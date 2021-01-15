Does he win the vote tonight - yes.



Does the challenge mortally wound him - yes.



Remember it's a confidential vote tonight, so don't underplay the value in Tories with leadership ambitions publicly backing, but privately sticking the knife in.



It's a double edged sword for him tonight in that those who vote against him, if unsuccessful, will have to pursue more overt means of challenging him; votes against key policy priorities, media rounds etc.



His rhetoric to his MPs is to vote with him to 'draw a line under' the previous issues, but tonight's vote will only amplify them as it'll be objective fact, rather than speculation, that it's not a unified party.



It's delicious and the beginning of the end. Election in the next 12 months I reckon.