario for the Tories is they oust Bozo with nobody able or willing to replace him. That means the job gets taken by some no mark inoffensive dweeb they can at least try to rally around for a bit and is handy to take the blame for any more shit.

Worst case for us is Hunt gets the job and he sets about destroying what's left of our institutions as he hands fat, cost of living bribes out to the public so they look the other way.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5407 on: Today at 02:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:38:45 pm
Except that the only alternatives with realistic chances of replacing Johnson are just as awful, hard-right, dangerous and bad.

Theres no hope of someone in the mould of a one-nation Tory like Heseltine (Tugendhat for example) getting the gig, so even if and when Johnsons gone, the shitshow carries on.

May arguably governed as hard-right, at least when it came to Brexit/immigration. She still won despite, as mentioned above, a shit campaign. Johnson carried that on and won by a significantly bigger margin.

This isn't specific to you but I can't believe people on the left, well to be specific, the centre-left still persist with this longing for a decent/"one nation" (a label vague to the point of being useless) Tory. Sunak absolutely was swooned over by centre-left, usually middle class, very online blue tick Twitter types until recently when they came to the same conclusion some of us came to literally years earlier that he was just as much of a twat as the Tories that are seen as the usual villains (i.e your Rees-Moggs)

Rory Stewart is a carpet-bagger (an MP from Cumbria suddenly decides to run for Mayor of London) who was supposedly oh so sensible and pragmatic on Brexit that he ruled out a 2nd referendum and staying in the Single Market (because of immigration) Pro-fox hunting too.

Ellwood's come out for rejoining the Single Market but I absolutely see him rowing back on that if he becomes PM. Not only that but I see him going after the Northern Ireland protocol like Johnson's done under the same pretence of defending the British union (which he served as one of our "brave boys and girls" so how dare lefties criticise his patriotism). Tugendhat's already criticised Ellwood for that pro-Single Market article.

They'll all do whatever will keep them in power once they have it.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:09:12 pm by ShakaHislop »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5408 on: Today at 02:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Zend...en the clowns on Today at 01:58:53 pm
By 12.20pm on the day the no confidence motion was brought against her, Theresa May had secured the 'public' expressions of confidence she needed to know the vote would fail.

BJ is still hovering around 90 odd...interesting...
102, now.

https://twitter.com/johnestevens/status/1533800770121891840
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline mkferdy

  • "Zlat's all, folks!" (yes, that's MY joke!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,220
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5409 on: Today at 02:33:00 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:28:21 pm
102, now.

https://twitter.com/johnestevens/status/1533800770121891840

With it being a secret ballot you have to question how many will give public support then vote against him. Can be seen as not one of the rebels if Boris wins. I would be interested to see what he does if he narrowly loses the vote as I can't see him ever stepping down.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,838
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5410 on: Today at 02:41:48 pm »
almost nauseating going through the list and seeing what BoJo has apparently delivered...

Brexit
Vaccines
Support to Ukraine
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,989
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5411 on: Today at 02:42:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:03:49 pm
I guess worst case scenario for the Tories is they oust Bozo with nobody able or willing to replace him. That means the job gets taken by some no mark inoffensive dweeb they can at least try to rally around for a bit and is handy to take the blame for any more shit.

Worst case for us is Hunt gets the job and he sets about destroying what's left of our institutions as he hands fat, cost of living bribes out to the public so they look the other way.


Ben Wallace

Seen quite a few comments from 'moderate' Tory supporters saying he'd be their choice.

He's still a right-wing shithead, mind - although, like Truss, he supported Remain then flipped to being a Brexit cultist.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,322
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5412 on: Today at 02:51:05 pm »
Dorries so obviously drunk being interviewed by Beth Rigby.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,770
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5413 on: Today at 02:52:37 pm »
Do you think there's a number of votes that sees Boris resign?
I'm sure they'll be given coded pens or something, so they can tell who voted what.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,770
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5414 on: Today at 02:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:41:48 pm
almost nauseating going through the list and seeing what BoJo has apparently delivered...

Brexit   -- Yes, Not that it's a good thing. And it's about as delivered as Hermes parcel.
Vaccines -- on his watch. Though he had nothing to do with it.
Support to Ukraine  -- is that in the same way we supported the NHS by clapping on our doorsteps while ripping out its heart?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,369
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5415 on: Today at 02:59:09 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:52:37 pm
Do you think there's a number of votes that sees Boris resign?
I'm sure they'll be given coded pens or something, so they can tell who voted what.

He won't resign unless he's removed. He couldn't care less about what his party thinks of him, its all just about himself.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5416 on: Today at 03:34:54 pm »
Turn on tv and first 2 interviews.
Fruit and Veg shop owner says MPs should back Boris. ::)

Tory MP says No10 is full of passageways with lots of rooms. the idea that Boris knew about a party in one of these rooms doesn't make sense. 
Poor Boris. nobody tells him anything. security just let 100s of people into no10 with booze. karaoke machine .Pizzas and said sod all to him.
The idea that Johnson didn't know what was happening is ludicrous.

Logged
Keith Burge

Prime Minister, what did you make of the boos?

Well the Pinot was corked, but the Merlot wasnt half bad.

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,917
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5417 on: Today at 03:36:52 pm »
111 now.

