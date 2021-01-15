Poll

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,798
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5360 on: Today at 11:45:48 am »
God this is glorious.

Wish hed hang on to lose an election though
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,798
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5361 on: Today at 11:47:23 am »
His anti corruption tsar has quit


Saying he cant carry on as its clear the PM himself has broken the ministerial code!

https://twitter.com/johnpenrosenews/status/1533753928483061760?s=21&t=IKblGiPX3ji6VHVmHs8Vyw
Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,047
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5362 on: Today at 11:53:03 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:45:48 am
God this is glorious.

Wish hed hang on to lose an election though

I agree.  It's a shame we wont see that.
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,225
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5363 on: Today at 11:57:34 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:47:23 am
His anti corruption tsar has quit


Saying he cant carry on as its clear the PM himself has broken the ministerial code!

https://twitter.com/johnpenrosenews/status/1533753928483061760?s=21&t=IKblGiPX3ji6VHVmHs8Vyw

But he waited until now to do it? Better late than never I guess.  ::)
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,943
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5364 on: Today at 11:58:19 am »
He is toast isn't he?
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5365 on: Today at 11:58:33 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:47:23 am
His anti corruption tsar has quit


Saying he cant carry on as its clear the PM himself has broken the ministerial code!

https://twitter.com/johnpenrosenews/status/1533753928483061760?s=21&t=IKblGiPX3ji6VHVmHs8Vyw

Have they re-written the Ministerial code to save his fat lazy arse, or have I got that wrong?
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,321
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5366 on: Today at 11:59:32 am »
Dorries going even more batshit mental.
Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,374
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5367 on: Today at 12:02:13 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:58:19 am
He is toast isn't he?

That's offensive to toast.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,543
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5368 on: Today at 12:03:32 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:59:32 am
Dorries going even more batshit mental.

What channel was that on?
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,798
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5369 on: Today at 12:13:29 pm »
Online Zend...en the clowns

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,458
  • Likes BBQ sauce a bit too much..
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5370 on: Today at 12:16:34 pm »
Does he win the vote tonight - yes.

Does the challenge mortally wound him - yes.

Remember it's a confidential vote tonight, so don't underplay the value in Tories with leadership ambitions publicly backing, but privately sticking the knife in.

It's a double edged sword for him tonight in that those who vote against him, if unsuccessful, will have to pursue more overt means of challenging him; votes against key policy priorities, media rounds etc.

His rhetoric to his MPs is to vote with him to 'draw a line under' the previous issues, but tonight's vote will only amplify them as it'll be objective fact, rather than speculation, that it's not a unified party.

It's delicious and the beginning of the end. Election in the next 12 months I reckon.
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,225
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5371 on: Today at 12:17:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:58:33 am
Have they re-written the Ministerial code to save his fat lazy arse, or have I got that wrong?

They were working on it so a cabinet member wouldn't have to/be expected to resign, but I don't know if they've pushed it through.

If he goes down tonight, all these bleating sheep backing him are going to look an even bigger collection of tits than they usually do.
Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,043
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5372 on: Today at 12:18:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:13:29 pm
Twitter.  Full on loco

https://twitter.com/nadinedorries/status/1533763405844185088?s=21&t=IKblGiPX3ji6VHVmHs8Vyw

What an absolute snake she is. Like a lot of them, absolutely vile people.
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,611
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5373 on: Today at 12:25:12 pm »
Dorries thinks she's being clever and supportive but in reality she's just shat all over her parties handling of the pandemic and admitted killing hundreds of thousands people

It's fucking glorious how they are crumbling
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,321
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5374 on: Today at 12:28:07 pm »
That tweet will be quoted again and again for months, if not years during the public enquiry.
Online harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,670
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5375 on: Today at 12:33:00 pm »
He will probably cling on by a small margin but the writings on the wall, he will be a lane duck PM and they will chuck him out before the next GE.
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,321
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5376 on: Today at 12:34:26 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Today at 12:33:00 pm
He will probably cling on by a small margin but the writings on the wall, he will be a lane duck PM and they will chuck him out before the next GE.

I can see him calling a GE. To renew his "personal mandate" (and get revenge on anyone who opposed him). They'd ask for another pledge or something and kick people out who didn't back it.
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,321
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5377 on: Today at 12:37:24 pm »
Ultimately a real, real problem if he survives - is that Johnson thinks he is a President, and his lapdops are happy to trash the constitution to keep their Ministerial cars.
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,983
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5378 on: Today at 12:40:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:13:29 pm
Twitter.  Full on loco

https://twitter.com/nadinedorries/status/1533763405844185088?s=21&t=IKblGiPX3ji6VHVmHs8Vyw

It's a glorious thread  :lmao

She's trying to sink Hunt - the only real Remainer in contention - before he has a chance to even get his campaign running to replace Bozo.

