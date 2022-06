Twitter. Full on loco



It's a glorious threadShe's trying to sink Hunt - the only real Remainer in contention - before he has a chance to even get his campaign running to replace Bozo.Well done, Madine! Hunt is a fucking corrupt snake. His priorities when Health Sec were to find ways to sell-off piecemeal the NHS to US health corporation vultures ( https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/jeremy-hunt-health-department-nhs-legal-action-americanise-privatisation-customers-id-pay-a8033986.html ), an then he ignored expert advice to end the UK's stockpiling of things like PPE in case of a pandemic (d'oh! https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/coronavirus-nhs-protective-equipment-jeremy-hunt-eye-protection-a9431311.html ). Before that, as Culture, Media, Sport minister, he was chummying up to the Murdochs to help them buy-up the bit of BSkyB they didn't own ( https://www.theguardian.com/media/2012/apr/27/jeremy-hunt-murdochs-leveson-inquiry Please don't anyone mistake Hunt's support for the EU as meaning he's a moderate. Economically, he's hard-right. And will fuck-over the working classes in favour of the wealthy and big business at least as much as any Tory PMM would.