PI on Twitter now claiming Johnson faked how serious his case of covid was.

https://twitter.com/MarcusJBall/status/1533804069994766336

Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,917
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5418 on: Today at 03:37:56 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:34:54 pm
Turn on tv and first 2 interviews.
Fruit and Veg shop owner says MPs should back Boris. ::)

Tory MP says No10 is full of passageways with lots of rooms. the idea that Boris knew about a party in one of these rooms doesn't make sense. 
Poor Boris. nobody tells him anything. security just let 100s of people into no10 with booze. karaoke machine .Pizzas and said sod all to him.
The idea that Johnson didn't know what was happening is ludicrous.



I'm guessing Pravda, sorry the BBC? They are finding everyone they can to back him, Laura K has rallied the troops!
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,664
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5419 on: Today at 03:42:34 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:52:37 pm
Do you think there's a number of votes that sees Boris resign?
I'm sure they'll be given coded pens or something, so they can tell who voted what.

He wouldn't resign even if every single Tory MP voted against him. It's all about him and his lifestyle, he doesn't give two shits about the country nor the damage he is doing/has already done.
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,309
  • Kloppite
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5420 on: Today at 03:46:19 pm »
180 maybe the magic number to win, but it'll be the size of the win that matters, he needs more than 260 to vote for him to be safe, anything less he could well be toast, certainly less than 230, although they'll have to force his hand to get rid of him, like they did with May.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,838
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5421 on: Today at 03:46:20 pm »
https://mobile.twitter.com/stancollymore/status/1533805829434007552?s=24&t=t-A04FZ9G7ZCedPK6zLNjA

Imagine being working class and voting for this. His whole life spent mocking you.

Or being a middle class paragon of virtue and thinking he shares your "values"

There's holding your nose and there's willingly breaking your own legs with a mallet
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,989
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5422 on: Today at 03:46:20 pm »
He has to stay IMO

All that money splurged on the No10 flat redecoration. Carrie won't be pleased...*







* or maybe she will be, as that would free her to shack-up with Goldsmith
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,626
  • Red since '64
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5423 on: Today at 03:56:25 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:06:31 pm
May arguably governed as hard-right, at least when it came to Brexit/immigration. She still won despite, as mentioned above, a shit campaign. Johnson carried that on and won by a significantly bigger margin.

This isn't specific to you but I can't believe people on the left, well to be specific, the centre-left still persist with this longing for a decent/"one nation" (a label vague to the point of being useless) Tory. Sunak absolutely was swooned over by centre-left, usually middle class, very online blue tick Twitter types until recently when they came to the same conclusion some of us came to literally years earlier that he was just as much of a twat as the Tories that are seen as the usual villains (i.e your Rees-Moggs)

Rory Stewart is a carpet-bagger (an MP from Cumbria suddenly decides to run for Mayor of London) who was supposedly oh so sensible and pragmatic on Brexit that he ruled out a 2nd referendum and staying in the Single Market (because of immigration) Pro-fox hunting too.

Ellwood's come out for rejoining the Single Market but I absolutely see him rowing back on that if he becomes PM. Not only that but I see him going after the Northern Ireland protocol like Johnson's done under the same pretence of defending the British union (which he served as one of our "brave boys and girls" so how dare lefties criticise his patriotism). Tugendhat's already criticised Ellwood for that pro-Single Market article.

They'll all do whatever will keep them in power once they have it.

Not sure what the bolded bit means - its surely self evident that there are still Tories whose political views are anathema to the current cabinet, and vice versa? And the centre left persisting with this longing? Longing is hardly an appropriate description of the recognition that this is by far the most hard right, undemocratic, populist, talentless bunch of ideologues the British electorate have ever voted in. To be desperate for a change doesnt negate the wish for that change to be for a Labour government.

Any Tory government is bad, we can agree on that. But to assert that theyre all the same is simplistic, and simply wrong. I agree with your last paragraph - the fact its taken until now to threaten Johnson is proof of their self-serving cowardice, always putting the needs of the Party before the needs of the country.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,989
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5424 on: Today at 04:09:44 pm »

Britain Elects
@BritainElects
Conservative voters | MPs should...

Vote to remove Johnson: 34%
Vote to keep him: 53%

via
@OpiniumResearch

https://twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1533822431646957570

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5425 on: Today at 04:12:56 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:37:56 pm
I'm guessing Pravda, sorry the BBC? They are finding everyone they can to back him, Laura K has rallied the troops!
Probably. All about giving Tory voters an opinion even if the Tory MP knows    it's a load of bulls..
I think the public want= I think many of the public are still gullible enough to believe whatever I tell them.
Logged
Keith Burge

Prime Minister, what did you make of the boos?

Well the Pinot was corked, but the Merlot wasnt half bad.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,931
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5426 on: Today at 04:13:26 pm »
Do we want Johnson to go or are we worried the tories will get a new manager bounce?
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,369
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5427 on: Today at 04:21:35 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:13:26 pm
Do we want Johnson to go or are we worried the tories will get a new manager bounce?

I'd love to see him wounded and the tories engulfed in some sort of internal mud slinging campaign until absolutely everyone has had enough of them.

On the other hand, there are current issues with deadlines (like the NI protocol) that could really do with a working government.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 131 132 133 134 135 [136]   Go Up
« previous next »
 