Well done, Madine! Hunt is a fucking corrupt snake. His priorities when Health Sec were to find ways to sell-off piecemeal the NHS to US health corporation vultures (https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/jeremy-hunt-health-department-nhs-legal-action-americanise-privatisation-customers-id-pay-a8033986.html), an then he ignored expert advice to end the UK's stockpiling of things like PPE in case of a pandemic (d'oh! https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/coronavirus-nhs-protective-equipment-jeremy-hunt-eye-protection-a9431311.html). Before that, as Culture, Media, Sport minister, he was chummying up to the Murdochs to help them buy-up the bit of BSkyB they didn't own (https://www.theguardian.com/media/2012/apr/27/jeremy-hunt-murdochs-leveson-inquiry)

Please don't anyone mistake Hunt's support for the EU as meaning he's a moderate. Economically, he's hard-right. And will fuck-over the working classes in favour of the wealthy and big business at least as much as any Tory PMM would.
Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,374
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5379 on: Today at 12:43:28 pm »
This thread is tracking MPs publically declaring support for Johnson - 82 so far.

https://twitter.com/johnestevens/status/1533775006051753986
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,766
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5380 on: Today at 12:43:40 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:37:24 pm
Ultimately a real, real problem if he survives - is that Johnson thinks he is a President, and his lapdops are happy to trash the constitution to keep their Ministerial cars.
Agreed, it's a mandate to draw a line under partygate and press ahead with whatever he wants.
Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5381 on: Today at 12:43:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:13:29 pm
Twitter.  Full on loco

https://twitter.com/nadinedorries/status/1533763405844185088?s=21&t=IKblGiPX3ji6VHVmHs8Vyw
Excuse my language but c*nt vs. c*nt.  I pray there be no survivors.
Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,144
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5382 on: Today at 12:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:57:34 am
But he waited until now to do it? Better late than never I guess.  ::)
The Guardian live feed: John Penrose told BBC News that he decided to resign as the governments anti-corruption champion last week (see 11.44am) but that he did not announce it then because of the Queens platinum jubilee. He wrote his resignation letter yesterday, he said, before he knew a no-confidence vote was taking place this week.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5383 on: Today at 12:49:19 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:43:28 pm
This thread is tracking MPs publically declaring support for Johnson - 82 so far.

https://twitter.com/johnestevens/status/1533775006051753986
That is a rogue's gallery of a list.  Bone, Elphicke, Dorries, Rees-Mogg, Fabricant and Gullis are awful even by Tory MP standards.

A couple of others stood out...

20) Rishi Sunak.  He's definitely going to go in and use his anonymous vote against Johnson!
69) Suella Braverman.  You'd think the Attorney General would be better informed but then she was evidently appointed more for her compliance than her legal knowledge.
Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,374
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5384 on: Today at 12:51:56 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:49:19 pm
That is a rogue's gallery of a list.  Bone, Elphicke, Dorries, Rees-Mogg, Fabricant and Gullis are awful even by Tory MP standards.

A couple of others stood out...

20) Rishi Sunak.  He's definitely going to go in and use his anonymous vote against Johnson!
69) Suella Braverman.  You'd think the Attorney General would be better informed but then she was evidently appointed more for her compliance than her legal knowledge.

I'm not sure about Sunak, he's got no chance of being leader anymore, and a new leader almost certainly means he loses the Chancellor gig.
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,321
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5385 on: Today at 12:54:49 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:43:28 pm
This thread is tracking MPs publically declaring support for Johnson - 82 so far.

https://twitter.com/johnestevens/status/1533775006051753986

It's actually quite a small list once you ignore Cabinet Ministers.
Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5386 on: Today at 12:55:19 pm »
Brilliant. Johnson dragging down many of his MPs with him. all forced to come out with the same old bulls..to con the public.
Have to remember what this is about. breaking the ministerial code wont mean much to voters. this is about him lying to Parliament, lying to the public.
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,225
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5387 on: Today at 12:57:23 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 12:45:39 pm
The Guardian live feed: John Penrose told BBC News that he decided to resign as the governments anti-corruption champion last week (see 11.44am) but that he did not announce it then because of the Queens platinum jubilee. He wrote his resignation letter yesterday, he said, before he knew a no-confidence vote was taking place this week.

I saw that. Sure he did. Sure.

If anybody believes that, send them my way. I have a bridge to sell them.
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,611
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5388 on: Today at 01:07:42 pm »
Protests outside downing Street singing 'Bye Bye Boris'
Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5389 on: Today at 01:09:32 pm »
BBC news report outside Downing Street drowned out by protestors singing bye bye Boris boris goodbye 😁
Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,668
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5390 on: Today at 01:10:48 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:07:42 pm
Protests outside downing Street singing 'Bye Bye Boris'

 :wellin
Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,532
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5391 on: Today at 01:18:06 pm »
Interviewing the public in the "affluent" area of Redcar, they've actually got people there backing the dopey c*nt! :lmao
Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,532
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5392 on: Today at 01:18:45 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:09:32 pm
BBC news report outside Downing Street drowned out by protestors singing bye bye Boris boris goodbye 😁
ah caught the Bay City Rollers but couldn't make out what they were singing!!
Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,532
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5393 on: Today at 01:22:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:45:48 am
God this is glorious.

Wish hed hang on to lose an election though
I'm in two minds, it would be great to see him humiliated and removed by his own MPs this evening but also good to see him removed by the electorate.

Not sure who I would trust more to do the job unfortunately
